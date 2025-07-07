3 Zodiac Signs Pass A Major Test From The Universe On July 8, 2025

On July 8, 2025, three zodiac signs pass a major test from the universe. We're all going through a similar kind of test these days when it comes to how much negativity we allow in. We do have a choice, and on July 8, during the Waxing Moon in Sagittarius, we may feel that we don't have to buy into all the craziness that comes to us through things like the news and social media.

During the Waxing Moon in Sagittarius, Gemini, Libra, and Scorpio will come to understand that we have the power within us to stave off the negativity that surrounds us. This is the day we pass the test and take back our power. We've all seen our friends become depressed, but is this really necessary when we have all that Sagittarius freedom-power on our side? No. The universe is showing us that happiness is indeed a state of mind.

1. Gemini



For you, Gemini, this transit highlights the friction you have with certain friends. In the past, you've wondered whether or not you should even be with them. Are you going to let their opinion stand in the way of the friendship?

With the Moon in Sagittarius, you'll see that whatever problems you might have now are soon to evaporate. This occurs because you think about it and decide that the friendship is worth upholding.

What's most important for you, on July 8, is that you remain yourself. Don't buy into all the fear and loathing that wants your attention. You're better than that and you know it.

2. Libra



If you feel like the universe is testing you, Libra, then you, as a Libra, already know that this is something you'll get past easily. You have been feeling tested, like you're about to lose patience, and yet, you remain balanced.

On July 8, you'll see that the Moon in Sagittarius acts like a charm when it comes to restoring you to your powerful self. You don't need to lie down with dogs, as they say. Pick yourself up and shine like a diamond, Libra.

Many tests are coming your way, and to all of us, in fact. But we rise above challenges all the time, and you should know that you will come out of this unscathed.

3. Scorpio



The test that is in store for you on this day, July 8, has you taking what someone says way too seriously. You may feel hurt or taken aback by the comments you hear or read, and you may want to get involved.

This is the test, and during the Waxing Moon in Sagittarius, you get to see just how easily you were roped into a drama you wanted nothing to do with.

This is where you free yourself, thanks to Sagittarius energy, which always concentrates on freedom. Why bother getting all worked up over some stranger's comment? July 8 allows you a vantage point so you can see what you need to walk away from.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.