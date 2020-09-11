Free Daily Tarot Card Reading For September 12, 2020

Each day a free tarot card reading!

Your free daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for all zodiac signs in astrology for September 12, 2020.

The Moon spends the day in the sweet zodiac sign of Cancer on Saturday. We are driven to do things for our families and to be good, solid providers.

Words that describe the Cancer zodiac sign are intuitive and spiritual. Cancer in astrology is the embodiment of love, even though it is ruled by the Moon, which is inconsistent, moody, and forever changing.

This is a time for flexibility. You may be going through some changes yourself. But, with all things, love is always what makes life easier. So, try to buffer the hardships with more love on Saturday.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Saturday, September 12, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Aries, stand your ground. Right now, you are in a powerful position.

So, claim your authority and own it. There's a reason why you're the Ram of the zodiac sign and first in all astrology.

That is because you are made to lead. The Emperor is your ruling tarot card, and for today's reading, stand strong.

Even if you don't feel confident right now, your actions speak volumes to others. Be practical.

Make a decision you'd advise a friend to take. Focus on the end result. Set your plan then act on it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Temperance

Taurus, at the top of today's to-do list, write the word "peace". In the middle of the day's chaos, you're the voice of reason.

Search for balance in things that you do. When you feel anxiety, hit the reset button.

Give yourself permission to be at peace with the world and yourself.

Let go of the need to do more. You've done enough. Breathe deeply and calm your inner voice.

Aim for tranquility and practice being the serene spirit that you already are.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Gemini, the intangibles of life are there even if you don't recognize them.

You have to train your eye to see the spiritual aspect of life. You tend to like what's logical and can be supported by concrete facts.

But you can meditate and look beyond what you know. Let your racing mind get quiet. Connect with the unconscious.

Explore what's mysterious to you and feed your curiosity so that you embark on a spiritual quest that opens up your mind to new things.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Cancer, exercise restraint and you will see the success that you're working so hard to attain.

Things can be going so quickly in your life right now. Time won't wait so you're wanting to finish strong and not miss your mark.

However, even if you fear dropping the ball on a project or a goal, fate and destiny are by your side.

Your ambitious nature is on a real high, and. you have the will power and determination to see things through to the end.

Press forward and don't give up, but also don't be discouraged. You're so close to striking gold.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

You're a thoughtful person, so take note when the Judgement tarot card comes up during your daily tarot card reading.

The Universe is taping you on the shoulder asking you to consider your choices carefully.

Reflection is important, especially during the retrograde season. Are you being the best version of yourself right now?

Are you living life on purpose? As the king of the zodiac, you were made to be at the top of your game.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

Virgo, life can be confusing. You can do your best and still face an unanticipated end result.

You may wonder if the lack of blessings is your fault, but what if your spiritual path is taking a turn and this tumble is needed to wake you up?

You may feel disillusioned, but uncertainty is for a moment.

Search for the secrets the Moon tarot card says are there to discover. Find what's hidden to gain clarity.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Libra, you feel stuck and there can be no way to see which choice is better over the other.

Even your pros and cons list feels unhelpful at this time. You might think that waiting it out is better, even if you have to lose an opportunity right now.

You may need a friend to help you see things clearly because you're too deep in the thick of things to do so by yourself.

When choices require two different directions, you know that your life will head one way or another. Don't take this time lightly.

Honor your feelings and then do the best you can with what you understand your options to be.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Scorpio, a fresh start is before you, and even though nothing is visible to the world, the plans you're making are just the beginning.

You are in the process of laying down the foundation and finding out what you need. You might make many mistakes, but these will only help you to improve your decision-making.

Of course, this isn't the easiest part. Nothing gained is ever easy! Learning to be uncomfortable is hard, but taking risks is what can make you feel alive.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Sagittarius, you may feel like it's time to throw in the towel right now, and so many people before you with big dreams have thought the same. What about your determination?

You're full of grit and know that these moments will pass. Soon, you'll be back to feeling like you can take on the world.

The finish line always seems the farthest from the beginning of a journey.

However, your faith and perseverance are what will get you over this hump. Don't let being tired stop you from seeing this one thing through to the end.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Capricorn, sometimes a dream appears to be unlikely, but what if you could make yours come true?

You aren't here by accident and miracles happen every day.

Yours might not transpire overnight. It could even take you years!

But if you are here and want to live on purpose, you won't truly be happy settling for less than who you were meant to be.

Don't live in wishing or dreaming. Stop the indecision and choose to be true to your destiny.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Strength Ten of Swords

Aquarius, you're learning to deal with a major disappointment that life recently handed to you.

It can feel hard when you're hit with something so unexpected and it takes all your energy from you.

The truth is that you have to look up when times are difficult.

You need to see that life continues and if you want to find happiness again, you must brush off the disappointment, work through it, and move forward.

Choose to try one more time, and you won't regret it because you've learned so much during this time of trouble.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Strength

Pisces, kindness is a form of bravery. It takes courage to be sweet to someone that may take advantage of your gentle spirit.

Your strength is your sensitivity. How you take care of people matters.

Empathy is always needed, so if you feel like you haven't done enough today, ask yourself, "Was I kind?" If the answer is yes, count that as a big accomplishment.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.