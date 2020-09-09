Free Daily Tarot Card Reading, September 10, 2020

A free tarot card reading each day!

Thursday's free daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for all zodiac signs in astrology for September 10, 2020.

The Moon spends one more day in the inquisitive Gemini zodiac sign which relates to the Magician tarot card.

The Magician tarot card encourages all zodiac signs to try something new this Thursday. If a spark of desire draws you toward a hobby you used to love, why not refine that skill and see where the road leads?

The Gemini Moon harmonizes with determined Mars providing ample energy for all zodiac signs. Since Mars rules Aries, which relates to The Emperor tarot card, so leadership is key.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Thursday, September 10, 2020.

Also, check out what's astrology predicts for your horoscope for today and tomorrow, here.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Moon

Aries, wipe the slate clean, and start focusing more on your mental well-being.

The Moon will encourage you to take a break from expending all of your emotional energy on others.

No need to surround yourself with people who cause you to plunge into a state of mental distress and disarray.

Relax, rest, and, recharge. Remember it's never too late to speak candidly to yourself. Who are the people that lift you up?

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

Taurus, your recent attempts to uncover unseen truths have proved to be of great assistance to you.

The Ace of Swords is your partner in crime when it comes to absolving the pain of your past denials.

A strong relationship should be a source of inspiration for you, not something that inhibits your self-esteem.

Shif from a negative to a positive outlook. Make room for all that healing.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Gemini, the Eight of Wands tarot card will embolden you to pursue your academic endeavors.

Perhaps, the grind of job applications or the stress of school work has clouded your ability to let your mind wander.

But this New Moon will unlock an internal intellectual revolution, causing you to burgeon and burst with new ideas.

Creativity will be essential to your emotional well-being and to your personal success.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The World

Cancer, the more dedicated you are to down-playing yourself, the more difficult it will be to manifest your deepest desires.

Return to the World tarot card when the wave of self-doubt crashes over you.

Dreams don't always come true overnight. Falling flat on your face can open doors to your greater successes.

Remember letting go of pessimistic self-talk is a necessary part of growth.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Leo, the Knight of Cups tarot card predicts that this New Moon in Virgo will bring an admirer of some sort.

Whether it manifests in the form of a promotion or romantic interest, the Knight of Cups asks you to embrace new beginnings.

Open your heart to whatever opportunity comes your way.

Your ability to illuminate from within is attracting others. Step out of your shell and embrace your light with the world.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Virgo, you probably are spreading yourself too thin when looking out for your loved ones.

It's not your responsibility to offer your friends and family instructions on how to live their life.

The Queen of Pentacles card will aid you in becoming your own best friend.

Channel the energy you spend taking care of others and put yourself first. You deserve it!

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Libra, chances are, a recent breakup or job termination has your heart hanging heavy with grief.

You've been relying too hard on the validation of others to propel you into a state of emotional ecstasy.

The Three of Swords card predicts that you have been pierced by the judgment of others.

There is the option to wallow in self-pity, but it seems taking the high road and to learn from your mistakes will strengthen your self-esteem.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Scorpio, you are emerging out of a necessary period of self-isolation.

Sometimes our success depends on our ability to dive deep into the framework of our minds. Strength is built by personal space.

The Four of Wands calls for a celebration with your loved ones. You have put in the hard work toward facing your demons.

Reach out to your community. It will solidify your relationship with yourself in ways you could have never anticipated.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Wheel of Fortune

Sagittarius, when life-changing events occur, it is important to relinquish your control.

The Wheel of Fortune tarot card asks you to not be relentless in your attempts to alter the truth. Instead, face it head-on.

Rather than focusing on changing the world or people around you, look within and see how you can change yourself.

Change is meant to be embraced, not stopped.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Aquarius, the High Priestess tarot card serves as a gentle reminder to step out of your comfort zone for the New Moon.

Your intuition has never failed you, so be careful not to fail it right back.

There are some problems you cannot think your way out of. This month, use your emotions to enhance your intellect.

The more honest you are with yourself, the more you will attract those who can be honest with you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Pisces, your procrastination is starting to lead you astray from the path of achieving your goals.

Sure, everyone can benefit from a period of rest and relaxation every once and awhile.

The Page of Pentacles tarot card warns you that skills are developed through persistence and determination.

Manifesting your greatest desires does not exclude the process of putting your insight into practice.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.