Daily Tarot Card Reading, September 8, 2020

The Moon enters Gemini tomorrow!

Your tarotscope is here for tomorrow's Moon in Gemini, Tuesday, September 8, 2020 for all zodiac signs in astrology.

What will your daily tarot card reading predict for your zodiac sign starting this Tuesday?

Per astrology, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo. The Moon will be in Gemini.

The Moon is like your horoscope, and it is an indicator of time, and while in Gemini it's time to get busy.

You can finally let go of control, share a talent with the world, or remove a toxic barrier to your life, and feel the release of sweet freedom.

The first two tarot cards for Tuesday's Moon in Gemini tarot card reading involve the Hermit, for Tuesday's Virgo Sun, and the Magician for the Moon in Gemini.

Both of daily tarot cards are part of The Fool's Journey, which means that something special about Tuesday is intended for your life's purpose.

What is your life's purpose? Check your life path number or zodiac sign to find out, and then apply that to your daily tarot card reading each day.

Tuesday's numerology involves the energy of a Life Path Number 3, the Communicator. The Communicator is creative, dynamic and artsy.

The Hermit tarot card is about discovering wisdom after a period of quiet reflection, and this means an introspection of your most creative talents.

This type of wisdom you don't keep to yourself. It's a light that you extend to the world while maintaining a connection to your higher power.

The Magician tarot card during the Moon in Gemini can mean it's time to give away your talents as gifts and help others.

You may not think much about a particular skill that you possess, but someone who may need your thoughtful advice, your encouragement or anything else you can do will see your talent as golden!

You don't have to give away your talents for free either. Tuesday Moon in Gemini can imply a release of financial difficulties and obtaining a job that you have wanted.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading can be a win-win situation where you can help someone and make a little bit of money for your own needs, too.

What else will your daily tarot card reading have in store for your zodiac sign?

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Tuesday, September 08, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Aries, you are feeling confident and capable right now, and you may start to realize that you have to give a little bit more effort if you want to make it to the other side of your current challenge.

It's normal to have bouts where you don't feel as powerful or as strong as you need to be. You may be listening to the past.

Focus on the moment and remember that facing the future starts by taking one step forward at a time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Devil

Taurus, start learning to be one step ahead.

You have experienced temptation in the past before, and now it's up to you to slow down and try to identify the pattern.

Learning to face your challenges and overcoming them is one thing, but realizing the spiritual aspect of the temptation you face requires you to dive into the wisdom you carry in your heart.

Analyze situations that appear to be similar to you, and start to take steps to avoid the situation before it becomes evident that you're in trouble.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Fool

Gemini, a new beginning happens every day. You know that you are meant for more.

You don't have to give yourself a pep talk about what you have inside of you or what you need to do right now.

Instead, focus on what you want and start imagining yourself as actually having it now.

Your actions matter, and as you dive into this new adventure, be open to the opportunities as they manifest before you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Cancer, life is full of choices. You can decide to stay where you are now or you can choose to move forward toward a more powerful future.

You may not feel competent right now to enter into the life you want to live, but the truth is that you have many skills that not only can help you but also can help others.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Leo, the Lovers tarot card means that you need to make a choice in life.

You may be choosing between two particular love interests or a project that you want to focus on next.

During moments of a decision, it's easy to freeze and not do anything at all.

But find out what motivates you to be with one over the other.

Follow your heart and pay attention to which situation can lead you toward what you hope to be.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

Virgo, you don't want to stay stuck in what happened or why.

You may not ever understand why a situation ended in the way that it did.

In fact, it can make you angry, but use these powerful emotions to motivate you to make the world a better place and strive to do better and to be better this time around.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Libra, don't try to get the validation you think you need to leave a negative situation.

You may not get it. You might have to just bow out gracefully and let a problem resolve itself without your participation.

Although it would be nice to cut ties and do so without feeling like you didn't accomplish or fix a relationship, there are times when you simply have to walk away and start over again on your own.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Hierophant

Scorpio, when you try to reinvent the wheel you have to make many mistakes that others have already made.

You may not realize that working with others that have already created a structure that you hope to have ownership or leadership in one day can be helpful to you.

Not only can you do good work now and be effective immediately by volunteering your time, but you also get to learn what you need to know without having to afford the cost of preventable errors and taking longer to get to where you hope to be.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

Sagittarius, you are meant to do well, but when you find situations taking longer than you had anticipated it could be that you aren't thinking the way that you ought to right now.

You might need to go back to square one and change the way that you think.

You may be influenced by a limited belief and discovering what it is, reading books, or listening to podcasts that are helpful can give you the insight you currently need.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Capricorn, the Chariot tarot card predicts that you have a challenge you need to overcome There's no hiding from it.

You've come too far, and all there is left to do is charge forward and work toward the victory.

Once you overcome this challenge you will begin to set a standard for others.

The moment you begin to see that you can do things that you never imagined you could, you'll have a powerful story to share with others to help them to see nothing is impossible.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Aquarius, instead of looking at the world for answers take time to look into your heart.

You have enough wisdom and knowledge available to you nestled inside of your heart.

You may not perceive that you do because of confusion, but try to take a step back and think things through.

You will find that you understand more than you realize and it is of help to you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Pisces, be enlightened.

The more you cultivate and develop your talents and interests the greater self-aware you will become.

Take time to be creative. Exercise your heart and your spirit by enjoying nature, spending time with people who make you laugh, and be around situations that make you happy.

