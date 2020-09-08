Daily Tarot Card Reading, September 9, 2020

What does your daily tarot card mean?

Your daily tarot card is here with a prediction for all zodiac signs in astrology this Wednesday.

Here's what your daily tarot card reading predicts for September 9, 2020.

The Last Quarter Moon will be in the zodiac sign of Gemini bringing up the Magician tarot card.

The Magician tarot card is about talent, skill and being diverse.

The Sun remains in Virgo until September 22. The Hermit tarot card represents Virgo, making Wednesday ideal for introspection and getting things organized.

What else does your daily tarot card reading predict for your zodiac sign?

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Wednesday, September 09, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Aries, you stand out from the crowd and your leadership skills will soon be required of you, but or now there's a strong need to withdraw and get to the core of who you are as a person.

The Hermit tarot card reading suggests that it's time for you to withdraw from the world to connect with your higher power and life purpose.

There's a deep well of knowledge and wisdom available to you, but it has to come from inside your own heart and spirit.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Justice

Taurus, your fair and practical mindedness are required of you.

Today, something can stir a strong desire to yell 'unfair', but you will need to step back to evaluate the entire picture before rushing to defend a cause or a person.

The whole picture may not be apparent to you right now, and although you may be right and the situation is unjust, it's still essential that you remain level-headed in order to know the best approach to take, especially when meditating or advocating on someone's behalf.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Strength

Gemini, strength is relative. You may not have to apply too much exertion to handle your current problem, but the mental or emotional aspect of your situation could feel harder than you had anticipated today.

When you feel overwhelmed, do a check to see how other areas of your life are doing? Are you getting enough sleep?

Did you take care of your mental health and spirit?

You may need to cater to your other needs right now so that whatever work you do, the foundation of your personhood is set.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Star

Cancer, the Star tarot card reveals that your higher power, guardian angels, and spirit guides want to be there for you.

You may be going through more than you let on but the Universe sees all.

There's no need for you to struggle alone. You aren't.

You have to believe in your heart that even though things may seem uncertain right now, you are walking with angels who are protecting your path and setting good things ahead for you at the end of this journey.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Death

Leo, the Death tarot card signals an ending, and of course, this can come with a mixture of emotions.

From sadness to feelings of regret, you may think about all the missed opportunities you had and will have in the future. However, this isn't a time to be down and out.

The future is bright! An ending also means that a new beginning is on the way.

Just because it may not happen right now, doesn't mean it won't. To all things is its own season.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

Virgo, overthinking is like worry. It will not get you too far.

You may be mulling over this idea or the other in order to test and try out as many scenarios as you can.

However, you may find that you're not able to plan for every disaster even if you wanted to.

The best thing to do is to plan as much as you can and then allow the rest to happen organically. Trust the process.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

Libra, The Fool tarot card is a new beginning and you are in the process of one too.

You may be so glad to have an opportunity come your way that you're willing to accept or take on more work than is required of you out of gratitude.

However, the important thing to remember is that a fresh start isn't the right time to let your guards down and not think about the future.

Be mindful of each step along the way and you will find that you have fewer errors early on.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Scorpio, if you've recently enrolled or are thinking about going back to school, the Hierophant tarot card reading can indicate that this is a great time to pursue your interests.

You may be ready to take your career to a new level. Perhaps you're going through a career change and you have to learn a new skill set.

Whatever your situation is right now, this card indicates that you're on the right path and being where you are meant to be, even if the circumstances are difficult.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Sagittarius, the Lovers tarot card indicates that it's time for you to make a commitment to the one that you love.

If you're already in a relationship, this tarot card can indicate a need to reaffirm to your partner your sincere desire to be together.

Today can be a good time to speak your heart and to be open and transparent about your feelings of love and care.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Sun

Capricorn, the Sun tarot card reading means that you are going to see a positive outcome to your situation.

It's good to have an upbeat attitude and to see yourself doing well.

You may not like everything that you have to do right now, and that is OK.

You will still find a way to land on top and succeed.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Moon

Aquarius, the Moon tarot card reading can indicate that something is being hidden from you.

You may easily get caught up in the illusions of things. Someone could try to get you to believe a lie.

You may find that your perception of what is real ends up not matching later on.

It's a good time to do due diligence when signing contracts and to listen to your instincts if it tells you that there's a red flag.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

Pisces, today's a day for miracles and to explore your talents and creativity.

The Magician tarot card reading predicts that you have a lot of unique skill sets that have been underused, but there's an opportunity to shine and to show off your stuff.

Don't be shy if you're asked to help. Instead, let your work speak for itself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.