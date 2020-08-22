Career & Money Horoscope, August 22, 2020

Your zodiac sign's career and money forecast for Saturday.

Career and money horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, your daily work duties involve inheritance. Today will be a day of reward, where you can expect to see an increase in income.

This will be heavily motivated by your need for freedom in your life, so you don’t have to rely on others for financial needs or job security.

You want to live your life to your own truths, without having to ask to have permission with every step you take.

You are craving to break free from the limitations that have been placed upon you because others are in charge rather than you.

With this increase in cash flow, you can also expect to see a role reversal where you will be more in charge of your own life.

Career and money horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, your daily work duties involve commitments. You might be finding that it’s difficult to express yourself, especially as the Sun leaves Leo.

But this is a final push to try and make those conversations that need to be had today to help increase your bonds with your workers, clients, and superiors.

You don’t have to go down without a fight. You might have been worried to speak your mind previously because you were worried that you’re being too emotional, but the commitments that must be made must see this very human side to you!

Don’t be afraid to share personal stories to help sign contracts or make agreements in your industry today.

Career and money horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, your daily work duties involve your physical and psychological well being. Today you are seeking happiness, however, this cannot be delivered unless you get through your to-do list.

You won’t be satisfied until you get your work done. You might believe that by taking the day to yourself that you will find happiness, but you’ll only find yourself feeling the weight and pressure of work that must be done coming down on top of you.

In order to relax in the pleasures of life, you must accomplish the tasks at hand. This is a lot of work, and you’re not sure you can take all of this on right now, but as soon as you get it done you will be free to fully enjoy yourself.

Career and money horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, your daily work duties involve a little play. A lot of your day speaks to uncertainty; life is forever changing and you might be finding it kind of hard to keep up with all of the directional shifts appearing before you.

Don’t lose focus or succumb to the madness. You were made to ebb and flow with whatever life throws at you. You’re well equipped for this.

Don’t buckle under the pressure, just adjust your expectations and move forward. You’re allowed to ask questions to better understand what is coming your way and what will be expected of you.

This may also be a day you want to pick up a new hobby to keep yourself rested outside of work.

Career and money horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, your daily work duties involve family and authority figures. You’re craving some space to those you’re close to.

You’re not satisfied with the answers you’re getting so you’re craving independence.

You’re finding faults in those you look up to and it’s starting to shatter your vision of who they are.

This is a tough pill to swallow and a difficult part of growing up. It’s hard to find out that our heroes are human too; they make mistakes, they fail, and then they try to grow from it.

Don’t be so hard on yourself for needing time to re-evaluate your business role models or what their path means for your zodiac sign.

You’re allowed to part ways when you feel you’ve learned enough.

Career and money horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, your daily work duties involve communication. You will want to watch out with the people you associate with today. There is someone looking to manipulate you.

This is a call to use your third eye to scoop out who is trying to take advantage of you and your prosperity.

You are highly in touch with your intuitive nature and if you listen to the way your body and mind respond to the people you talk to today you’ll be able to survive this incoming disaster.

Sometimes people will find themselves to be jealous of your success; this isn’t a reflection on you, it’s that you show them their biggest insecurities and desires and they wish to take them from you.

Career and money horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, your daily work duties involve your personal property. This is speaking to getting back to your foundations today.

Why did you get into this field? Do you still believe you have what it takes to succeed?

Is something else calling you, beckoning you to uncover it? Today is a good day to think back to your childhood and what would have made you happy as a younger child.

This is a call to get back to your roots, your foundations, and fundamentals. It’s time for some re-evaluation and it starts in your home.

Are you happy? Truly happy? If you’re not, there’s no way you’ll be able to manifest more money for the life you want.

Career and money horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, your daily work duties involve personal development. You might find yourself being indecisive about the next steps you want to take in life.

Opportunities are beginning to arise and you’re wondering where you’ll be most content while generating the biggest income.

This is causing a lot of stress, where you’re beginning to worry you’ll never be able to make the best decision for your zodiac sign.

This is something that has you worried often, not just today.

You find that you spend more time worrying about an outcome rather than committing to something and feeling free to discard it if it doesn’t fit.

This commitment doesn’t have to be eternal.

Career and money horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, your daily work duties involve working with the subconscious. You might not realize how carefree you are.

Typically this is a really great thing for your zodiac sign, as it takes a lot to stop you in your tracks.

However, today this can be easily confused for laziness. You don’t want to mess up in your work or be so reckless that you miss out on big opportunities at work.

You want to perform at your best, whether it’s the first or thousandth time you’re performing your work duties.

You might find yourself to be a little bored right now; that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t invest your whole self into a project. If you’re that bored, is your subconscious telling you to move on?

Career and money horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, your daily work duties involve networking. If you have a romantic partner today it is best to network with them.

Other people feel like they’re out to get out, but you know you can rely on those you keep close to your heart.

Work on expanding your visions within your inner circle before you make pitches to CEOs and Instagram feeds.

Today you need all the support you can get, which can be hard for your zodiac sign to admit. Don’t be ashamed of this.

Not everyone can be loved at all times, especially in business, and that’s a harsh world. Take respite in the loving arms of those who have your whole heart for the day.

Career and money horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, your daily work duties involve your social status and diligence in your work. Today you’re finding yourself very emotionally attached to your work.

This can be very beneficial for your zodiac sign; you might find that you’re working harder because it means more to you.

This can be rewarding and you can find that people will be much more attached to you and the work you’re doing.

However, you might find that any disputes or dilemmas that arise cause you great pain and anger.

You may be quick to fly off the handle and be hot-tempered. Try to regulate your emotions and not put so much weight into your work.

Career and money horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, your daily work duties involve your own perspective. Today you can know that you will be calm no matter what arises at work today.

Things will test your patience and tolerance but that doesn’t mean you have to lose your temper.

You understand some things are just out of your control, and that’s OK. Instead of asking why someone has failed in a group project or why someone can’t complete a task that must be done, offer your help.

Instead of anger, choose compassion when it would be much easier to blow off some steam. Take the high road and be better for your zodiac sign and for your employment.

