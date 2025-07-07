The Universe Has A Very Important Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On July 8, 2025

On July 8, 2025, the universe has a very important message for four zodiac signs during the Waxing Gibbous Moon. This day's message speaks of refinement, but what on earth does that mean, and why is this so important?

Well, for Cancer, Leo, Sagittarius, and Pisces, July 8 puts us in the precarious position of being able to start something up with a friend. Essentially, if we really want to get the most out of a relationship, then we must pay attention to what we talk about. By refining our communication, we remove the potential for sudden surprises. This day has us getting to the point, as the Waxing Gibbous Moon would have it no other way.

1. Cancer

On this day, July 8, you understand that travel is something you want to do, but have been too hesitant to see through. Now, you just don't feel as fearful as you once did. During the Waxing Gibbous Moon, you feel as though this is your one life, and you're not going to back down anymore because you're scared.

You're tired of giving in to fear, even if it's the trend of the year. Not you. You've spent way too much time cooped up in anxiety, and with the Waxing Gibbous Moon here, you want to break free.

2. Leo

It's all about mood for you, Leo, and this Waxing Gibbous Moon, specifically, is about how you take a mood and make it into a happening. This means that on July 8, you'll get an idea that you believe is so important and special that you'll feel incredibly inspired. And you, being you, will do all you can to see it through to fruition.

So, July 8 ends up being a very productive day for you, and so much of that comes from your one excellent idea. You didn't back down in the face of fear, and you trusted your heart. In the long run, you get the gold, Leo. All good.

3. Sagittarius

You're always fine and dandy when it comes to doing things alone, but the idea of having a friend join in on your crazy-wonderful scheme is like a dream come true. That's what you get with the Waxing Gibbous Moon: a chance to be part of a community.

July 8 shows you that you can have truly great friends if you are up front and honest with them right from the start. No surprise awfulness down the road, just open communication. You need this, and you know it. By stating your intentions in the beginning, you will find that you don't need to explain yourself later on, and neither will they. This is a great day for making friends. Refine your thoughts and present them in truth.

4. Pisces

Now that you feel secure with a certain person in your life, it might be a good time to make use of the power that comes along with the Waxing Gibbous Moon. This implies that now is a good time to get down to basic truths.

In a friendship, you want to know that you can trust the person, and you'll find that if both of you ask each other the important questions, you won't run into any difficulties later on. This is how you refine the relationship, and it really works well for you, on July 8, Pisces. You are a strong, smart person, and you don't want to mess around. This day allows you to feel safe with the person you have decided to trust.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.