Free Daily Tarot Card Reading, September 20, 2020

The day's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 6, the Mother, which invites you to do something loving for yourself or someone else.

The Moon spends a second day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, which brings up the Devil tarot card once again.

This can work as an omen or warning to not go overboard and to remember your boundaries.

The Sun only has two more days in Virgo, which means that the intensity of this solar transit is palpable.

Finish a project. Get something you need to organized done and make the day a productive one!

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Aries, tough times come your way and you may feel the pinch in the area of money the most. Don't let this temporary situation get too far beneath your skin.

You have grit, and despite reasons to worry, little Ram, you are a wealth of information. It's time to get creative and to search within your soul for the answers you need.

Something may manifest so that you're not going through this battle alone. Remain hopeful and optimistic.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Taurus, look within your spirit today, as the Hermit tarot card depicts a time for self-evaluation and careful analysis.

You may have things that you need to work on, and your stubborn nature can have you digging those feet into the dirt refusing to budge.

You know that you're only delaying the inevitable. Changing the way you do things is long overdue. You may find this transition period inconvenient now, but helpful to you in the long run.

Once you understand yourself well, you will feel confidence that you've never known before.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

Gemini, the Magician tarot card has come up for you many times this week, and if Universe is trying to get your attention, this is it.

The Magician tarot card is about your skills and the multiple talents that you possess. Perhaps you've been allowing yourself to be limited in your creative expression.

Maybe you're not branching out as much as you should when it comes to trying new things at home or at work. Today, dabble a little. Do something you've not done in a long time to change things up.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Cancer, decisions, decisions. The Lovers tarot card can indicate that you're curious about something related to love. You may be thinking that the grass is greener on the other side lately.

If you're single, perhaps you want to be coupled. If you're coupled, you wonder if you'd be better off on your own. There's a testing of the waters here, even if it's just in your mind.

The truth is that you will never know if things are better on the other side unless you are there. What you ought to be asking yourself is if you truly want to give up what you have now for what you don't know?

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Leo, you have options and there will forever be new opportunities on the horizon. But you've been playing it safe.

Perhaps you don't like to take risks. Your zodiac sign may be the symbol of courage, but you're also fixed energy, and you don't like to budge.

Today's tarot card reading reveals that you have an opportunity to embark on an adventure. It makes sense that you're scared. New things are frightening, but if you stay where you are now, nothing will change. Are you okay with that?

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

Virgo, all temptation is common to man. Even you with your practical ways can be swayed to do something that you would rather not under the right circumstances.

Today, dancing with fate may seem to be a good idea. Perhaps it is. You may give yourself a deadline or a goal and then tell yourself that once you get to a certain point, you'll not go any further.

On paper and in your mind the outcome is controlled, but the problem is life isn't always so simple. Be mindful of whatever you decide to do.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Star

Libra, if you're a spiritual person, great, the Star tarot card is a signal that your angels, your spiritual guides, and even your higher power are surrounding you in a big way.

You have a direct line of communication in prayer, meditation or in whatever form you want to take. However, lately, you might have stopped seeking, so there are signals abounding.

From sequential numbers to coincidences too significant to ignore the Universe is trying to get you to pay attention; so, listen up.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Tower

Scorpio, no one likes it when something unexpected strikes the day, but like it or not disruption is going to take place in your schedule.

How you respond will be much more important than what it is you're reacting to. You can make or break this situation.

You can build people up or tear them down, but whatever you decide to do don't pile on more drama than is needed while tension is already high. Be calm and let your presence comfort others during this time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Star, reversed

You have been praying and asking enough, and now it's time to take the answer you have been giving and trust that it is what you heard. You may have doubts, but these are more reflections of your own insecurities.

You don't have to agree with what your inner voice tells you is best. It's up to you to decide if you want to heed what you believe is a fated invitation or now.

You need to break out of the cycle of negative thinking even if you feel like things have been bad, and that's why you started soul-searching. Things are and will continue to look up. Believe that!

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Capricorn, be ambitious. It's time to fan the flames of your passion and see things start to manifest in your life. If you love something and want to do it for a living, don't think of it as an impossible feat.

See your goals as completely possible with your work and determination.

Of course, initially, life can be uncooperative when you're building a dream. The main thing is that you strive to be all that you imagined and not settle for less than what you desire.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Aquarius, you can't wait around forever for someone else to make decisions for you. You have to claim your right to be your own person.

Playing nice all of the time will only get you so far. If you want to build your business or get ahead at work or even at home, you have to just do what you know needs to be done even if no one is supportive of your decisions at this time.

They will become believers once they see how serious you are and when your results speak for themselves.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

The High Priestess tarot card is an invitation for you to make it a priority to do some soul-searching and to get in touch with your higher self.

Pisces, a quiet time of reflection is so important. It's in those moments when it's just you, the Universe and the sound of nothing that you can hear your inner voice speak the loudest.

You may need to schedule this special time if you can't work it into your schedule today.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.