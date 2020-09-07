Weekly Horoscope, September 7-13, 2020

Mars retrograde is this week!

Your weekly horoscope is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs for the week of September 7-13, 2020.

How will your weekly horoscope affect your zodiac sign, per astrology?

The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Virgo this week.

The Last Quarter Moon will arrive on September 8-9 in the zodiac sign of Gemini.

Mars will retrograde starting on September 9, and while in the zodiac sign of Aries, it fires up motivation, determination and internal desire.

What else will your weekly horoscope have in store for your zodiac sign?

Scroll down now to find your weekly horoscope, by zodiac sign for the week of September 7-13, 2020:

Weekly horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, you’re not going to be able to take a lot of action this week, especially in regards to attempts into standing up for yourself. Develop your sense of security at the beginning of the week.

Don’t allow anyone else to define your worth or tell you who you are. You’re meant to uncover this on your own. You don’t need to find validation in anyone but your inner self.

Be sure to create a healthy dialogue or affirmation to remind you of your worth, otherwise you may find that people questioning your worth or giving you push back will make you explosively irritable.

You can’t take proper action if you’re not in a rational mind frame. As the week closes, you will be finding yourself feeling heightened emotions. Figure out a game plan on how to make yourself feel better and stop looking to others for approval.

Weekly horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, you’re going to be getting a lot of pushback in the actions you try to make. You won’t be able to predict the outcome of the efforts you make. They’ll arrive in unexpected ways.

This may make you question the actions you’re taking, if you’ve tried hard enough, or if you’re worth the reward you’re fighting for. Focus on what you can control instead of the things out of your grasp.

Think about the changes you know for certain you can make instead of fighting an uphill battle trying to get the respect you deserve and never making any moves.

Try to be the change you wish to see in your community. You may feel unrest in regards to social justice issues; use this to fuel you to make a change on a local level.

Weekly horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the easier path would be to make someone else the scapegoat to all your problems. This presents a multitude of problems, but none quite as large as the doubt it’ll create in your person.

While taking the fall may cause some destruction, it is nothing compared to the blowout you’ll receive if you’re found out of the emotional turmoil it’ll create to take the easy way out.

Don’t create tension where it’s not necessary. Own up to your mistakes and accept the fact that you’re human, capable of failures and wonders both alike.

This does not define you although owning up to what you’ve messed up with will some like a daunting task that does end in repercussions.

Weekly horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, be careful with your words. You may push someone over the edge and cause them to leave your life permanently. There’s weight to your words, actions, and movements.

You may feel like you’re on thin ice this week or as though by choosing to take the high road and not just back, you’re doing a disservice to yourself. There’s strength in choosing to walk away instead of fighting back.

Hold your high ground; stay true to your morals and your fundamentals that make you who you are. This won’t be easy; throughout the week you’ll think of the perfect response to say back to get under their skin.

Your anger is temporary, your actions are forever. If you choose to act out you may find that later in the weeks you’re spiraling in your emotions.

Weekly horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, you don’t need to figure out every small step you have to take to complete your goals this week. Lean towards where you want to go and make a move.

This isn’t a time to focus on serious step by step planning; that’s just eating up a valuable time where you could be taking action. Look inward at the beginning of the week and ask yourself what you would like to see yourself accomplish this week.

Don’t stress yourself out perfecting what the visions of you in your success look like, get a feel for the vibes you want and go with it.

You can’t control every step of the way and how it turns out, you can only make the best of your situation and focus on making yourself feel as good as you can.

Weekly horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, try to focus on taking care of yourself this week instead of bringing everyone else up with you. It’s great that you want your community to rise with you, but how can you support everyone if you’re not supporting yourself?

You need to make yourself a priority this week, focusing on how you can sustain your own energy independently without support from people who can’t provide it at this moment.

There are people who love you and want to see you do well, but they can’t be there to pick up the pieces every time you fall apart. This is a call to glue yourself back together and use your resources available to solve your problems.

Weekly horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, it isn’t all about you right now. If you’re feeling tensions in your interpersonal relationships, stop placing the blame on the other party. Relationships, be them romantic or platonic, are two-way streets.

You can’t expect everyone to be solely responsible for problems. It takes two. Stop looking at where the other person is in the wrong and ask yourself what you can do to understand them better.

You’re typically very well-balanced and able to see all sides of the story. Don’t put your rage blinders up and ignore the problems that you’re causing too. Take responsibility for the stress you put on them too.

Taking ownership of where you’ve made mistakes may help them open up and be more receptive to better understanding you.

Weekly horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, this week will be a strive for balance as you begin to have increased stress over your workflow, finances, and more practical sides to life. Try to balance this out with healthy emotions, a good sense of humor, and some newfound optimism.

Just because there are struggles in the serious parts of your life doesn’t mean it’s a bad life.

You’re going to have bad weeks. This is just a hiccup in the grand scheme of things. As the week progresses and these things start bothering you, filling your head with intrusive thoughts, and keeping you from being able to do what you need to get done.

Try to buckle down and reward yourself with the hard work you’re putting into your days to ensure they go better.

Weekly horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, this is not a good time to be making any commitments. If you can, when presented with a multitude of options, allow yourself to dabble in a little bit of everything.

You’re an eclectic experience, to put you in one box is doing a disservice to yourself and your energy. Allow yourself to authentically explore and try on something new for size; you don’t have to commit, especially if it’s not a comfortable fit.

Knowing that this isn’t the week to make any serious commitments, try to keep things lighthearted and fun instead of buckling down and being serious.

Express yourself, explore who you are! You don’t have to think so critically or punctually to be successful. You can be loud, wild, and messy and still bring on major triumph in your life.

Weekly horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, don’t be so hard on yourself for not accomplishing all that needs to be done in a week in one day.

That’s an unfair and unreal expectation that you can get everything on your task list accomplished in just one sitting.

Don’t be afraid to space things out, scheduling in time for yourself to relax and unwind. You are always in go mode, looking to excel and make a name for yourself.

Take some time off. You can still complete everything that needs to be done without overstressing yourself to the brink of exhaustion.

Be kind to yourself and ignore the voice that isn’t allowing you to relax without doing more.

Weekly horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, allow yourself room to be yourself, but not in fragments. This is a call to complete some of the big ideas you’ve been coming up with, the projects that you feel yourself being pulled towards. What’s the worst thing that could happen if you tried?

You fail and you try again later? At least you’re learning something about yourself and what you’re made of. Go ahead and challenge yourself to take on the ideas that have been calling you as long as you have the stamina and the knowledge to know this won’t be a tiny effort.

You need to be able to invest time and energy into this, wholeheartedly. You have the capability to make some magic happen this week, why would you allow laziness or stagnation to take away from that? Go be bold!

Weekly horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you’re going to be tempted to start spending money this week. It’ll come up in the beginning with things you need, finding something a little lavish to spend and treat yourself to.

However, later in the week the passive things you need are turning into anxious desires, wanting more, and not feeling fulfilled without these material things.

Do you think that your belongings are a reflection of success? Do you think the only way people will love you back is if you’re spending as much money on them as you possibly can?

Hold off; do some emotional investigating, especially later in the week when you have more time, and get to the root of the problem, where you uncover why you’re creating these unhealthy spending habits as of late.

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, astrologer, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.