The Tarot Horoscope Has A Message For Your Zodiac Sign On July 8, 2025

Daily tarot horoscopes are here for each zodiac sign on July 8, 2025. On Tuesday, we learn a lesson from silence and patience, and this theme is found in the tarot card reading for the day. The Moon will be in Sagittarius for a second day in a row, and when in this thoughtful zodiac sign, we are contemplative and also eager to find the middle path. The Temperance tarot card is associated with Sagittarius and the gaining of wisdom through patience.

If you feel like you have a setback or delay that keeps you from what you desire, stop to consider what the universe may be trying to teach you in that precious moment. Now, let's see what else is in store for you based on your zodiac sign's tarot card.

Daily tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign on July 8, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

Today, you may notice a friend who is down on their luck, and there might be something you can do to lend a helping hand.

The Wheel of Fortune, reversed, reveals a trial that takes a good situation and turns it upside down, leaving a sense of bad luck or ill-fortune lingering.

Things can look bleak at the moment; however, the way you approach a situation can make all the difference.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: The Moon

Taurus, are you being totally honest with yourself? You may think that you are self-aware, but you only honestly know what you know. Today, you may experience an enlightening realization that brings you to a profound sense of humility.

The Moon tarot card is a hidden truth coming to light. An a-ha moment is what's in store for you on July 7, and it could alter your way of doing things or behaving in the future.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Strength

Gemini, endurance takes time to build. From physical to emotional strength, it's pushing yourself beyond your current tolerance.

So, when you learn to push a bit further every time you are overly extended, the next thing that happens you have greater power and longer-lasting stamina. Today you may learn to endure and become truly resilient.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: The Tower

Cancer, pay attention to the social cues that unfold before you today. When you get the Tower tarot card, it often signifies some sort of dramatic event that is unwelcome and slightly inconvenient.

This inconvenience could be that your schedule is thrown off today, and you have only one choice: to deal with it. You might prefer to avoid the problem with the hope that it will go away. Direct response is the better approach.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: The Lovers, reversed

Leo, how do you feel about relationship problems when they arise? Do you focus on what's good and ignore what's making you unhappy? Do you want to make improvements but feel unsure about where to start?

Today's Lovers, reversed, signifies an opportunity to improve a partnership's ability to navigate tension and find a way to smooth disagreements where your ideas are not aligned.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Temperance

What does it take to make you happy when you and someone else can't see eye-to-eye? Compromise isn't entirely wrong, but for you, Virgo, it may also not feel right. When you decide to meet someone halfway, it can feel like you're giving up your truest desires.

You might view a middle path as something dissatisfying for you and decide that a solution, even though it might bring peace in the long term, won't work for you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: Justice

Libra, the Justice card is really speaking your language today. Your inner compass rarely steers your wrong, so be sure to listen to it today.

On July 8, your natural diplomacy is your greatest tool. Whether you’re smoothing over a conflict or holding yourself accountable, Justice reminds you to always show up with the honesty and fairness you're known for.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: The Hermit, reversed

Scorpio, The Hermit tarot card is all about introspection, but in reverse, it's cautioning against isolating yourself too much.

You have a tendency to keep things on the inside, but that can easily create a vicious cycle. If you’ve been stuck in your head or keeping your struggles to yourself, today's a good day to open up, even just a little.

Connection might feel like the last thing you want, but that's exactly when it's what you need.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Devil, reversed

Sagittarius, don't worry — the reversed Devil isn’t here to scare you. It’s an empowering tarot card that serves as a reminder that you’re more in control than you realize.

As a Sagittarius, freedom is your fuel, but today, check your impulses. You can be adventurous and responsible at the same time.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Ace of Wands, reversed

Capricorn, do you have to wait when you prefer not to? Today, your timeline may not match what the universe has in store for you.

You might think that you have to complete every single thing you want now; yet, you can't because of various reasons. Waiting can be frustrating, yet it's a gentle reminder that things take time, and when the timing is right, it will run smoothly. Be patient.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

Today's Nine of Pentacles, reversed tarot card, signifies taking what you can from life and using it to develop personally or professionally. The power of your life can be found in some of your darkest stories.

It takes time to get to a place where you feel like you can stand on your own two feet. Did you struggle through a setback that stopped you from being fully independent? What were the intangible lessons you learned from hardships and struggles?

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: The Fool

Believe in your dreams, Pisces. Today, a new journey starts, and even though you may not have planned to try something you never did before, fate could have the final say and reveal a path that was once hidden.

Life can take you by surprise; you may not realize you feel tired or bored with where you are until an opportunity arises and gives you a chance to step out of your comfort zone.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.