New Moon In Virgo Free Daily Tarot Card Reading, September 17, 2020

Your free daily tarot card reading is here with predictions for all zodiac signs during the New Moon in Virgo.

The New Moon perfects on September 17, 2020, and reminds us to take care of our bodies by listening to it.

Every New Moon is the start of a chapter. From romantic to career goals, this specific New Moon in Virgo emphasizes the need for connecting with others.

It is crucial to your well-being to surround yourself with those who truly love and look after us, and avoid the people that don't.

Scroll down to see your zodiac sign's free daily tarot reading which starts during the New Moon in Virgo:

New Moon in Virgo tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Three of Pentacles

Aries, have you been spending a lot of time by yourself lately?

One of your greatest strengths is your ability to be self-sufficient. Your tendencies, however, to work independently and self-isolate can come off as a little cold.

Everyone needs time alone. But for this new moon, collaboration would serve you very well.

You could benefit from working with others, as much as they could from working with you! Embrace your inner team player!

New Moon in Virgo tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Page of Cups

Taurus, the New Moon in Virgo encourages you to keep listening to your intuition.

It’s kind of ironic that the people around you keep telling you to think for yourself, but also keep telling you what to do.

People often project onto us, but really they’re just trying to talk to themselves.

Do what makes you happy. Who cares if you make a mistake? That’s what life and love is all about.

New Moon in Virgo tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: Three of Swords

Gemini, the Three of Swords tarot card suggests that you are recovering from some form of loss lately.

Whether that be a messy breakup or a rejection letter of some kind, you need to find a constructive way to release the pain.

Unfortunately, heartbreak is inevitable. If not this, life tends to throw obstacles our way.

Right now, you could best benefit from going easy on yourself. Change blooms from emotional pain. This New Moon encourages you to be as positive as you possibly can without ignoring the grief that weighs heavy in your heart.

New Moon in Virgo tarot card reading for Cancer (June 20 - July 22 )

Tarot Card: Temperance

Cancer, you are finally starting to come out of your shell when it comes to your romantic endeavors.

Your ability to manage your emotions constructively has decreased your stress and panic.

As a result, you will start to attract calm other individuals.

A romantic partner is around the corner. Be wary not to get too caught up in your own head. Remember the tarot card Temperance asks you to be patient with yourself as you are with others.

New Moon in Virgo tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: Ace of Cups

Leo, the New Moon brings an overflowing sense of pride in your heart.

This self-confidence is long overdue. You deserve to be your own personal cheerleader.

Don’t let other people’s criticisms hang over your head like a gray rain cloud.

The Ace of Cups demands you pursue your creative endeavors and celebrate yourself. Life is short. Enjoy it!

New Moon in Virgo tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Wheel of Fortune

Virgo, you've been withdrawing, and there is a difference between changing for others and changing for yourself.

The Wheel of Fortune tarot card suggests that with the New Moon in Virgo comes great change.

It is crucial for your well-being that you accept what you cannot change. You cannot force others to behave the way you do.

But you can look deeply into your soul and ask, in what ways am I getting in the way of my own success. And in what ways am I letting those around me do the same?

New Moon in Virgo tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Death

Libra, have no fear, the tarot card Death is here!

There is a misconception that Death is a tarot card to be afraid of. It's more about letting things go and shedding old skin than it is about grief or loss.

It's time to say goodbye to the past and move forward.

Perhaps now something is coming to the end. If you're sad it's over, you can appreciate what it taught you. But now it's time to move on.

If you're thrilled it's over, lucky you! The new beginning you've been pining after has finally arrived.

New Moon in Virgo tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: The Hanged Man

Scorpio, while you’re not in control of the people who do you harm, you are in control of listening to it.

The Hanged Man tarot card asks you to tune into your intuition for this New Moon in Virgo. Painful patterns are at play. It’s your job to put a stop to what you know isn’t serving you well.

It would benefit you to take a step back from life, so you can figure out the root of your suffering.

Life has challenges no matter what, but is it worth keeping the people close to you who are actively bringing you down?

New Moon in Virgo tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22- December 21)

Tarot Card: Six of Cups

Sagittarius, the Six of Cups tarot asks you to release your inner child for this New Moon in Virgo.

Maintaining a balance between work and pleasure is the key to a fruitful life.

You've established that hard work is an integral part of your core beliefs. Now is the time to focus on the fun.

Look back to your childhood for inspiration. What brought you joy?

Having fun is not a distraction as much as it is a human need. Replenish yourself with good times.

New Moon in Virgo tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: The King of Wands

While you can’t always be the boss at work, you can be the boss of yourself.

The King of Wands tarot card asks you to connect with the parts of yourself that are a natural-born leader.

It would benefit you to ask yourself the following: what is the point of looking to other people to tell you how to be you?

The New Moon in Virgo unleashes an overwhelming sense of confidence for you. Own it!

New Moon in Virgo tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: Ace of Pentacles

A new financial opportunity will come your way.

Be wary not to put your career goals on hold for other people.

You should listen to the people who tell you to listen to yourself before you follow the instructions of those who think they know what’s best for you.

The Ace of Pentacles brings the potential for new job connections and an abundance of self-pride. But you have to show up for it and put in the work.

New Moon in Virgo tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Judgement

Pisces, making a decision is difficult, sure. But that’s not a good enough reason to put your life on pause.

While the Judgement tarot card is here to remind you that a decision must be made, it also reinforces the belief that there is no such thing as a perfect outcome.

Lately, you have been struggling to put matters to rest.

You know what you need to do, despite the lies you are telling yourself. You already know this back and forth thinking isn’t helping you get things done.

The only way to open up a new door is to close the ones that lead to nowhere.

Izzy Casey is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture, and body positivity.