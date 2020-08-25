Career & Money Horoscope, August 26, 2020

Your career and money horoscope is here!

Your career and money horoscope is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.

Here's what astrology and your career and money horoscope has in store for all zodiac signs:

Mars, the planet of motivation and determination is in lively Aries. In Aries, life can feel harder, but you have more grit.

Saturn, the planet of structure, is in Capricorn, the zodiac sign of work. Mars will square Saturn this week and it can feel like there's a lot of reshuffling going around in the work and career sphere.

Great things to plan for Wednesday include:

Setting your itinerary early so you can power through the day.

Lean in on your schedule instead of going on the fly.

Schedule tense situations for the first part of the day so that you're fully energized to emotionally handle them.

Review your budget and guard yourself against impulse buys.

It may be, but all for your higher good. Here's how to manage the astrology energy for this week, starting on Wednesday.

Check out below what astrology says is in store for your career and money horoscope, by zodiac sign:

Career and money horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, today in your work you will want to guard yourself against any hidden enemies that are not truly there to see you succeed.

You are smart and intuitive; you can sense when someone is out to get you and isn’t a true ally.

You don’t have to trust everyone you associate within your place of employment; you’re allowed to keep people at a distance as a means to protect yourself against people who seek to take credit for your work or try to impede on any upcoming promotions you may be setting yourself up for.

Listen to your intuition above all today. If someone seems fishy, keep them at an arm’s reach.

Career and money horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, today your emotions and logic will be working together in unison in your work.

This will be a day you’re in a wise mind, where you’re taking both the aspects of your emotional mind and rational mind will be working in sync to keep you motivated and moving throughout your day.

This can be really great, where you’re being both smart and empathic about your movements in work and connections with any colleagues.

However, this might present a problem as well, where you become too invested in your emotions when you should be working or where you’ll be cold in times you should be compassionate.

Try not to get too wrapped up on either end of the spectrum.

Career and money horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, today will be a difficult workday as you don’t feel like taking on the responsibilities being given to you. You may be hesitant to step up to the workload you have to take on today.

You’re feeling tired and underappreciated, and quite frankly, you’re not very motivated to get through your day. A paycheck is not enough to sustain you for how groggy and lethargic you are feeling today.

Today might be best for you to work with your spirituality to help fill your cup rather than waiting for others around you to give you the praise that you seek. Try to fill from your own cup by connecting to your foundation.

Career and money horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, today will feel like a spiritual quest at work. You’re seeking a deeper meaning to everything you’re doing, looking for the answers to life within your work.

You may need to break out of your head and this philosophical rhetoric today in order to focus.

It’s important to question things, but not when it’s distracting from what needs to get done.

It is advised that today you get out and are able to wander around, preferably near a body of water if possible.

Today you will be able to accomplish anything that is asked of you and you will be very receptive to any tasks that are assigned to you today.

Career and money horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, today be cautious of any debts or loans you are taking out as it is unlikely that you will be able to pay these back successfully or without damaging the relationship with the party giving you any finances.

It is likely that before you’re able to pay anyone back that you will just accumulate more debt and sully your good name. This is threatening things such as bankruptcy and total debt.

If you’re in need, try to reach out to a charity or a shelter before asking someone you are personally involved with as you don’t want to risk a relationship over financial misunderstandings. Be cautious with your spending today.

Career and money horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, today is a day you should follow your beliefs as they lead you to your greatest and highest potential. You may be finding that you have new interests today that are taking you away from old projects.

Be sure to ask yourself if you’re willing to forgo all the work you’ve done for something you’re now more passionate about.

It’s okay to change your plans but be sure that this is truly what you want to do with your career and that this is not just a passing idea that doesn’t have sustainability.

This will be a day that people will be naturally drawn to you; be yourself and you will see great success.

Career and money horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, today is a great day to connect with your colleagues. This is a great time to strengthen your relations with the people you work alongside and get to know who you’re working with better.

This is not only going to be great for your mental health to have this kind of socialization but also great for your place in your career as you will be leaving people with pleasant thoughts of who you are and what you’re doing.

This is also a day you should try to be selfless with your work, taking on tasks to help others if it’s within your bandwidth to take something like this on. You will be leaving a great impression by listening and helping others.

Career and money horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, today you’re seeking some recognition for not only your hard efforts but your natural abilities in the way you work.

You really seem to have a knack for what you’re doing and you feel like you should be promoted faster than others because of the talents that come so easily to you.

This is true, you have a lot of attributes that set you apart from the rest of your colleagues. You are someone quite special and helpful.

However, you might have to settle with seeking the praise you desire from yourself.

This is the real world; you’re not going to get approval and recognition for everything you’re skilled at, especially not at the moment you want it.

Career and money horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, today you’re building up walls around you. You’re overwhelmed with your workload and feel the pressure of needing to succeed impending on you. You’re unable to breathe under the immense weight you’re under.

You might find that you’re communicating the wrong problems in your life. Why aren’t you being vocal and asking for help or saying what is bothering you instead of having useless and non-meaningful conversations?

Say what you need to say instead of what you think others want to hear from you. You don’t have to be so alone with your burdens, you can ask for help so that you can succeed with more ease and less stress.

Career and money horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, while you’re sociable and making great connections at work, you’re still keeping your private life to yourself. You don’t have to feel like you owe it to anyone to disclose what you do when you’re not at work because others do.

You’re allowed to keep something for yourself; after all, most of your life and thoughts are centered around work. Feel free to let people keep guessing about what you do behind closed doors.

You don’t owe it to anyone to have to disclose anything you’re not comfortable with. Not only will it not elevate you to a higher position in your work but it also doesn’t take away from how personable you can be with your colleagues and customers.

Career and money horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, today is a time where you might be noticing your finances have been unstable.

Some days you’re really great at saving, and then you get it in your head that you’re well prepared for your financial future, so you get a little overzealous in spending and mess up your plans for future expenditures.

You’re not the best with money. This is a call to sit down and do a budget, make a financial plan for exactly how much you’re putting away and how much you’re trying to save.

You can have a little control over this, you don’t have to always succumb to your bad habits. Try to make a new plan for how you go about saving.

Career and money horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, your strength today will be your insight and how well you can read a situation. This will help you speak to your customers so that you can upsell and make lifetime clients.

Your ability to read people and the situations that arise will help you move forward and make big strides in your employment and finances.

You will be your best at helping others solve big life questions; a great career for those considering a change would be a therapist, counselor, trainer, or even motivational speaker.

Don’t be afraid to give your feedback or some advice, connecting with others with personal stories about how you can relate.

RELATED: The Perfect Careers For Each Of The Zodiac Signs

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.