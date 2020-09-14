Free Daily Tarot Card Reading, September 15, 2020

What's in store for your Tuesday?

Your free daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for all zodiac signs in astrology for September 15, 2020.

The Moon enters Virgo this afternoon which brings up the Hermit tarot card for the day.

The Hermit is part of the Major Arcana and it's a signal to withdraw from society to connect with your higher power.

Take some time for your self and reset your internal batteries with prayer, meditation or journaling.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Aries, face your fears. Today, life can feel like an uphill battle, but there's so much that you will learn by pressing forward and not giving in to fear.

A point will come when you experience the euphoria of smooth sailing.

You will finally reach the worst of it and then see how smoothly things flow as you cascade to the finish line.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Justice

Taurus, you will be happily surprised when justice is finally served and karma provides an out for you but a lesson for someone that has caused you so much pain and sorrow.

You may not be wishing ill on an enemy but no one should stay in the dark about their poor behavior especially if it has been impacting you in a negative way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Gemini, it's time to make some important decisions about how you want to proceed.

A path you've been following may have worked up to a point but now it's time to decide if you're truly happy or just sticking to a routine because it's what you know.

If you're curious about what else is out there for you, maybe it's time for you to search out a new option and try something else.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

Cancer, it's a wonderful day to explore your softer side. Do something that allows you to freely express your inner beauty and femininity.

You will feel such a strong sense of unity with the world and others if you indulge yourself and express your nurturing and caring nature in all of its abundance.

Don't hold back on being your sweet self.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Strength

Leo, let go of the need to have all the answers to life's problems.

Everyone, including yourself, has a dark side that restricts them from being their best self each day.

You may be going through a difficult patch and the attachment you're experiencing to a particular vice is a test.

You may have been tested in this same area before but failed; this time is different. You've learned about yourself and can overcome today's conflict.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

Virgo, something out of the ordinary can happen and pull you away from your comfort zone.

You may feel as though things are in a state of crisis and it can feel like your world is being turned upside down.

Difficult can lead to a sudden revelation. Anticipate that things you're going through now won't be for long.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

Libra, life is about balance and learning how to do things without going to extremes.

You may have tried one thing and now you realize that didn't work out the way you wanted it to.

Now, you'll need to find a way to moderate your choices and actions so that everything remains in the balance and aligned with your purpose.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Magician

Scorpio, you are learning how to use all of your positive skill sets to manifest a unique destiny.

You may be learning how to use the resources available to you.

Each action you take can help move your life in a positive direction. This is an inspiring time of growth.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Sagittarius, it's difficult to call for a timeout when you feel as though you need to keep moving.

You may not be ready or willing to give up the fight right now.

You're doing things in the name of progress; however, circumstances may be showing you that it's better to do the opposite of what is logical to you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Capricorn, it's time to establish yourself as a person worthy of respect.

You may have to stop being so nice or trying to be a friend with the people you work with and just focus on the work itself.

When you structure your reactions in a way that demonstrates your commitment to excellence, people will learn to treat you in the way that you want.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Star

Aquarius, have faith. Things are looking up for you.

Your prayers are being answered and your spiritual guides and angels are surrounding you to help you as you need.

Don't be afraid to ask for all that your heart desires.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Pisces, sometimes you need to let others lead. You may not want to wait around for someone else to make things work for your situation.

But trying different things when you lack experience isn't the best use of your time. Sometimes you have no choice but to be patient.

Pause, surrender, let go and let the Universe teach you a new perspective.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.