Weekly Career & Money Horoscope, August 23 - August 30, 2020

Your career and money horoscope is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs during the week of August 23-30, 2020.

Here's what your career and money horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign.

The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Virgo all week, which makes this an ideal time to buy a new planner or to download a productivity app and start tracking your time, spending, and social media habits.

The First Quarter Moon takes place on Monday in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius. The First Quarter Moon means that you have two weeks to prepare for the Full Moon in Pisces.

The First Quarter Moon encourages you to start planning your upcoming holiday travel, especially if you're making major adjustments for school, family or your work schedule due to COVID.

The Moon enters Capricorn on Thursday which is great for picking up extra shifts or trying to make money through side gigs.

Check out below what astrology says is in store for your career and money horoscope, by zodiac sign, August 23-30, 2020:

Career and money horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the week starts off with some confusion in work, trying to find your footing and your place in your career. You’re looking for the answers and they aren’t coming easily.

You may be unable to get tasks out as timely or as orderly as you would like. Be cautious that by the middle of the week you may be developing a lazy streak.

Don’t allow the beginning of the week’s confusion to influence your work efforts.

You may not be completely adapted to your workflow by the end of the week, but you will be trying to work harder as the week concludes. You’re attempting to be more flexible with your work.

Career and money horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, try taking a different approach to the way you resolve problems at work this week.

This is a good time to implement a new way of tackling the work that is better catered to you and your work style instead of someone else’s influence.

Later in the week, it’ll be important to recognize things for as they are instead of how you were taught to view them.

Don’t be afraid to change your opinions or views on subject matters at work, especially if they’re being brought to a real light to observe them under.

It is important that you incorporate your independence and individuality in your work this week.

Career and money horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you’re open to people challenging your ideas at work this week.

It will help you strengthen your arguments and reasonings to have people poke questions at what you’re doing and will help prepare you for conversations with future clients.

However, as people question your work, you might find yourself raising a brow at what you’re doing too. You might be feeling a shift coming, that through these challenges you’re finding that you’re not where you want to be.

Don’t settle for something just because you’ve been comfortable in it, if someone’s question makes you wonder what you’re doing then seek further insight.

Career and money horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, at the beginning of the week, will be an ideal time to invest in the stock market.

You’ve been feeling called toward making a big risk. It can pay off really big...or it could leave you dry.

The only way you can find out is by investing. If you’re looking for solutions to work problems don’t hesitate in calling upon a higher power or someone you believe in to take a look at what you’re doing and to provide you with feedback.

You’re going to need a little guidance and a lot of faith to get you through this work week.

This is also a call to get out of the environment you’re in and stretch your legs.

Career and money horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, you’ll be craving independence towards the beginning of the week. You don’t want people relying on you, you want to work together towards the same goals while remaining separate.

You don’t want someone to be codependent in your work, this will just stress you out and make your performance less than satisfactory.

Towards the end of the week, it’s important to note that if you feel uncomfortable with joint expenditures or accounts that you don’t have to keep playing into either of those.

If you’re seeking financial independence then this is the most opportune time to start that journey.

Career and money horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, this week brings challenges to think outside of the box and to go off the beaten path.

You don’t need to follow a road that feels it has no end just to earn a paycheck. For once, do something for yourself and see where your intuition takes you in work.

Follow your mind and listen to yourself above all. Later in the week, you will be seeking someone who can help keep you grounded.

You have a lot going on in that big brain of yours and you need a companion to help you hold it down and keep it real with you.

Seek counsel in your close companions to discuss matters arising in your financial situation.

Career and money horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the beginning of the week will be calling you to enjoy your hobbies. Take time to create this week and focus on yourself and your independent studies.

This could lead to a career opportunity down the line where you will be able to monetize your passions instead of just showing up to punch in and out and wondering when you’ll be home.

Towards the end of the week, you’ll notice that your emotions are tied into matters of work.

If you’re not satisfied with the career you’re in, you’re going to find that you’re overall not happy with life. Don’t settle for a paycheck; this is your calling to find out what you’re meant to do with your life.

Career and money horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, you’re finding more and more that traditional lifestyles don’t serve you well; you’re seeing this in work too.

You’re feeling an itch you must scratch in the urge to travel and change up your normal routine.

Challenge yourself to create change in your life for a happier outcome that will bring in more monetary gain.

Later in the week devote some time to unwinding. This might be difficult for you to do as you’re questioning a lot in life right now and the idea of relaxing instead of working towards a goal seems meaningless.

However, you must recharge before making any actions further towards your career.

Career and money horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the beginning of the week comes with learning opportunities for you to soak up and better understand yourself, your involvement with your career, and where you’re going.

You don’t need all the answers, you just need a chance to expand your knowledge and to understand more. Towards the end of the week, focus on home renovations, especially if you work from home.

Try to go forward in creating a better space to work in so that you can continue growing both in your mind and in your environment.

This week you will be working to combat the stagnation that you sometimes see in your financial endeavors.

Career and money horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, going into your week it’s very important that you separate your finances from your emotions.

Don’t get overly stressed by a lack of funds and don’t become overzealous when finances are good. Try to stay in a wise mind frame so that you can keep generating your income without your emotions blocking you from your rewards.

Later in the week, you can work on merging your mind and your emotions together to become a more well-rounded employee and worker.

While the emotions you’re feeling will be intense early on in the week and will only cause harm to your cash flow, later in the week they’ll be needed to make big decisions.

Career and money horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the beginning of the week provides you with a chance to hone in your excellent problem-solving skills to uncover some mysteries around your career.

This is a call to look deeper into the issues that are arising and question yourself with how you can best solve them to help your company and to feel good about yourself.

Be cautious going into the second half of the week as laziness and carelessness will be overwhelming you.

Finances and your work will become less of a focus which could result in you missing out on big opportunities coming your way. Keep your brain active and alert.

Career and money horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the beginning of the week is a call to help others. Put your co-workers' needs in front of any other less important issues and try to help them pull through.

After all, your company can’t thrive if someone is falling behind. Do your best to raise morale and to lend a helping hand to anyone in your industry in need.

Later in the week, you may feel a little betrayed by the people you assisted as they are finding it difficult to understand you or help you in return. This may feel like a personal attack, but it’s just that there’s a miscommunication.

Stay patient and remember that you helped them in the first place because you are kind, not because you expected a reward.

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.