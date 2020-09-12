Free Daily Tarot Card Reading For September 13, 2020

Each day a free tarot card reading!

Your free daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for all zodiac signs in astrology for September 13, 2020.

The Moon enters Leo on Sunday which points to the Sun tarot card.

The Sun card is about optimism no matter what situation you find yourself in.

In astrology, Leo is ruled by the Sun, too. In both the tarot Sun card and the astrological planet, the key message is to keep your chin up and keep your faith. good things are on the way.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Sunday, September 13, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Magician

Aries, do some inner work today. After a long week, you may need some rest and relaxation.

Being tired can limit your ability to see what is within you to motivate you to create.

If you're not sure what to do once you've completed your current projects, getting in tune with the core part of you can help guide your next steps.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Strength

Taurus, a lot is going on right now and you can feel as though you've given your all.

The anxiety has settled in and a sense of calm takes over.

Once you've gotten over your need to do, you can take a moment and be.

This is a turning point in your life as strength becomes your foundation of character and growth. You don't have to force anything right now.

Whatever decisions you need to make can be done naturally.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Fool

Gemini, you can see the light at the end of the tunnel. It's almost as if you can touch it.

Your eagerness to get from Point A to Point B can make you impulsive and reckless as you rush to complete an important goal.

But, as you are still fresh in this line of work or leg of your journey, take your time.

Relish in the moments that you are building one on top of the other.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The World

Cancer, stay hopeful. Something amazing is changing in your life right now, even if you don't have the ability to see it.

The hard work you're doing does matter and it's making a difference. Even your mistakes will be of benefit to you.

There's a purpose for all things that you're undertaking. When the timing is right, you'll get to reap what you've sown!

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

Leo, don't give in to temptation especially if you've been doing good for so far.

Try to understand the psychological reasons why you're weak right now. Are you tired? Are there too many things going on at the same time?

When you have too many things on your plate, it can wear you down and cause you to reach for that thing that you used to think was comfort.

But now that you're aiming to do things in a healthier manner, stay true to your promise to yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

Virgo, you almost got fooled but thankfully you listened to your instincts this time around.

It's hard to stand up for what you know is real and take a risk to be told that you're wrong.

Listening to your heart is a smart decision.

Eventually, there will be more reasons for you to have taken this difficult path and determining that you would not compromise.

Give yourself credit for being so strong.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

Libra, your youthful curiosity has returned and there is an irresistible journey ahead.

You will feel eager about an idea or a pursuit that fills your heart with passion.

It's a wonderful, yet frightfully exhilarating time for you to venture out into the unknown. Prepare to have a meeting with your destiny.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Scorpio, a great gift or something of significant value may be coming your way.

You may have wanted a particular item or experience and after waiting patiently for so long, it's finally going to be here for you to have it with you.

Don't forget to give thanks to the Universe for answering your prayers and showing you generosity from above.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Sagittarius, you don't want to take too long to take action right now.

Time is essential to this opportunity and delaying it out of fear or doubt can make you miss out.

If you already know in your heart that this is where you are meant to be, then choose what you feel.

Have faith in your spirit which is guiding you in the right direction.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Tower

Capricorn, sometimes bad luck befalls you and it can be related to something that you did and it can also just be the result of poor timing.

Either way, there's no sense in beating yourself up over the facts.

The best thing to do is to work on improving your situation and allowing the past to start moving behind you without taking you down once again.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Aquarius, you are going to be so successful that you will have never imagined how wonderful things would be.

Continue to nurture your dreams with care and concern.

Be responsible and dutiful and despite the challenges you face, you will have a great outcome.

You'll be so thankful and proud that you did not waiver or fear the future.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Pisces, the sad truth is that no matter how much two people love each other, there will be times when things don't go to plan.

This sadness you feel right now is part of your story, and it's okay to grieve the loss of what you thought would be.

Still, as you learn to go through this difficult moment remember that forgiveness has an amazing power to heal a broken heart.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.