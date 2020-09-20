Horoscope For Tomorrow, September 21, 2020

For tomorrow's horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on September 21.

Monday, the Sun ramps up its energy as it prepares to leave the sixth solar house of Virgo. What a time it's been to learn about boundary-setting!

Virgo is the zodiac sign that rules daily duties, work, pets, your health, and what it is that you need to do to get things in order. There's an old saying, "You cannot light the world when you're own house lives in darkness", but Virgo season has required we fix our personal lives to prepare for the new age that's coming soon. And, now more prepared we can all start to make changes that matter most.

During the 2020 Virgo season, we have collectively learned to adopt a new routine. For the first time in history, across the globe countries and corporations embraced home-based learning and remote work.

All of us have had to learn frugality and to organize the day's events, including how to control pets or manage small children when video conferencing. It's been an intriguing manifestation of Virgo energy, for sure!

And now, we move on to relationships once the Sun enters Libra. Tidy up on Monday but prepare for things to become interesting when Libra season starts on September 23.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Monday, September 21, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, it's a powerful day for work and self-care. Today, you may be able to take some time for yourself as a problem is alleviated by the help or aid that comes through from a partner.

Use your free time to think and get in touch with your feelings. Take a deep dive into your thoughts and don't rush yourself toward busy activities. Time spent on reflection will be worth your effort.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, it's a great day for learning and exploring romance. You may need to isolate yourself away from the world for a short period of time to refuel your energy, and this can be even sweeter when your return back from self-exploration is met with time spent with a person who loves you.

It's a good day to remember who you are and to rest in the fact that it's OK to need time to breathe. You don't have to strive all of the time. It's good to let life stop for a moment so you can simply be.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, it's the perfect time to work on a partnership, especially one that has a promising future for lasting love, friendship or work productivity.

Your crown of beauty isn't just in who or what you are but the people that you have in your life. You may experience a strong sense of confidence as you realize that you have people who look out for you and want to be there when you need them.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, it's a powerful day for communication and to get your point across well.

The winds of change are here. You have had your back against the wall in some respects and yet, you've thrived. Now, you know how to be patient, strong, and optimistic, even during times of uncertainty. In a sense, you've become your own hero.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, it's a great day home and family. Celebrate the victories of others. Rejoice that someone in your life has found a new sense of freedom.

You don't have to have any structured plan in place. There are no requirements to have an outcome when you are enjoying time with your loved ones. Play and laugh while recognizing the uniqueness of those you love.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, if you have something to say, today's perfect for meetings or check-ins with a friend or mentor. You are moving into a strong position of authority and power and with this comes growing pains.

You may be walking into a situation without really knowing what the answers are but being brave and taking the risk is a challenge that you can face successfully.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, it's a good day to work hard and earn money. You make your opportunities today. It's not always what you know to be facts, what you have experienced or what it is that you have heard that helps you to navigate new territory today in the area of finances.

You will need to trust your discernment when it comes to how to treat your budget or what direction to take when it comes to building wealth.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, it's a day for dreams to come true for you. Your inner thoughts influence the way that you use words to describe your opportunities.

While you may not have started life with an attitude of acceptance you can learn to adapt a peaceful outlook by avoiding negative people and practicing a little more each day.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, it's a day to heal and recognize that the past is relevant but only as powerful as you allow it to be. Learning to lean into your fears instead of trying to resist or ignoring them is a powerful way to live.

When you demonstrate mastery of your thoughts over fear, it gives you significant power and a sense of trust. Work on developing the emotional and mental discipline you may be lacking in your life right now.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the day was made for friendships that support one another and watch each other's backs. Knowing that you have friends and partners who wish to live in harmony can make the world feel like a better place.

You may experience love and grace shared among your circle of trust. This can be a time when you are able to come out in the open and be yourself without worrying that you'll be judged for doing so.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, it's a wonderful day to be hard at work doing nothing. Sometimes you have to give up control and surrender your destiny to the powers that be.

You may not understand how this one simple act of letting go can help you to find inner peace today, however, practicing it and experiencing it for yourself can turn doubt into belief.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, it's a great time to enroll in college or pick up books that you want to read before the year is over.

If you've recently graduated or have certain friends that you stay in touch with from your academic years, the day is perfect for reconnecting with your kindred spirit in some way.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.