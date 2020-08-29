Horoscope For Tomorrow, August 30, 2020

Your Sunday astrology forecast is here.

The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Virgo making Sunday a great day to focus on projects while keeping tabs on your time management skills.

The Moon will be in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, the sign of innovation. So, if you want to make some changes, it's a great day to put a dent in some projects that require more effort.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Sun is in the sign of Virgo and it's a perfect time to do things that are practical for your everyday life. Start the day with a routine that you trust and get things moving in the right direction.

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your friendship sector. You might find it beneficial to observe your friendships and their daily habits to get fresh ideas for your own life, too.

Ask for advice or scroll on their social media feed. See the changes that have been positive and consider what it is that they have done to make those adjustments.

It's a great time to look up the challenges of your favorite celebrities or people that you admire and look at what's worked. Today can be a wonderful time to glean wisdom from various sources and make adjustments to your ownlife.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Sun is in the sign of Virgo and it's a great time for you to start planning the rest of the year out. Of course, the future is always uncertain. But you can still make plans now and adjust them later.

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your career sector. You may be ready to look at alternative options for money-making. Perhaps you've considered affiliate marketing, starting your own home-based business or even thought about downloading an app that helps you to save or make money by doing certain tasks.

The energy is wide open for you to try something new and see how it works. Check out online reviews or if you know someone who is already doing something that you want to try, see if you can pick their brain for how it works.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Sun is in the sign of Virgo and it's the perfect time to set new boundaries with family members who seem not to know where they are.

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your learning sector. It's a good day to look at all the pathways to higher education.

From podcasts to watching streaming services there's a wealth of information to use as a resource that you can get online.

If you have a local library and want to dive into a book, maybe you can check out the New York Times Best Seller's list for ideas that are timely and beneficial for your life to read.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Sun is in the sign of Virgo and it's a great time to practice and improve communication. Perhaps you aren't good about calling people back but it's never too late to start.

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your resource sector. Sometimes you have to ask for what you want and anticipate that the universe will make it available to you.

There are lots of ways to ask for help when you are ready, it doesn't have to be as awkward as it feels.

You might not want to ask people personally for an item, but a post to your Twitter, Insta or your Facebook saying that you have a need can lead you to the aide you seek.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Sun is in the sign of Virgo and it's a great time to set a budget and to be mindful of your finances.

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your relationship sector. Sometimes it's good to have friends who hold you accountable. You may find that a friend has the same goals and desires as you do. If you're surrounded by people who want to spend without any thought of the future, then it may be time to make a new friend who is interested in this area of life, too.

A new friend doesn't even have to be a real life person. You can benefit from apps that provide coaches who comment or share information that's timely on topics you need to learn more about. Try a few of the more popular apps on line related to finance and saving and you're well on your way.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Sun is in the sign of Virgo and it's a good time to look at your life and decide what your goals are. Set your 6-month, a 1-year, and five-year goals.

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your daily duties sector. As you already know, it's your day-to-day choices that impact your long-term outcomes. You may find that you are doing small things now that sabotage your overall success, and you can begin to adjust your routine now.

Keep a daily tracker of your activities for the next few days and compare what you see to where you want to go. If it's leading you in the right direction, wonderful, but if not, you will know sooner and can make the needed adjustments.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Sun is in the sign of Virgo, and it's the perfect time to let go of toxic situations that will improve your life immediately. If you know that something isn't working any longer, don't try to be nice or deny it, take action instead.

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your passion sector. One of the best cures for toxic situations is to slowly add some happiness into your life. When you start to see that the world is filled with goodness, you'll become less tolerant of people, places, and experiences that rob you of joy in your own life.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Sun is in the sign of Virgo, and it's a great time to hang out with people who like to accomplish things as a team.

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your authority sector. There is always one person in a group that needs to work on their leadership skills. Perhaps you are that person right now and you realize this is an area you need to work on.

Rather than beat yourself up or lament any mistakes you wish you could undo, focus on the things that you can do now, and move toward the future. You will see how short-term people's memories are when it comes to keeping a record of your past mistakes, especially when you have taken ownership of them and desire to fix the problem.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Sun is in the sign of Virgo, and it's a great time to work on your career and set a new goal.

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your communication sector. You may need to vent and to speak aloud about what you have been going through lately at work, and a good sounding board or person you trust can be helpful during this time.

If you haven't a friend or counselor that you can lean on to air out your grievances, try writing in a journal instead. Gathering your thoughts before bedtime can make this a truly helpful experience. You can get insight and understand yourself better, too.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Sun is in the sign of Virgo and it's a wonderful time to make up your mind about a situation and to analyze your beliefs and philosophies.

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your personal property sector. It's not wrong to want to own stuff, but you don't want things that you own to control your time or energy.

If you have any possessions that you know are ready to be replaced because the cost to fix them is too high, consider it.

You may be grappling with their sentimental value but the question becomes what real benefit does holding on add to your life?

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Sun is in the sign of Virgo and it's a good time to think about the way things are used including resources you share.

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your personal development sector. You may need to divide and conquer to accomplish your goals. Perhaps you want to go back to school but with work and COVID, it's difficult to find someone to watch your children.

You might be able to make barter and trade arrangements with a friend or a relative. You may figure out how to cut a corner and save time so that you're able to accomplish what you want, but the help of a friend may be needed to support your journey.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Sun is in the sign of Virgo and it's a good time to evaluate and improve existing relationships, especially the one you have with your partner.

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your past life and dream sector. Friends can help you to remember where you come from.

You may have forgotten some of your hopes and prior ambitions, but now you are ready to bring those things back into your life again.

You may find that a good friend who knows where you're coming from is an excellent reminder of those things. Let someone speak into your life and give you input that's timely and needed.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.