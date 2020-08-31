Monthly Career & Money Horoscope, September 2020

Your career and money horoscope for September is here.

Your career and money horoscope is here for the month of September 1-30, 2020 for all zodiac signs in astrology.

Here's what's in store for your zodiac sign while the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo and the Moon transits from Pisces through Aries.

Read your career and money horoscope below for your monthly forecast starting September 1-30, 2020, per astrology:

Career and money horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, this month will be seeing you as a super force, able to make anything happen at work.

You are ruled by your dignity above all, motivating you to work harder so that you can earn a respectable living and not have to ask others for help while you’re on your grind.

Be cautious; although this means that you’ll be highly motivated and working hard, you may find yourself being cold to people that are only trying to help you.

It’s not their fault that you don’t feel comfortable taking them up on their offer, go easy and respectively decline help if you don’t want to take it.

Career and money horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, this month you will be furthering your relationships at work.

This could look like branching out in conversations and talking more to your boss, extreme networking, or having discussions with your client to show that you’re intent on listening and helping serve them the best way you can.

You might want to spend as much time as you can with those you aspire to be more like in your industry.

This could look like asking your boss for a little extra assistance on a project or for their input on what you’re doing or spending your lunch scrolling through your favorite moguls Insta feed.

Career and money horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, this can be seen as a month that you’re collaborating with other people in your work.

You might take on some research assignments for a big project at work, studying what must be done in order to be successful.

You won’t be big with using your words this month; you’ll show your efforts and talents more through your physical actions that you can start taking.

This can be seen as a call to act, to make a difference in your place of employment, and work hard for the changes you wish to see in your industry.

You have the potential to make a big impact on your employment through your daily tasks.

Career and money horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, it’s important to note that you will have cosmic superpowers and deep intuition this month.

Your work is motivated by your intuitive thinking this month, ruled by your subconscious mind.

This can be a great time to start journaling and talking about the thoughts that pop up throughout your workday or the things leading you away from doing a great job at work.

There might be a common theme that could be something you would rather invest your energy in instead of continuing on your current path.

You don’t have to be committed to one path for the rest of your life; see where your mind wanders.

Career and money horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, this month you will want to stay as organized as you possibly can to maintain order at work.

The more organized you stay the more productive you will find yourself being. You need to maintain some order this month to be sure you stay on track for all the success you’re working up for.

You may be asked to take on more responsibilities this month; ask yourself if you’re prepared to do that and if you can handle that task load right now.

If not, that’s fine, seek other ways you can help your company thrive and succeed! You’ll want to put your energy into your work in some way to get the recognition you deserve.

Career and money horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, you might find your inner critic coming out during work lately. Use this if you are in charge of others and need to give feedback to help others achieve their goals at your place of employment.

Otherwise, if you work by yourself or even for yourself, use this inner critic to provide solid feedback to yourself about the work you’re producing and if it’s worth the money you’re getting in return.

If you’re a small business owner you can view this as a challenge to change your products and tweak them in some ways, and even raise your prices to generate more profit.

Don’t be afraid of charging your worth; you won’t lose your client base.

Career and money horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, you might find yourself sensitive in your work this month. This is fine, you want to be well connected to what you’re doing and relate to it on a personal level.

However, there may be some delays happening in your business that are unexpected, and this might cause you to be more emotional than you typically would be.

Don’t be so put out by a shift in your plans. You are meant to be quick on your feet and resourceful, especially in your line of work.

When one thing falls out of balance no one is better than you to shift the weight and recreate harmony in your life.

You are better equipped for these changes than anyone else in your work.

Career and money horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, while you’re determined to hold onto your position and see where it takes you, this month you might be questioning if your talents would be a better fit elsewhere.

This might make you feel like you’re in a work crisis off and on throughout the month.

Be cautious of your communication as what you say this month will carry weight with it and can be permanent.

You don’t want to discuss your discomfort at your employment with other people quite yet until you have it figured out.

You could lose your job in an untimely manner if you proceed in any other way.

Think carefully about what moves you make next and be sure to be taking care of yourself first and foremost.

Career and money horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, it is important this month to pay attention to what you can learn from your work.

There are lessons that are arising. Instead of getting overwhelmed when they arise, take a wise approach, and ask yourself what this is teaching you.

It likely serves a higher power than just an accident at work or a misunderstanding.

This is a time where you will be gaining great knowledge about your role in your industry and learning trade secrets that will help you excel when the time comes.

Be hyper-aware of what’s going on around you and ask the universe what it’s here to show you.

You don’t want to miss out on these big financial lessons.

Career and money horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the most important thing you could do in your work this month is to be genuine with your efforts.

Put in what you wish to receive back. Do things because they make you feel good to get them done.

Anything that is done with the only hope of gaining from it and not putting your best foot forward will be dismissed by the universe.

It is important to serve up your work with authenticity. You’re someone people want to know in their business. It is an honor to work alongside you.

Don’t allow yourself to cheat the system because in truth you’re really only cheating yourself by taking shortcuts or taking the easy way out.

Career and money horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, this is a time you can be seeking freedom in your creative expression at work.

This is an urge to find new ideas and new approaches to how you take things on at work.

You’re an innovator with the capability of coming up with creative solutions to some of the most difficult problems.

You feel a little tension to be the first of your kind. Don’t be ashamed of having heavy influences or being greatly inspired by others.

You can still be unique while being motivated by those in your field who are already achieving success.

You can find the answers to bring in more success in your work if you think outside of the box and challenge the status quo.

Career and money horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, be imaginative in your workflow this month! Your creative thoughts and intuitive nature are helping you make the right choices in life to help you stabilize on the path you’re meant to be on.

This is an emotional month, where you will not only be ruled by your emotions but you’ll think emotionally too.

This isn’t a fault; in fact, you can see great inspiration arise from this as you’ll be able to have new approaches to work problems that you hadn’t considered when you were thinking in a more logical mindset.

Don’t be afraid of your feelings and do not suppress them. Listen to them and let your heart guide you at work.

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.