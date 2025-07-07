Hard Times Are Over For 2 Zodiac Signs Once Uranus Changes Signs The Week Of July 7

Once Uranus changes signs the week of July 7 - 13, 2025, hard times are over for two zodiac signs. On July 7, Uranus enters Gemini for the first time in 84 years. Expect to become more curious and open to new ideas during this time. Uranus rules technology, freedom, upheaval, and future advancements. While in Gemini, Uranus will rule all forms of communication, as Gemini’s ruling planet is Mercury, the planet of communication.

How we communicate will change dramatically under this aspect, and as a collective, we will make huge advances in technology and travel. Gemini is about reason and is always taking in new information. We will be more prone to independent and broader thinking. Certainly, a large part of this transit will concern AI and the transitions this will cause and create. Among the collective, this transt will bring a conflict of ideas, as shown by the symbol that represents Gemini, the twins.

The real upside to Uranus entering Gemini this time is the fact that it will sextile to Saturn, trine Pluto, and sextile to Neptune. This is not a combination we have seen before, and it can only be beneficial and bring good results in the world. These transits are about new ideas and inventions on global and individual levels. Venus also trines Pluto on the 7th, and this is an extremely positive transit for communication and money.

This month’s full moon falls on July 10th in Capricorn. Capricorn is ruled by Saturn and is concerned with security and building things, literally and metaphorically. Some people may become overly emotional for a short time. This moon trines Mars, which means forward movement. Now is the time to take action on something you may be working on, or something that has been delayed. Movement is the key. On July 12, Saturn turns retrograde until November 28. Saturn is the planet of structure, limitation, and responsibility, and without it, there would be no structure to life.

With this significant shift in energy, Cancer and Leo will face a more difficult week, but after, hard times are over.

1. Cancer

Relationships this week may require extra attention, Cancer. The full moon may make you feel more emotional, lethargic, and require resilience, patience, and potentially self-care. Communication in your relationships may be challenging, especially if you are tired, so it's important not to allow anything to become blown out of proportion. It’s also possible that you may feel disconnected this week, so be sure not to jump to negative conclusions. If you can avoid this, you have done well.

Stress and mental fatigue can make all things seem worse, so it’s important to take care of yourself, relax as much as possible, and get plenty of sleep. If you feel disconnected, it may simply be the result of some of this week's planetary actions, especially as Saturn begins its retrograde.

You will have to find a balance between work, relationships, and everything else you do. Something may have to be changed or delayed, and this may require putting certain boundaries in place. If actual tension or harsh words occur in an important relationship, clear and open communication can solve the problem. This does not appear to be a breakup or ending, but to ensure this, you may have to move things beyond the feelings that have emerged this week.

2. Leo

It looks like you may face some challenges at work this week, and you will need to take care of your health as well. Don’t expect any major issues to crop up, but you may feel run down and tired. Pay attention to how you physically feel. Work may be a source of stress this week, and this may be what is sapping your energy.

Don’t push through just for the sake of being productive. Saturn retrograde may stir up some doubts about what you’re getting in return for your efforts, while Uranus entering Gemini can make group dynamics feel unpredictable. The Capricorn Full Moon puts pressure on your daily routines, and this could be what’s making everything feel heavier than it needs to be.

The good news is things will feel more manageable if you give yourself permission to pause, say no to extra work, and focus on one thing at a time. Small adjustments will go a long way this week.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.