Free Daily Tarot Card Reading, September 26, 2020

Your zodiac sign's free daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for September 26, 2020.

Saturday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path 3, the Creative. Famous 3s include Christina Aguilera, Jodie Foster, and Charles Dickens.

Three 3s in the tarot include the 3 of Cups, 3 of Swords and Wands, 3 of Pentacles, and The Empress. Like Life Path 3, they invite you to focus on your lifestyle choices using play.

Saturday's theme is to reconnect with your self or old friends, do art, bond with others, and going forward without looking back.

Draw or do art. Read or listen to music while enjoying some sunshine. Take some time just to unwind and breathe.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Saturday, September 26, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: 8 of Swords

Aries, the 8 of Swords tarot card indicates that you feel surrounded by many problems that seem to ensnare you. Do you feel helpless? Perhaps it’s due to a sense of what you don’t know that could be looming on the other side of whatever decisions you need to make at this time.

Behind you seems to be all your experiences but you’re blinded by fear and unable to find your inner power. If you can remember who you really are deep down inside, you will discover that you have the capacity to reclaim your strength and overcome this trial.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Taurus, the Page of Cups is a positive sign of spiritual growth as long as you take the position of a student and remain humble. Understand that even young people have their place in the realm of spiritual teachings.

Right now, you can acquire more knowledge than ever before. This is a good time for you to pursue wisdom, to read spiritual books, and to dive into various sources while continuing on your own spiritual quest.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: 2 of Wands

Gemini, the 2 of Wands is a harmonious beginning and a positive omen for luck. Expect a positive outcome. Maintain a strong sense of humility and a sense of togetherness with others. You are about to accomplish so much. You are starting to see things headed in the right direction and the good news is you will not be doing things on your own much longer.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Strength

Cancer, the Strength card encourages you and affirms what you may already know; you are going through a difficult time but there’s quiet confidence inside your heart that assures you that this too will pass.

You are able to put your hand into the most difficult aspects of your life and feel no sense of worry or fear. You have full control over your problems even though you are aware that your situation is dangerous. You have an abundance of inner courage and strength that helps you to press on until the task is done.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: 3 of Cups

Leo, the 3 of Cups is a beautiful card. It means that there is a spirit of friendship collaboration and femininity in your life. Embrace your friendships.

You are surrounded by supportive people, specifically women, who not only see the beauty in you but what you are capable of accomplishing. And as they see you acquiring your goals it encourages them to do the same. The whole universe celebrates your victories.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: 3 of Wands, reversed

Virgo, the 3 of Wands reversed tarot card means you may be feeling as though your creative energy is depleted. What you thought was a great idea or plan has appeared to fall flat, and now what’s left is some small results but nothing is completed.

You may be wondering what went wrong and where are you need to try next. With your back up against the wall, you might even be spinning your wheels.

It’s time for you to stop worrying about what did not work out. Some things don't happen the way you planned. Rather than apply your energy to this area, start a new project completely.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Libra, the Queen of Swords tarot card means that for now, you need to set aside your feminine intuition and let your thoughts be your guide. You have acquired enough knowledge to give you the ability to work through a difficult relationship problem.

You are strong and able to face and obstacle without fear. Trust your thoughts as you have been mulling over various scenarios and know the right path you need to take.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: 4 of Swords, reversed

Scorpio, the 4 of Swords reversed indicates that you have managed all that you could and you have exhausted all your energy. You need time to regenerate after working so many hours.

Perhaps you were so tired you’ve gone beyond the point of feeling your exhaustion and this is a dangerous point for you. But not hopeless. Honor your body, mind, and spirit. Give yourself time for rest so that you get back into the game with a clear mind and strong fortitude.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: 8 of Wands

Sagittarius, the 8 of Wands tarot card reveals that there are many things coming your way all the same time. You have so many irons in the fire and they all seem to needing your attention at the same time.

You have to be careful at this time because you will be reacting quickly to changes that are both anticipated and unexpected. This is a time of high energy and takes action so it’s important that you take care of yourself mind body and spirit as you pursue whatever comes your way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: 10 of Cups, reversed

Capricorn, the 10 of Cups tarot card reversed means that the celebrations have come to an end. Where you once felt empowered, you now feel weakened and drained. Your intuition is silent right now, and you are unable to hear your inner voice.

There is no other way for you to retain the sense of strength you once had but to stop what you’re doing. Don't feel like this is forever. Try your hardest to reconnect to your inner voice, and once rested return to the work.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: 7 of Pentacles, reversed

Aquarius, the 7 of Pentacles tarot card reversed indicates that the work you have been doing has come to a close, and now it is time for you to rest. You may still be thinking that you have more to do however all that you needed has been accomplished.

You are reaping the benefits of your hard work, and even though you have your eyes are on to the next project, this closure is also important to the work you’ve accomplished. Honor yourself by admiring your handiwork. Enjoy.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: 6 of Swords

Pisces, the 6 of Swords tarot card reveals that you are journeying toward a goal that seems so distant but you can see where you're headed, even though it's far int the future. The vision of what will be is what encourages you to continue along this path.

Right now, your spiritual journey has many obstacles, but each one will be to your advantage. Not only will you be manifesting a destiny, but you’ll be gaining superior knowledge that unless someone has gone through their own long-distance spiritual quest, they could not understand. Persevere as best as you can until you reach where you know you need to be.

