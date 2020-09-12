Horoscope For Tomorrow, September 13, 2020

The Moon enters Leo!

For today's horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on September 13.

The Moon leaves Cancer, the astrology house of home and family, and enters Leo on Sunday.

A Moon in Leo is about boldness, bravery, and courage. Be brilliant and admire what's wonderful in the world.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Sunday, September 13, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, you are bold and brave today, as the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo activating your house of play, creativity, and fun.

While Venus is in Leo, too, you are more optimistic about life and can access your artistic talents. It's a great day for painting a room or doing some crafts at home

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, it's a great time to learn and explore cultural interests.

From languages to fine cuisine, you are open to experiences that connect with history and spirituality or philosophy.

Saturn spends the day in your house of higher learning and today, when the Moon enters the zodiac of Leo, there's a rigor to what you want to experience from life.

It's a great day to partake in study or to watch documentaries that educate about matters that are controversial or serious in nature.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, your ruling planet Mercury spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra, your house of play and creativity. Mercury in Libra is balanced and charming, as are you.

It's a great day to pursue any endeavor. Your ability to persuade others using logic and reason are strong right now.

This a time to create, and if you have always wanted to make a family photo album or to document your genealogy, today is a great time to dive into your family's legal history.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon spends the day in your money sector, and while in Leo you are attracted to brilliant colors and big, bold patterns.

It's a fantastic day for sewing, picking out patterns, or looking at things you have at home that could use pick-me-up or splash of color.

If you enjoy flowers or have a friend who is celebrating a birthday, go ahead and send some flowers.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Moon enters your zodiac sign today, and it activates your solar house of confidence, identity, and first impressions.

You stand out from the crowd. You can gain acknowledgment for work well done.

This is a great time of reinvention for you. Jupiter direct in your sector of wellness encourages you to do something good for your body.

Exercise. Eat right and start a new fitness routine.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon spends the day in your karmic sector, and while in Leo, you may reflect heavily on a past situation where your ego was once bruised.

The day is made for healing, however, as Leo's courageous energy can gift you with the fortitude to rise above and dust off what once was.

Your ruling planet in Libra can give you a strong desire for retail therapy. If buying a little something salves the pain, they go ahead and indulge.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, your resilience is put to the test as your ruling planet, Venus squares the Uranus in Taurus.

But you have an opportunity to make a change that brings new life in an area of your choosing.

Your insight and ability to perceive what's best for you is enhanced while Mercury is in your zodiac sign.

Mercury harmonizing with Venus in Leo makes today a wonderful time to socialize with friends and to exchange ideas.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Leo, your work and career sector.

The day is perfect for making business decisions or for entrepreneurial pursuits.

If you have some office work to do, you might decide to forgo going out and staying home and keeping busy.

Your ruling planet, Pluto in Capricorn spends the day in your communication sector, and it opposes the Leo Moon making communication less desirable.

You will prefer quiet to social activities in order to focus on projects and your work.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, your ruling planet, Jupiter, spends the day in Capricorn and you may be feeling ultra generous and kind with money.

Jupiter's harmony with the Sun in Virgo today brings positivity to how others view you. Money can be the mechanism of change in a relationship today.

If you have been waiting to buy something for your home that would bring some joy that you can share with friends or a loved one, today may be the day that you splurge.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Moon in Leo opposes your ruling planet, Saturn today, and this is a time of purging and removing things to make room for the new.

Mars trines Saturn today in Capricorn, and you can sense an upcoming opportunity for greatness.

It's a great day for clearing out clutter and sorting through old items that you love but no longer fit in with your life's narrative.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, Venus in Leo squares your ruling planet, Uranus in Taurus today, and it's a signal that life is meant to be taken slow.

It's an ideal time to spend with family, or around a paternal figure or your father. Jupiter in your sector of the past enhances your desire to connect with others and to grow or foster existing relationships.

You are receptive to the good things that life has to offer. There's an inner confidence present and you can adapt to the rhythm of your surroundings

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, your intuitive nature helps you to navigate the business of the day.

You are open and receptive, which makes the day healing for you no matter what task you are involved in.

You have a high sense of what priorities you ought to focus on.

Areas, where your options appeared uncertain, can start to gain clarity allowing you to make sound decisions.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.