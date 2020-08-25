Daily Tarot Card Reading, August 26, 2020

What do your tarot cards predict for your zodiac sign, Tuesday?

Here's what your tarot card ready has in store for your zodiac sign during Virgo season while the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius.

Here is what your daily tarot card reading for each zodiac sign has in store for you, Wednesday, August 26, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo during your daily tarot card reading today until September 22.

Now that we are all moving past the First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius it's time to focus on project completion, and use this as the basis of interpreting your daily tarot card reading (and horoscope interpretations for today and tomorrow, too).

Wednesday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 2 — The Harmonizer, which is a person who strives to make everyone happy.

At first, this is a hard path to take because it's impossible to achieve. So, while you're going about your day, try to remind yourself that change starts with you and the rest is gravy.

Famous Life Path 2 people include: Meg Ryan, Madonna, and Tim Burton, Rush Limbaugh and Prince Charles.

What will your daily tarot card reading have in store for your zodiac sign starting on Wednesday?

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Wednesday, August 26, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: The World

Aries, it's amazing what options can do for you, and today, expect to see things open for you in various ways.

Keep an optimistic mindset, even if a part of you isn't sure that you would like to let your guards down all the way (just yet).

In fact, have fun with all the opportunities that come your way. Entertain your imagination and see what happens when you let the world become your oyster.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: The Devil

Taurus, it's hard to stick to what you know you should do when there are so many amazing temptations out there calling your name.

But, you don't want to let the day go by because you zoned out during a business meeting or you started the day looking at your cell phone way past when you should have climbed out of your bed.

Be fully present and enjoy the day away from things that numb and dull your senses.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: The Lovers

Gemini, your heart is in the right place and you mean well even if it doesn't feel like it right now.

You have to admit that it's hard to love two things at the same time. Not impossible but choosing what to focus your attention on is difficult to decide.

The reason why you ought to pick one thing right now is so you can focus and prioritize your energy.

You don't want to spread your time and skills so thin that you aren't able to give your best to anything that you have going on.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: The Tower

Cancer, you can plan ahead and still find yourself in a bad spot, but that doesn't mean you wasted your time. It means that life is unpredictable and the plan can be to go with the flow.

You may have to pivot in a way that you don't ordinarily do, but try not to think that reaction is a bad thing.

Sometimes situations and circumstances that happen on the fly turn out much better than what you originally wanted or had in mind.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: The Emperor

Leo, take action. When you feel like life is out of control you can make a decision that you'll be where the buck stops.

You don't have to always go with the flow, especially if what's happening around you violates your beliefs or a boundary.

Stand up for what you believe in, even if you say it with a smile.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: The Hermit

Virgo, take time to be alone today. It's always good to get into your own thoughts, for reflection or to understand how you really feel about life in general.

If you have an opportunity, mark off something in your calendar that isn't essential to your growth today.

Instead, replace it with what appears to be non-productive to you on paper, but spiritually helps you to accomplish volumes.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Queen of Wands

Libra, when you allow yourself to start small and believe in a dream miracles can happen. You have a big goal in your life but in order to climb a mountain, you must take things one step at a time.

You don't have to know all the answers or pretend to have it all together.

You just need to have a willing spirit that is eager to try something new.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: Four of Wands

Scorpio, do a happy dance and embrace the fact that you finished what you thought could not be done.

It's always good to honor your accomplishments no matter how small they appear to you.

Don't shrug it off and say that it's not important or that it doesn't matter. You worked hard and you deserve to give yourself some credit. Give yourself a treat to mark this day.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Nine of Pentacles

Sagittarius, when you have more than you need it's wonderful to be generous.

If you find that you've got a lot of time on your hands, volunteer to be a poll watcher for the upcoming election.

If you feel that you don't have time but can buy food goods to give to a food bank, do a drop-off or schedule an Instacart delivery. It's always good when you can pay it forward.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: The Sun

Capricorn, when things go your way don't question it.

You don't have to think that the rug will be pulled out from under you when things are going great.

You are making strides and things are going as they ought to. Even when it's not, you want to be optimistic about the outcome.

This can be the top of the hill and then smooth sailing afterward.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: Four of Swords

Aquarius, it's always good to schedule some downtime when you've got a lot of work to do. You don't always have to be in a rush. There's a time and place for everything.

When you feel anxiety about the future or that you've got too much on your plate, it's your body's way of telling you to take a break and not try to push the envelope any further. Rest is needed!

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Three of Cups

Pisces, creativity is food for the soul, and you need to fill your plate with the good things that life has to offer. Do a little bit of art.

Enjoy the ocean or take a walk by a pond near a nature trail in your city.

Snap a few photos of your pet or grab a shot of a beautiful cloud. Allow yourself a few moments to admire the beauty around you and let the joy of life sink in.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.