Horoscope For Tomorrow, August 27, 2020

The Moon enters Capricorn on Thursday!

Thursday's horoscope for tomorrow is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on August 27, 2020.

Here's what astrology forecasts for your zodiac sign during your horoscope for tomorrow.

The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Virgo, during your horoscope for tomorrow, providing you with ample reason to do things in a certain way.

If you're organized or love to clean house, this is a time when the itch to Spring clean can come on strongest.

Your horoscope for tomorrow involves Moon leaves Sagittarius, the higher learning sector to now get to work in the zodiac sign of Capricorn.

Mars in Aries will square the Moon in Capricorn and Saturn on Thursday and all week, which can emphasize mentally all the work that needs to be done.

During some point tomorrow, whatever horoscope you have that day, you'll want to make time for play.

What else does your horoscope for tomorrow forecast for your zodiac sign, per astrology?

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Thursday, August 27, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn activating your work and career sector, which means you can land a new job or make a dent in a business you're trying to build.

Today's a great day for you to work hard at your dreams and accomplish a short-term goal. So don't let tough times get you down. Stay the eternally optimistic as you often are.

With Mars expressing itself naturally in your zodiac sign you have the potential to be even more committed than usual. Write your one goal for the week down and put it somewhere you can see to stay focused.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn activating your personal philosophies at work.

Conversations with others and social media can become challenging to your state of mind.

Maybe call a FB or Twitter time out and spend some time reviewing what life means for you instead.

If you love and value spiritual matters or desire to learn more about life overall, pull out a book or plan to watch a documentary that you've been meaning to stream but haven't.

It's a great day to indulge yourself in things that make you happy and not get caught up in drama instead.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn activating your shared resource sector. It's a great day to work with someone on a collaborative project.

If you have a good friend or partner that has discussed pulling resources open yourself up to the conversation even if you don't want to commit.

The Moon in Capricorn can enable you to see things from various angles to help make the situation work for you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn activating your commitment sector. It's a great day for choosing who and what you want to do a project with.

You may want to pull out your lists of wants and reasons why you aren't ready to tie the knot just yet if it involves love or marriage. You may find yourself contemplating the long-term result of such an important decision today.

Or maybe you're ready but the conversation hasn't come up. So take initiative.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn activating your health and wellness sector. It's a great day to think broadly and to examine all your options.

Conduct a mini life review of where you are and where you want to be in life. Perhaps write notes down to go over it with your mentor or a friend that you trust and who understands your goals and dreams.

You can be body positive but also do things that are good for your mind, body, and spirit too. Go for a walk or try to fit in time for a workout.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn activating your passion and play sector. You work so much, so you deserve a little bit of laughter and enjoyment, too.

You might want to plan something fun and adventurous with a friend. Maybe a movie night or a board game with your significant other over pizza and 80s tunes.

Don't let yourself be all play without something to look forward to once the work is done. Enjoyment should not be left to chance.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn activating your authority figures sector. You can be fairminded and easy to get along with today, but you'll also want others to fight fair when things aren't agreeable.

It's a good time to have a talk with a parent or a mentor to hear about their past and life lessons. And if you don't see eye-to-eye to try and bridge the gap of misunderstanding.

While you may come from different worlds, listening to their outlook can be inspiring and give you a chance to see your situation from a new perspective.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn activating your communication or short-term travel sector. If you have been thinking about traveling soon, make plans and set a budget for spending.

It's a great day to plan a car ride where you can sing along to your favorite tunes or take on the open road with a friend and drive through the city exploring local sites and scenes.

If you are thinking about a weekend getaway, today's a great time to map out what places you'd like to see or drive through.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn activating your personal property and money sector. If you've been thinking about being more financially secure, consider focusing on money.

It's a great time for you to look at your money-saving habits. Perhaps you can download a coupon app or try the envelope system.

You may discover that you have been spending money on something through autopay and it's not of any benefit to you right now. So, cancel it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn activating your personal development and self-confidence sector. It's always good to get a self-esteem boost. From spending a little more time in the sun to putting on your favorite tunes. surround yourself with whatever makes you happy.

It's a great time to do something that makes you feel beautiful inside and out. So, if that means dressing up even if you're not going out, then do so.

Put on your favorite perfume or wear the outfit that you love but usually only wear for special occasions.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn activating your hidden enemy sector. From time-sucking activities to a negative thought, it's time to clean house.

It's always a good idea to be aware of the things in your life that aren't meant for you, and you should try to avoid them.

It's better to admit when something isn't working then to hope and pray it will go away on its own. Be proactive today and watch how things improve for you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn activating your friendship sector. If you have been ready to make new friends or desire to get your business out there, start reaching out more and don't let your wallflower side rule.

It's a good time to make plans for the people in your life that make the world a better place for you. You can say thank you more often or drop a short note into the mailbox to say you're thinking of a friend who lives far away.

Perhaps you have not been able to get together since the pandemic and you'd like to finally catch up through Zoom or meet up safely at a park and enjoy the weekend.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.