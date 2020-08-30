Career & Money Horoscope, August 31, 2020

Monday's career and money horoscope is here.

Your career and money horoscope are here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Monday, August 31, 2020.

What's in store for your zodiac sign starting Monday, according to your career and money horoscope?

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo, and it opposes the Moon in Aquarius. Be focused and timely while your clarity is strongest.

While Mercury is in the zodiac sign of Virgo, there's plenty of support for writing, updating paperwork, contracts or participating in masterminds, interviews, and sending out emails to new clients.

Best things to do on Monday include:

Planning

Revising paperwork

Editing and creating something communications related to online

Check out what your zodiac signs career and money horoscope predict for you below starting on Sunday, August 30, 2020.

Career and money horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, today you might want to call upon your close-knit circle to give you some support. If you have a working mom you might find that you need to consult her, not just for advice at work, but for some comfort and peace of mind.

Your mind has been racing with thoughts of work and finances at a mile a minute. You can’t keep up or keep track of all the things spinning around in your head.

You need to be able to collapse into someone else today and seek counsel or wisdom from someone else. You don’t always have the answers; sometimes you need to be silent and listen.

Career and money horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, you might find yourself being really overwhelmed with work and the rest of the world today. The thought of your finances and all that must be done feels like too much. Don’t allow yourself to succumb to the pressure.

Give yourself the space to be yourself today. Allow your fun side to come out and play, listen to an album that is quintessential to your very nature, and explore some ideology that interests you.

You can use today to explore who you are in regards to your work and how you make your money. This might be a call to think more creatively and catered to your individual needs.

Career and money horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, if you’ve been uncomfortable working in a physical environment, this might be the time to explore work from home options. Showing up to an actual place of employment may not be best for you, at least not full time.

You may want to consider trying to work from home, even if it’s part-time to start. You need to shake up your work atmosphere and make it somewhere you’re more comfortable and can work more productively.

What you’re doing now isn’t working, or at least not as well as you were hoping it would. It’s okay to say that you’ve tried your best and to look into other options. You don’t need to be committed to something that doesn’t feel right.

Career and money horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, although you are seeking a need for freedom today, you will be working best when in a group.

This is because when you’re working around other energies you’ll have a better understanding of yourself and how you fit into your career instead of being alone with broad ideas and vague hopes.

Even if you are seeking inner wisdom, don’t be afraid to socialize with your work network or dive into group projects.

It’s very likely that by doing either of these things you’ll have a better understanding of yourself and your visions for the future. Listen intently to conversations being held and lessons in between the lines.

Career and money horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, be gentle with yourself today as you might be feeling an influx of insensitivity.

This doesn’t have to mean crying in the breakroom or being so overwhelmed you have to go scream in your car on break...although if those things help you, then, by all means, proceed!

This can speak to being empathic with those you work with and using your heightened emotions to resolve work conflicts that have arisen.

This can look like finding creative solutions to the problems that no one seems able to resolve at work. You have the advantage today; your emotions are not a negative thing to be feared.

Career and money horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, today you might be feeling a resurgence of what you've always been lacking, or what you didn’t have as a child. This might speak to a day of a lot of triggers and anxiety arising.

It is important that you take time and space to tend to your mental health today so that you can work through any mental anguish that arises today.

This might also be a call to ask your inner child if they’re happy with what you’re doing at work, and if they aren’t, whether they’re bored or disappointed, this can be seen as a calling to do more for yourself and the child that lives within you at all times.

You don’t have to live just to work and go home; you can create a life that makes yourself happy.

Career and money horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, you might have found yourself to have been more motivated about your career when you first started out. You don’t feel the same drive and movement behind what you’re doing anymore.

You’re starting to question if you’ve made the right decisions and if you’re on the path you’re meant to be on. This is causing some performance anxiety and you’re failing at communicating effectively at work due to these problems.

It’s important to note that you’re not always going to have the same enthusiasm behind the things you do on a day to day basis. You’re going to have lulls in your feelings; feel low and know that something will once again spark a high.

Career and money horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, today can be seen as a call to stick to something and follow through. A good idea to start off your day will be establishing the foundation in which you base every action you take today.

What will be your motivating factor? Monetary gain? Recognition? A certain number of sales? Find something to help encourage you to be the best possible worker you can be so that you can find yourself excelling at your career.

If you don’t have a solid base to work off of then you might not have sturdy enough ground to launch yourself forward. You don’t want to be in the way of your own climb to the top.

Career and money horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, you might think that the superior approach to work is thinking in a linear way. You might value rationality over any emotion in your work environment.

However, if you look close enough, you will see that both bring great things to the table. You don’t have to silence your emotional self to be successful in your industry, especially if you’re naturally an emotional being (you’re a fire sign, there’s definitely some emotion there).

If something doesn’t feel right but looks good on paper, you should pay attention to your intuitive nature. Listen to every reaction your body has to things, not just what you’re being told, especially by those in a position of power.

Career and money horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, it’s important that you make decisions that reflect your character today.

You don’t want to work for something that you wouldn’t be proud to say that you did. Serve yourself and do the work that you’re most proud to call yours.

If you’re finding that none of the work you’re doing feels like the right fit as to who you are, it might be best to ask yourself what you’re doing and how you can make a change to feel like you’re doing important, soul work when you’re trying to bring in your money.

You won’t be able to thrive in an environment where you’re not moved by authenticity.

Career and money horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, today challenge yourself in your daily routines. Instead of looking at projects as daunting tasks that you have to do, try to choose joy in doing the actions you have to take.

If you have a day of cleaning ahead of you, be happy that by the time you’re done you’ve created a relaxing environment in which to relish in. If you have a large work task ahead of you, consider the monetary gain and notoriety you’ll achieve by pushing through.

If you’re an independent maker, is there a large project that you know will eat up time but will help bring your name into the network? Challenge yourself to something hard for great reward.

Career and money horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, if you’re looking for something to motivate you to get through the long workday ahead of you, consider the potential life you can create for yourself and the respite you can take when it’s over.

Choose peace, daydream about a life that’s better than the one you’re living, and know that your energy you invest today will come back into a monetary reward to help you achieve these dreams and have the success you desire.

There’s nothing wrong with motivating yourself by imagining the life you desire as long as you’re also taking the steps to achieve these big beautiful dreams of yours.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.