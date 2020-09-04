Weekly Career Horoscope For September 7-13, 2020

Your weekly horoscope for the week is here.

Your weekly career horoscope is here with a weekly astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Monday, September 7 through Sunday, September 13, 2020.

Here's what your weekly career horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign, per astrology.

The Sun will remain in the zodiac sign of Virgo until September 22.

The Sun in Virgo is a great time to clear clutter, organize your plans, and to focus on your health. Update your health and insurance records and be sure to have all your medical filings in order for tax season. Mercury and Venus will be in Libra.

Mars will turn retrograde in Aries, it's home zodiac sign on September 9.

Mars retrograde can indicate anger and frustration for some horoscope signs, but it can also give inner motivation and drive for fire signs, Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius.

The Last Quarter Moon will take place in the zodiac sign of Gemini on September 10.

The Last Quarter Moon in Gemini makes the week perfect for thinking through concrete problems and giving you the much-needed energy for any changes you need to make at work or home.

Jupiter will turn direct in Capricorn this week as well on September 12.

Jupiter direct in Capricorn can bring ease to work and progress can start to show where you've been applying consistent effort with little results.

What else does your career horoscope have in store for all zodiac signs during the rest of the week?

Scroll down to see your career horoscope and weekly astrology forecast for September 7-13, 2020, based on zodiac signs:

Weekly career horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, be cautious of hidden enemies that may arise during the week. This can look like people in your industry who are a little too invested in the projects and planning you’re doing for your big projects.

They may be conspiring to take credit for your work or steal your original ideas altogether. Not everyone you work with is an alley.

You are highly intuitive during this week; use this to guide you when asking yourself who you can trust to talk and develop ideas with and who is actually out to get you.

Later in the week, you’ll want to start looking at the people in your field who inspire you. Look through their Instagram feeds, read the interviews they’ve done. Ask yourself how you can mold your big ideas in a way that they suggest.

Weekly career horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, this week it is best if you combine both your intellect with your emotional intelligence in your work to create a more well-rounded and balanced mindset to tackle the problems that come up.

Try to be aware that you’re going to make some mistakes this week. You’re not a perfect person and you’re still learning the best way to do things.

Don’t be so hard on yourself if you make mistakes at work and don’t stress the small stuff. You’re going to do better with the knowledge you have earned from your failures.

When you find yourself wanting to give up towards the end of the week try to recall your motivations and the reason you’re where you are now, working hard. What dreams do you wish to live up to?

Weekly career horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you’re going to feel a pull to greater knowledge. You’re not content knowing just enough to get by, you need to know everything you can about your field you’re in so you can make decisive moves towards the exact path you want to be following.

Difficulties that might arise this week from a lack of knowledge may be seen in hesitation making decisions or judgment calls in your line of work.

This will be especially true for those in management or in a position where they’re hiring.

You may find yourself leading from a more emotional standpoint, which will benefit you this week. But be cautious of revealing too much information about your private life to others.

Weekly career horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, this week will be a calling to learn from your mentors instead of participating with any shortcuts you’re thinking about taking in work.

You don’t have all the answers to what you’re supposed to be doing; that’s OK! You haven’t had the lived experience to have the solutions to what you’re doing at work yet. Listen to your co-workers, your bosses, your colleagues, and the moguls you look up to.

Take a look outside of yourself this week and look at what you can learn that you haven’t experienced yet.

This is an important time to be keenly listening to what advice can be offered to you. You may even find the missing piece to the puzzle you have been trying so hard to solve. You’re meant for more than shady business tactics.

Weekly career horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, it doesn’t matter how tight money gets, it is not advisable to take out a loan, even if you believe with your whole self that you can pay it back soon.

This is a tricky situation that can land you in a lot of trouble. If you’re struggling for funds don’t like to help within your company or even close companions; seek charity or other assistance.

It is likely working with someone you see on a regular basis, especially in a place of employment, and taking a loan from them can lead to troubles and quarrels down the line.

You can, however, ask for some assistance connecting you to a resource from those you work with. After all, you could use community support.

Weekly career horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, be on high alert this week. There is someone seeking to conspire at you and see you be unsuccessful at what you do. This will likely be an attack that leaves you feeling blindsided.

Keep your information and what you do private during this time, don’t show anyone all the cards you’re working with. This will likely look like a co-worker throwing you under the bus for their own careless mistakes.

Make sure you’re keeping track of what you’re doing and have a record of your work. It is best that you keep to yourself and avoid working in group settings this week.

You won’t be able to socialize well and this can become a distraction to the work you’re trying to produce. Keep to yourself as much as possible and still diligent in your work.

Weekly career horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, your magnetic charm is recognized in your work environment this week. However, as your colleagues become more drawn to you they may start asking you to take on more energy than you can allow.

Be sure that you’re setting strong boundaries. You may be heavily influenced by people you look up to and how much energy they invest back into their community, but remember that most of these people have resources you’re not privy to.

You don’t have to be performing at a golden standard when you’re still trying to do your best for yourself.

Take note from your idols but don’t live in their shadows; cast your own light based on what energy you can personally expend.

Weekly career horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, you might be feeling like you want to isolate more at work. You’re not feeling very social when you’re talking to others. Small talk seems boring and mundane and it doesn’t hold your interest. You’d rather be working.

If you can, take the opportunity to work from home instead of going to the office.

There’s no shame in needing to keep to yourself and work. Sometimes you’re not able to perform in a social setting.

You don’t need to always be chipper with everyone you see in order to achieve success at work.

Take space for yourself and your own mental health. Be authentic to your drive and don’t feel the need to perform for others to get the job done.

Weekly career horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, be sure that you’re separating work from home, especially if you work from home. Have your own office space; stay off your socials while you’re working, stop becoming distracted with thoughts of what you’ll do when you’re out of work.

When you’re on the clock whether you’re in your work environment or home office, you’re at work. Don’t allow yourself to be swayed by anything else. However, this reigns true for when you clock out as well.

You don’t need to carry your work anxieties with you into your personal life. Leave your job at work and shift into a relaxing mindset when you’re not working.

You don’t need to perform 24/7. Shut your mind off when you clock out and save room to be able to express yourself freely.

Weekly career horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, there’s no problem with being led by your morals. You’re going to find this arising in your work next week, where taking the low road will result in some short-term successes at work.

Rise above these temptations. You know that these shortcuts are not what you would base your pride off of, especially in work.

Not only will these shortcuts make you feel less successful than you actually are, but they will also be found out and you’ll lose the respect that you have been fighting so hard to establish.

Even if it takes you extra time, even if the short term reward doesn’t seem worth it, do the work, fully.

Weekly career horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, if you’re starting a new job during this week know that you have the capability to adapt to your new work environment with ease.

Don’t worry so much about being more like your new colleagues; focus on bringing out your individuality and expressing yourself as you are, not as the person you think others wish you to be.

Later in the week, you might find that you need a new role model to look up to at work.

Try to project yourself five years, ten years, twenty years into the future, and where you will hope to be. Use that self-projection to motivate and fuel you when you’re low on energy. Be your own dream.

Weekly career horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, be cautious about becoming the office therapist this week. You’ll be able to help out your colleagues with some sound advice, not only in regard to work but in their personal life as well.

However, remember that you need to work and get your tasks done and you can’t spend the whole time nursing your co-workers back to good health.

Try to see if you can schedule some time out of work to become a better friend to your co-workers, especially if you choose to be friends with people at work.

Otherwise, it’s important that you establish some boundaries so you feel heard at work and are able to get your tasks done. Being good support is great, but will it help you in your career as well?

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.