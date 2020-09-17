Free Daily Tarot Card Reading, September 18, 2020

What's in store for your Friday?

Your free daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for all zodiac signs in astrology for September 18, 2020.

With the Moon in Libra, the Justice tarot card is what to focus on this Friday.

The Justice card relates to karma, balance, and in some respects, allowing the Universe to be the final judge.

Virgo season continues to place each day's theme under the Hermit tarot card, and in astrology, daily habits.

There's no better habit to start than learning to let go of things you can't control.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Friday, September 18, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Lovers, Reversed

Aries, the Lovers reversed means that you had a decision to make but now you're beyond pondering. You've already made a decision, and it was hard coming to a final conclusion.

Now it's time for your announcement, and the next question is how.

Just say what you need to say. Being honest is good for you and it's great for your soul.

You know what you love and why. After so much time doing things with someone you don't really want to be around, you are ready to face the facts and part ways.

Your passion and purpose are elsewhere, so it's time to be true to yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Taurus, the High Priestess tarot card means that your spirituality is here for you to lean on. Your intuition has been spot on lately, so why aren't you listening to it more?

You can't keep ignoring your inner voice. Eventually, it will go silent.

Pay attention to what your instincts are telling you because it's time for you to make a change. You're being awakened.

Listen to your gut isn't just advice that sounds good but isn't meant to be heeded.

You need to tune into your higher power as it speaks to you from the echos of your own heart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Magician, Reversed

Gemini, things are a little bit chaotic right now, and it's okay. You're making things happened and it's been worth it for you.

So much is happening that it's hard to keep up with all the activities you're managing.

Be objective. It's a great time to slow down and focus on one thing. What is the main thing in your life that you have lost sight of?

Maybe write it down on a post-it note and put it on your computer screen to remind you to focus when you let other things take priority over what you are here to accomplish.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Judgement, Reversed

Cancer, times have been confusing for you lately. Things have not made sense, and there's truly no explanation for why.

You may have some idea as to how things got to this place, but finding the source of the problem so you can fix has been a greater problem.

The Universe wants you to slow down. You're being forced to take a moment and to process your thoughts.

You have to do a mini-assessment so you can get a solid perspective on your life. You'll want to make important choices.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Tower, Reversed

Leo, problem solved! A resolution can be reached. A problem that caught you off-guard, possibly throwing your life off-balance is now coming to a close.

This is the perfect time to be optimistic although you may still find yourself being skeptical. You aren't sure if you can trust this new situation.

Life has not been that peaceful lately, but you have been working so hard. Now, your reward is in front of you. Your life is taking a turn for the better. It's okay to let your guards down.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Virgo, you are so patient right now, but it's becoming too much.

You're starting to lower your standards and get comfortable with what you should not tolerate for too long.

It's one thing to be flexible, but compromise when it violates your goals, dreams, and where you want to be is not helping you any longer.

It's too easy to stop and settle. It's will be harder for you to make a change, but in the end, it will be worth it to you.

You'll be where you always hoped and not living a life that was centered around the fear of change.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Libra, it's time to make a big change in your situation, and not just complain or worry about it. Problems with others have been complicated, but you can overcome them.

People make things so messy at times because of interests, opinions and wants that don't always match.

You have been dealing with situations that have left you feeling tired. Energy vampires have caused you to lose your optimistic attitude.

However, it doesn't have to stay this way. You can take action and make big changes. Believe in your self.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Temperance

Scorpio, the Temperance tarot card is a sign of overthinking. You've been thinking about something for so long that you're starting to worry.

Worry will not get you anywhere. Keep the faith, even when you're not sure what that means. Your fears are starting to take over because they are bigger than life in your mind.

Name your concerns. Write them down and jot down a solution that is doable. Make an effort to dominate your situations but to go beyond what's satisfactory. You can excel.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Page of Wands, Reversed

Sagittarius, the Page of Wands, reversed can be about a younger person in your life.

Perhaps someone who was supposed to help you has brought sad disappointment instead.

It's difficult when you let your guards down only to realize that you were wrong and that people aren't always dependable.

The thing is that you may have experienced a stepping stone to an authentic relationship. One person should not be able to ruin all hope for you.

You may discover that this was a setback that actually propels your life forward.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Two of Swords, Reversed

Capricorn, the Two of Swords reversed means that you have been put into a spot.

You need to make some sort of decision that not only affects you but also others.

You aren't even sure where to begin. This is a time for asking questions, but what if you don't even know what you need to find out? This is why you're so confused.

Take heart as things may not be clear at this moment. You may even wonder if you should just throw in the towel.

You're not a quitter, so keep trying. Fate often lends a hand when you least expect it to.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Aquarius, good news is up ahead. The Six of Swords tarot card indicates that you're about to experience a new release on life.

You're in a wonderful position to see your world enter a new chapter, and it's cause to celebrate. This is a beautiful time for you to make changes that you truly feel good about.

No more hoping, what you've been praying for is finally showing up.

You have been waiting so long for this opportunity to manifest and now that it's here, you can see your hard work paying off.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Pisces, help is on the way. The Queen of Pentacles can be a woman coming into your life as a guide or a person who encourages you to do things that make life better.

You might be speaking to a mother or a mother-figure soon.

The spirit of love and nurturing energy is about to enter your life and make an improvement for you.

Where you felt unloved or lonely, things can start to change in a positive way.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.