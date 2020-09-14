Daily Love Horoscope, September 15, 2020

Tuesday is made for love!

Your daily love horoscope is here for all zodiac signs in astrology starting on September 15, 2020.

Love is complicated and so it is with Tuesday, as Mars retrograde continues to ignite tension while in Aries for the rest of year.

Mercury in Libra keeps us all fair-minded and balance as we learn to reel in our passion while Venus is in Leo.

The Moon moves into sensible Virgo, and if you're willing to pivot your attention toward work and your daily routines, the emotional impact is manageable.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, you are creating good things for yourself today.

Your pursuits are centered on love and can be playful, fun, and lighthearted as a positive aspect forms between Mars and the Sun in Virgo.

The Sun in Virgo activates your desire for less stress and more of the good stuff in life, and even though Mars squares Pluto prompting hard and fast changes, you are in a good place to do so.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, you gain insight into the benefits of a loving relationship, as the Sun in Virgo season enhances your romance sector.

It's a great time to fall in love or even to have a short-term romantic fling with another mature human being.

You need to avoid stressful situations; however, as Mercury remains in your solar house of wellness. Anxiety can be processed in productive ways by focusing on supportive and kind relationships.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon leaves Leo and enters Virgo, your solar house of security, family, and childhood relationships.

You desire things that are trustworthy and safe. You will find comfort in what you understand and have experienced before.

With Venus in Leo, today, you enjoy compliments and seek them out from others as well as give them.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, work is at the forefront of your mind and something chaotic or unpredictable at the office can hold your attention withdrawing it from romance.

Today's Mars in Aries squares Saturn, helps you to be ambitious, and determined to defy odds and succeed which can leave little room for romantic interaction throughout the day.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, self-love becomes a priority today as Venus transits your zodiac sign today.

It's a great day to take a little extra care of your appearance and to do something that makes you feel good inside and out today.

Plan to meet up with a friend or schedule an appointment with a trainer or a therapist that helps you to sort through any problems that bring you down, while Mercury harmonizes with Venus encouraging self-care.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon leaves Leo, your sector of the past to enter your zodiac sign, your house of personal development making today a wonderful opportunity for self-reflection and personal growth.

The Moon in your sign harmonizes with the Sun, today, and it's a wonderful reminder that nothing happens by accident and what you've been reflecting on over this weekend can become a springboard to significant personal growth.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Sun spends the day in your solar house of karma and the past, today and until September 22.

The Sun in Virgo trines Saturn, Jupiter and Pluto, prompting major change that comes with a blessing.

You may be working through some spiritual and emotional healing that was left unaddressed earlier in the year. Listen to your gut during these times and be willing to face any hidden doubts or secret fears.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, good fortune and luck come to you during communication or while taking a short trip.

Jupiter in your solar house of communication is in communication with both Pluto and Saturn in Capricorn.

These powerful planetary conversations open communication lines making conversations a place where good things take place.

Jupiter trines Neptune, so for now, things may not always be clear but it's good to explore your emotional energy and start connecting to your higher power asking for clarity.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Moon leaves your solar house of learning to enter Virgo, your sector of career and social status.

You may find yourself focusing on work more today and perhaps leaving little time for romance and love.

Mars retrograde in Aries can punctuate the need for a romantic escape, but today's Mars square Saturn can continue to make it difficult for you to reconcile, at least not before you've met your responsibilities.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, Mercury in Libra brings up difficult conversations today.

You may feel a need to be reassured from a loved on that you are valued and have their respect.

Mercury in Libra, your sector of work will square Jupiter in Capricorn. Words matter more than usual today, and sentiment expressed goes a long way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Moon leaves Leo and enters Virgo, your sector of shared resources, rebirth, and what's taboo.

Today, you may be making mental notes on who shares what and in what way within your relationship.

The Sun and the Moon in Virgo will be in harmony enhancing this energy. You may be slightly more negative than usual and should do your best to avoid being overly critical during this time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Moon leaves Leo and enters your solar house of marital relationships and partnerships.

It's a wonderful time for you to focus on instilling a strong sense of togetherness and love with your partner.

There can be difficulties today, but with the right mindset, things can be overcome, especially while Mercury in Libra helps you to share your concerns and highlights relationship strengths.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.