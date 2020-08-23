Horoscope for today for all zodiac signs!

Here's your horoscope for today, August 23, 2020 during Virgo season while the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Virgo.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Sunday, August 23, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo today, and this brings attention to your daily tasks.

While the Sun spends the rest of the month in the zodiac sign of Virgo, it's the perfect time to play catch up on all the things that you let slide, even during the COVID shut down. Virgo's energy makes this weekend perfect for clearing out the closet, going through old boxes in the garage or even organizing your car so that it feels cleaner when you're in it.

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, which means you'll be extra in tune with the intensity of the day. If you have lots to do, you may find that curiosity of your finished project is sufficient to motivate you to work until your job is done.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo today, and this brings attention to your passion projects.

While the Sun spends the rest of the month in the zodiac sign of Virgo, it's a perfect time to pull out any hobby interests and set to work.

You might enjoy carving out some me-time and getting lost in your work. It's also a wonderful time to dedicate a small corner of a room to what it is you feel must be done without interruption.

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, which means you are in tune with your needs and those of others to find an ideal compromise that fits in with your family.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo today, and this brings attention to your relationship with authority figures.

While the Sun spends the rest of the month in the zodiac sign of Virgo, it's a perfect time to read up on leadership books or start studying how relationships in the workplace form.

You may find it fascinating to listen to podcasts such as Pat Flynn or the Modern Mentor to expand your knowledge on these topics too.

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, which means you have an opportunity to make adjustments that are difficult. Going over your schedule can be an important to-do task to complete today.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo today, and this brings attention to your communication style.

While the Sun spends the rest of the month in the zodiac sign of Virgo, it's a perfect time to listen and write down what you feel.

You may find that it's easier to organize your thoughts and ideas on paper. Perhaps a bullet journal is something fun for you to try out, too.

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, which means your passion and purpose are in high alert. You may feel a strong desire to do something you have wanted to do but not made the time for.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo today, and this brings attention to how you manage your personal property.

While the Sun spends the rest of the month in the zodiac sign of Virgo, it's a perfect time to organize your personal space and give it a fresh, new look.

This can be a great time to buy new bedsheets and perhaps change the photos on the walls of your favorite room just to give it an update.

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, which means your relationships with people you respect is in focus. It's a good time to reflect on your role and how you participate with others who intimidate you and perhaps find a way to rise above the stress.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo today, and this brings attention to your personal development needs.

While the Sun spends the rest of the month in the zodiac sign of Virgo, it's a perfect time to focus on growth and what you feel you need to be rested and prepared for success.

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, which means it's a great day to communicate what you want and if you feel you've been lied to about something, to search it out.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo today, and this brings attention to your past and karmic relationships.

While the Sun spends the rest of the month in the zodiac sign of Virgo, it's a perfect time to consider what's holding you back and what is sabotaging your life right now.

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, which means it's a great day to look for lost objects and to see if you can organize your space so that each item you have and use frequently gets its own spot.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo today, and this brings attention to your friendships.

While the Sun spends the rest of the month in the zodiac sign of Virgo, it's a perfect time to turn to friends that you know are always there for you. Open up and share what's going on in your life and receive their support.

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, which means it's a great day to work on things that you have been setting aside for too long. If you have been needing a hair cut or to go clothes shopping, book your appointments.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo today, and this brings attention to your career and work sector.

While the Sun spends the rest of the month in the zodiac sign of Virgo, it's a perfect time to look for a new job if you're in the market. If you have to update a resume, work on a cover letter or hire someone to do it for you, consider it this weekend.

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, which means tying up loose ends and not leaving the past to linger any longer including any packages or returns you have left to complete. Get those done!

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo today, and this brings attention to your personal philosophies.

While the Sun spends the rest of the month in the zodiac sign of Virgo, it's a perfect time to aim for excellence and to grow by reading good books and even writing down a personal statement of ethics.

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, which means it's time to spend time with a friend who knows you best. If you've not had a slumber party with your bestie, perhaps this weekend you can fit one in.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo today, and this brings attention to your shared resources.

While the Sun spends the rest of the month in the zodiac sign of Virgo, it's a perfect time to help others in need and to ask for what you want from the Universe too. If you have a surplus of goods, consider donating those objects to a shelter in your community.

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, which means setting up a workable schedule is needed.

You may find that you're slow to jot down items at first, but once you start going through your emails, text messages, and other communication tools, you'll have a better idea of what works for you.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo today, and this brings attention to your commitments.

While the Sun spends the rest of the month in the zodiac sign of Virgo, it's a perfect time to decide if what you're doing is what you want to spend time on. If you've compromised your integrity, consider no longer heading in that direction of your life.

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, which means picking a new book to read and watching movies that help you see the world through different eyes. Indulge yourself in topics that help you understand things that perplex you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.