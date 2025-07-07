3 Zodiac Signs Whose Lives Drastically Improve After July 8, 2025

After July 8, 2025, three zodiac signs' lives drastically improve. The Waxing Moon in Sagittarius pushes for expansion. That means we're moving towards an intended goal, and we aren't about to stop until we hit pay dirt. It's on! We want the improvement, and we're willing to do what it takes to make it so.

For Taurus, Virgo, and Sagittarius, this is the kind of transit that accelerates life. We are curious and hungry for more. We know that we don't get anything unless we set our minds to it, and so, we opt for drastic improvement. The changes may be dramatic, but they aren't unexpected. We have worked for this, and we are all too happy to make room for whatever changes must be made. That's the true meaning of expansion. We are keeping our minds open.

1. Taurus

You've come to understand, Taurus, that you sometimes let the stress take over, and before you know it, that's all you have to work with. Not during the Waxing Moon in Sagittarius, however. This is where things change.

And change is welcome here, because you are quite tired of identifying yourself as someone who worries too much, especially when it comes to finances. Ugh, who needs that anymore?

You're on the move towards progress, Taurus, and this happens because you GET IT. You understand that it's all about attitude, and yours needs a dramatic shift. And so, you go for it, with positivity and optimism.

2. Virgo

It's during the Waxing Moon in Sagittarius on July 8 that you feel the need to stop what you're doing and take a different track. This is big news for you, Virgo, as you are not exactly open to change, especially the drastic kind.

Still, you've had something in mind for a while, and you've come to realize that it's now or never, and never means not ever seeing your dream come to life. And so, you get to work.

You have a dream, and you feel empowered by this transit. It has you on your toes, ready to duke it out, for the purpose of self-improvement. You envision a life of excellence and truth, and your journey to making that a reality starts on this day.

3. Sagittarius

With the Moon in your sign, you probably know just what to do. If things look the way they seem to, then this day, July 8, is going to provide you with immense joy and hope. You've seen change coming your way, and you are now ready to hop on board with it.

What an exciting time for you, Sagittarius. You've made some firm decisions, and now you're starting to see how the universe works; it balances you out. You reap the karmic rewards of accepting change, and it shows up as improvement. Yay!

You've got no room in your life right now for hesitation or overthinking. You act on impulse, but it's not without experience backing it up. You know what to do to change and improve your life, and you get on it pronto, because that's just who you are.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.