Daily Love Horoscope For September 12, 2020

The Moon spends the day in Cancer.

Your daily love horoscope is here for all zodiac signs in astrology for Saturday, September 12, 2020.

The Moon spends the day in Cancer bringing themes of home, family into the day for all zodiac signs.

Here's what your daily love horoscope and astrology forecasts for all zodiac signs on Saturday, September 12, 2020:

The Sun is in Virgo encouraging love and self-care making the day perfect for spending at home doing things around the house that foster a sense of love and security

If your birthday is on September 12:

Your Sun sign is Virgo. You are a considerate and thoughtful lover who values the simple things in life. You are guarded and protective of your loved ones, and can keep a secret without fail. Many friends consider you a wise counselor.

People born on Saturday are Saturn children.

Famous people born on September 12 include Jennifer Hudson and Barry White.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, passion, and romance are on the horizon as Venus in Leo activates your play sector.

You're drawn to simplicity in love and perhaps long for your partner to put you first.

With Mars retrograde in your zodiac sign until next year, it's easy to feel anger when things don't go your way and can undermine the true longings of your heart.

Try to exercise patience when the timing seems to not agree with your desires.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, Mercury in Libra brings a strong need for harmony in your life.

You may deal with feelings of anxiety about the future and require more downtime and support from a loving partner.

The Moon in Cancer brings a strong desire for intimate conversations and deep talks. Time spent at home in familiar settings is ideal.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, Mercury in Libra enhances your desire for more sweet talk and less about business.

Little sentimental moments can impact you in a positive way and bring out the romantic side of you.

Venus in Leo entices you to speak boldly about love. You may be more assertive now in relationships and become the pursuer of a romantic interest.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, hope, and optimism may return to your relationships. Things can start to flow and you feel naturally supported by others.

You can meet new people with common interests. Your desire to open up and forge deeper bonds with existing friendships can begin.

While the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo, you may long for reassurance from a lover and to see concrete evidence of faithfulness and loyalty.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, Venus spends this month in your zodiac sign and it's a wonderful time for self-love to take root. Do little things that remind you of your beauty and royal nature.

While the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Cancer, your past, karma and healing sector, do things that reverse any pain from the past.

Give time for grooming and paying particular attention to your body. It's a wonderful time to work on self-esteem issues and to boost your confidence.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Jupiter turns direct in your romance, passion, and creative pursuits sector. You can see the future in a hopeful manner.

You are able to enjoy love on a new level. There's confidence in resolutions where difficulty exists. You aren't afraid to try new things with a lover.

The Sun is in your zodiac sign until September 22, which can help you to focus on your needs and wants, too.

It's a great time to purge the old, from clothing to a mindset, and to make room for the new.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, while Mercury is in your zodiac sign you're more chatty than usual. You're thinking more about what needs to be done and could be hoping that your significant other would like to discuss the future.

Jupiter turns direct in your shared self-care, roots, sense of security, and family sector.

And you may be prone to projecting your desires onto others in hopes of replicating a certain path. However, try to take into account the uniqueness of your relationship.

Right now, with Uranus in your sector of death and rebirth, you are open to change and can adopt a new outlook on love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, your ruling planet, Pluto in Capricorn remains conjunct with Saturn, the planet of structure, and Jupiter the planet of growth.

Jupiter turns direct today and you may start to feel that long-awaited changes in love are beginning to show signs of growth.

While the Sun is Virgo, your friendship sector, taking the approach of a comforter works well for you and on your significant other.

You may enjoy time spent doing things that you both love.

And, if you're single, friendship can provide a source of love and romance on a sweetly platonic level.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, your ruling planet Jupiter turns direct today in your sector of money, a topic that many couples quarrel over, perhaps even yourself.

If you've been feeling the pinch of financial matters impacting your love life, things can start to change and for the better.

Asking friends for advice or seeking counsel is also an opportunity to pursue if needed.

While Mercury is in the zodiac sign of Libra, counselors and finding someone to speak to can be much easier to do at this time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, while the Moon is in your seventh solar house of marriage today, you are open to love and commitment and may decide to take your relationship to a new level.

Neptune in Pisces can activate your communication sector, and you're dreamy now about love and romance.

You may be experiencing positive illusions about certain difficulties in your relationship, and strive to make love last through a challenging time.

You are eager to experience closeness with someone you love. Perhaps you will have fresh ideas on how to enhance the look of your love nest.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, your ruling planet Uranus in Taurus has been stirring new ideas and thoughts about authority figures and how your childhood influenced your way of thinking.

For the sake of love, you're eager to make improvements, not only for yourself but for the sake of others.

Jupiter stationing direct can help you to broaden your awareness and can give you insight into what is needed for you to overcome a negative area of your past and use it in a powerful way.

Perhaps you will consider blogging or writing, while Mars retrograde stimulates your communication sector in passionate ways.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, your heart is open for romance and you send off the right signals as the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of romance.

It's a perfect day for candlelight dinners or a late-night walk along the beach. Your emotional nature will find a passion for simple things that storybooks are made of.

Saturday is a great time to work on creative pursuits, and if you love to make handmade gifts for your sweetie, make a trip to your local craft store and have fun.

