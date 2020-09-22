Free Daily Tarot Card Reading, September 23, 2020

Your zodiac sign's free daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for September 23, 2020.

On Wednesday, the numerology of the day is a Life Path Number 9, the Humanitarian.

9 energy is thoughtful and loving, and as the most charitable of the numbers, it resonates well with the Sun in Libra.

In the tarot, the nine cards are The Hermit, which is a call to reflection, the Nine of Swords, relating to difficulty in relationships, and the Nine of Cups, again, more difficulty and challenge.

The tarot hints to pay attention to the collective hardship others have and the role we play as a helper. If you have an opportunity to lend a hand, maybe Wednesday you will.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Wednesday, September 23, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: 10 of Pentacles

Things are looking up. You have to listen to the people you trust when they give you good advice about money, business, and your needs.

You may be so used to having trusted advisors that you are starting to misunderstand the power you hold. You might be thinking that this is common to all and begin to take it for granted.

So, return to a state of gratitude and lean into what you have been provided. It's a gift from the universe that you are entrusted with for a reason.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Taurus, taking the position of avid student isn't a 'less than' proposition. It's an opportunity to put your thinking cap on and to learn what you may have missed before.

Feeling like you're not where you used to be can actually be a positive experience for you. You are climbing back to the top of your career or relationships and this means progress. When you have the chance to rebuild. Take it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Gemini, you are about to bear great fruit for the hard work you've been doing. You may feel inside of yourself that things are making a turn for the better.

There's a growing sense of confidence that the worst of what has happened is behind you. Not only will you see shoots of growth in your own life, but also around you where you had helped others along this journey.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

Cancer, it's time to stop fighting and just wave the flag of surrender. This particular battle is one that you will not win. You're wasting precious time. In fact, you're giving away your power for nothing.

You might struggle with letting this situation go because you may interpret it to mean that you either gave up or the other person has one over you.

These beliefs are also robbing you of your strength and power. Let the need for control go and move to an area of life where you are able to be strong and produce results.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: 9 of Swords

Leo, a relationship has become a restrictive one for you. There may be someone who you've allowed to get under your skin, and now that the betrayal is real, you feel stuck in the emotional avalanche.

You might feel incapable of breaking free, and others may see this weakness in you, too. The truth is that you are entangled, but with time, you can unravel the areas where you let the problem in and be free.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: 7 of Pentacles, reversed

Virgo, persevere. Now is not the time to stand back and admire all that you've done. This is a false sense of security that you can fall into. You're still at the beginning of this difficult journey with many layers to it.

You have to press onward and find where your next challenges are located. This moment of rest needs to be brief but use it to resolve in your mind that there is much work left to do before things are truly complete.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: 6 of Wands, reversed

Libra, things happen. You might be bewildered wondering how did you work so hard only to find yourself disappointed.

You may be lost and feeling the sting of failure but this isn't for long. You can't fester here thinking of this as a permanent set back.

Life is long and there will be more highs than lows. This part of your journey is a character-building moment with powerful story potential for you. Even if you feel like throwing in the towel and giving up, don't. Great things are ahead.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: 10 of Swords

Scorpio, it hurts when you have given all of yourself only to feel like people took advantage of you. There's not just one sense of betrayal you're experiencing; there are many, and it's a heartbreaking time.

Now that the truth others had tried to conceal is out in the opening, this is the worst of it. These emotions will be hard to resolve but each day you'll grow stronger from it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: 2 of Pentacles, reversed

Sagittarius, you've got a lot of irons in the fire and you may be seeing your partner, family and friends less often. This is a busy season of your life.

It can feel exhausting and exhilarating at the same time. You are accomplishing big things and as much as you'd love to go out with your friends and just have fun, you need to stay focused. Your priorities matter more than pleasure during this season of life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The High Priestess, reversed

Capricorn, you aren't as in touch with your feminine intuition as you have been. You may have allowed yourself to become run down or tired and it's taking a toll on your spiritual growth.

Without being in touch with your higher power in the way that you often are, you miss out on wisdom and knowledge that you'd only get from quiet reflection and self-analysis. It's important for you to try and silence all the noise of life. Dedicate a few moments a day to recenter.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: 8 of Wands, reversed

Aquarius, you are losing steam. You've taken on more than you needed to do and it has started to show up in your stamina.

Your competitive nature got the best of you. You might think that it's the project that's not working, but the truth is you didn't respect your own time.

This is manageable but you'll have to go back to square one and start from the beginning. Maybe you can see where you deviated from the original plan.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Pisces, sometimes you have to just get back up and take on the battles of the day even if you felt like quitting yesterday. Tomorrow will be another day. You don't want to say that you just stopped trying, do you?

You've worked so hard to get where you are now. Even if your heart is no longer invested, the goal matters. You will feel better once you finish what you have started and persevered through to the bitter end.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.