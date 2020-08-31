Horoscope For Tomorrow, September 1, 2020

Tuesday's horoscope is here for all zodiac signs!

Your horoscope for tomorrow, Tuesday, September 1, 2020 is here for all zodiac signs.

What does your horoscope for tomorrow have in store for your zodiac sign, according to astrology?

The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Virgo bringing attention to the sixth solar house of astrology.

(Virgo season always comes with a Full Moon in Pisces, which will take place on September 2.)

Virgo season is about health, self-care, your daily tasks and it can also include the work you do each day.

The Moon will be in the zodiac sign of Pisces which opens the door to endings and healing.

It's a great time for closure and to review what has happened over the last few months in order to know what you ought to release.

Here's what astrology has in store for your horoscope for tomorrow, starting Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Tuesday, September 01, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces activating your healing and endings sector.

Today is perfect for letting go of the things you cannot control. You might be ready to make a swift change in the direction of your life.

Perhaps fear has plagued you, but now you're ready to face matters and emotions with courage, head-on.

The Moon in Pisces can make the truth hard to understand and there can also be a lack of clarity.

Mercury in Virgo transits your daily duties and wellness sector can suggest that talking (or venting) with a friend can be helfpul.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces activating your friendship sector.

Today is perfect for releasing toxic relationships, especially those that seem to have no real purpose in your life other than taking up space and wasting time.

Perhaps you've allowed friendships to persist out of loyalty but sometimes things must come to an end.

Mercury in Virgo transits your joy and play sector. Indulge yourself in a hobby and your personal interests instead.

Look for new friends that share things in common with you and improve your life.

Enjoy the time you have to be your own person and let yourself detox from being around individuals who wore you down.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces activating your career and public image sector.

Today is perfect for letting go of unmet expectations that you have related to work and what your employer should have done for you.

Maybe you are currently unemployed or furloughed due to the pandemic and you're awaiting an answer from unemployment.

This can be a tough time to manage but letting go of what you can't change can help.

Mercury in Virgo transits your authority figures sector, and right now it's normal to feel you need to connect with the right person to get things moving in a better direction.

Keep knocking on doors if you have to and then release the outcome to God.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces activating your personal philosophy and higher learning sector.

Today is perfect for mastering a skill or signing up for a course that you've always wanted to try. You might want to check out Udemy and see what courses are on sale and choose what interests you.

If you've decided to take a break from college to avoid going to online classes, you might enjoy what's being offered for free through Khan Academy to brush up on some academics that you're weak on.

Mercury in Virgo transits your communication sector so talking with others is important today. Even if you love your me-time, don't spend the entire day without communicating with a friend and socializing.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces activating your shared resources sector.

Today is perfect for asking for help and believe that good things are coming your way. Someone in your family or your partner could receive a gift and you both get to benefit from it.

You might be in need and feel like you can't ask for something without offering compensation in return. Then, considering bartering services or goods to make the situation more equal if that helps.

Mercury in Virgo transits your personal property sector, and you may find that you have resources in your own home that you didn't know was available to you. Be on the look out for things you can spot.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces activating your relationship sector.

Today is perfect for seeing clarity and learning how to understand the unspoken aspects of your relationship.

You may not realize certain things that have been there all along but due to busy schedules or miscommunication, you've remained oblivious until recently.

Mercury in Virgo transits your personal development sector, and this can be a wonderful time of growth and maturity. Where you see a need be sure to take responsibility for your part and work on it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces activating your health and wellness sector.

Today is perfect for ending any habits that you know hurt your health and start to plan better so that you can keep your body, mind, and spirit strong.

Perhaps you've been working so hard that you don't take the time you deserve for self-care, but now is a good time to change that mindset.

Mercury in Virgo transits your healing sector.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces activating your childhood and joy sector.

Today is perfect for letting go of the rules you have that keep you from enjoying life. You don't need to worry about what other people think when you're trying to have fun. Embrace joy, instead.

Mercury in Virgo transits your friendship sector. So, reconnect with old friends who became last on your priority list when you were hustling to self-improve. Now is a great time to start fresh again but bringing back some of the good times you used to have in the past.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces activating your authority sector.

Today is perfect for letting go of negative self-talk that has you believing you're not good enough. You may search for approval but not find it, and that doesn't mean you're failing. Instead, try to measure your success by hitting goals you've set by your own timeline. Be your own person.

Mercury in Virgo transits your work and public image sector, which makes this a great time to start putting your work out in the public or start to share your goals with friends who can cheer you along.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces activating your communication sector.

Today is perfect for avoiding gossip or lies that you have believed. Maybe you have too many RSS feeds from media sites and headlines that give you anxiety disrupt your day. Unsubscribe for now if that's helpful to you. You don't have to be served what you're not looking for.

Mercury in Virgo transits your higher education sector. Invest in higher order thinking and critical subjects that intrigue you. Look into astronomy, astrology, or philosophical subjects. Read the classics or watch the movie version of books you read in high school on your favorite streaming service.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces activating your personal property sector.

Today is perfect for going through junk drawers and clearing out clutter. If you've got a million plastic bags in and don't use them, drop them off at the grocery store and start clearing the slate in your home.

It's a good day for lighting candles or doing a sage smudge. Put on your favorite 80s tunes or the blues and have a deep cleaning day. No time for that?

Hire a professional cleaning service and treat yourself to a single session so that all the little details are done over by someone else and you get to enjoy some spare time.

Mercury in Virgo transits your shared resources sector. If you find things that you don't need, don't be overly sentimental about it, give it away or let a friend enjoy shopping your unwanted items and make room for new stuff.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces activating your personal development sector.

Today is perfect for looking at your past actions and decide which direction you want to head in the near future. You have a lot of goals but without an objective or plan in place it's hard to stay on track.

Mercury in Virgo transits your commitments sector. Get an accountability system. Join an online social group that shares their fears or accomplishments.

You don't have to post your own if you don't want to but reading about the highs and lows of others can motivate you by seeing you're not alone.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.