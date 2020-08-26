Career & Money Horoscope, August 27, 2020

Your astrology forecast is here!

Your career and money horoscope is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Thursday, August 27, 2020.

Here's what your career and money horoscope has in store for you, according to astrology:

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo. The Moon will spend the day in Capricorn starting in the mid- afternoon.

Best things to do today include:

Structure your upcoming schedule.

Remove items from your agenda that are unnecessary.

Reduce stress.

Check out your LinkedIn and make any updates needed to your social media.

Check out below what astrology says is in store for your career and money horoscope, by zodiac sign:

Career and money horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, it is not wise to keep any problems you have financially a secret. If you’re struggling you can take comfort in asking for help.

You don’t have to be so fiercely independent that you allow yourself to drown instead of getting assistance or asking someone to lend a hand.

You don’t have to do everything on your own.

Whether you need a loan or just someone to talk to about how stressed you actually are at work, take comfort in knowing today you will be provided for and given the space to heal from any woes you’re feeling in regards to your monetary gains.

You don’t have to be as stressed out as you already are; seek peace.

Career and money horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, today is best for attracting business patterns and influencers to associate with. This is an ideal day for networking and finding people to invest in your vision for your company and for your own ideas.

However, be sure you’re not talking to people who view you more as competition rather than colleagues.

You don’t want to expose yourself to people who wish to take advantage of working together and take total credit for any ideas or work that you come up with.

People will notice your prowess in your industry and will want to leech off of it from time to time.

Arm yourself mentally with knowing who you can trust and listening to your gut.

Career and money horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you're working hard today because you wish to be the change to your reality.

You are tired of living life in the same old way. You’re ready to reshape your reality and bring magic into your life.

This might look like taking a second job to support your hobbies until you can monetize them full time, taking on a babysitting gig to save up for the apartment you really want, or selling to make space in your home or room for a total makeover.

Whatever you desire is totally within reach as long as you’re willing to invest your time and energy into making these changes in your life.

Don’t surrender when the going gets tough; keep going.

Career and money horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, today you’re trying to protect yourself from being let down, disappointed, or discouraged by your work.

This might look like becoming more reclusive within your work environment and not being able to express yourself as you might typically do on any other workday.

You’re worried about opening up as you’ll be subject to scrutiny and people who just don’t understand. You’re worried that by leading with authenticity that you might lose a sale.

Cancer, you don’t want to make those connections if people can’t accept you as you are.

What are you doing by silencing yourself and making yourself small for others' approval? That’s not how you’ll stand out in business or make a name for yourself.

Career and money horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, today you’re not allowing anyone to intrude on what you’re working for; especially not the life you wish to be living at home.

You have big goals and today you’re working hard for them.

You’re not about to let anyone take your dreams away from you or stop you from achieving what you set out to do.

You have a clear vision of what you want and how you want your success to come.

Too many people have gotten in the way in the past and you’re tired of letting anyone else dictate what happens with your future.

If you have a goal that is within your reach, step out and grab it. Don’t allow people to stop you from achieving great heights.

Career and money horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, today you’re not feeling like having mundane conversations with clients or colleagues. You are here to work and get the job done, not to make friends or connections.

You’re showing up to listen to those in charge and you’re not willing to pay much mind to anyone who isn’t going to improve your position or finances.

If you do find yourself in a position where you need to talk, you might find yourself boosting your achievements and your work successes.

Be careful that while taking space to talk about how awesome you are that you aren’t overshadowing or overtalking anyone else around you.

Career and money horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, today is a time where you will be able to take simple things and turn them into something magnificent. If you’re crafty this might be a call to open an Etsy shop or to try and sell some of your handmade or upcycled goods.

If you’re more of a logical thinker then take ideas and tasks that you do daily and find new approaches to them that make things easier for everyone involved.

This is a day to challenge your approach to how you generate your money and look for fun and creative solutions to practical problems and stagnation that arises in your daily line of duties.

Career and money horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, you are ready to take risks to better your career and the visions you have for your futures.

You feel strong enough that you know you can take these leaps and likely manifest the desired outcomes into reality.

Today you believe in yourself enough for the world and you’re ready to make your move.

As long as you know that the outcome is unpredictable and that you can’t bend the will of faith, it is safe to say you can make your move.

The most important part of all of this is that you have found the confidence to take a bold move; you should be proud of yourself for this as it takes immense courage to be where you are now.

Career and money horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, today may be a day where someone close to you betrays you at work, possibly stealing or taking credit for your hard work. This is not a time to be docile and allow someone to take from you.

Be firm and take what you deserve. You don’t have to bow down to a bully in the workplace because of their position or because of other people like them. Don’t tolerate that.

You aren’t showing up to be insulted or stolen from, you’re showing up because you know you can work hard. Don’t allow anyone to jeopardize or take a claim for all of your effort.

You do too much and invest too much of yourself to allow that to happen.

Career and money horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, today you will be most attracted to genuine people in your career.

You’re heavily motivated by people who aren’t just showing up to make a dollar but also by people who come to work hoping to make a difference in the world.

You are craving that kind of sincerity in your own grind, which people may not always recognize as Capricorns are known for seeking power and financial domination in their career.

It’s often overlooked that you work so hard to create a better world for yourself to live in.

This is also an important day to be continuing to network; try finding these people who motivate you to work with or even for.

Career and money horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, today you will lead with being the individual and unique worker you are. You’re a visionary, with a perspective in your career, unlike many others.

This is an advantage you have against others in your work as you stick out, thinking in ways that others may not have even considered yet.

Let your uniqueness shine through; don’t feel like you have to silence yourself to fit in more with your environment.

Speak up during work meetings, don’t allow yourself to shrink down to fit what people expect of you.

Be bold, be brave, be loud! Demand to be heard because you have important views that should be expressed.

Career and money horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, your taking life more seriously as an adult than a child. This can cause you some anxiety at times because you feel a little under-prepared for what you have to get done, as though you didn’t realize you would have this much responsibility as a younger child.

Now, you’re searching for deeper meanings to the movements you’re making, wondering the limitations of your success and what you can do without being overwhelmed.

It is important that while you work hard you’re listening to your body and when you need to take time for yourself. Don’t overload yourself because you think that’s what is expected of you.

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.