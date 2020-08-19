Daily Love Horoscope, August 20, 2020

The Moon is in Virgo on Thursday.

Your daily love horoscope is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Thursday, August 20, 2020.

Here's what your daily love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign, per astrology.

All zodiac signs may be in caretaker mode while the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Virgo.

The Moon works in harmony with lucky Jupiter that grows our collective desire to fix things, and this eagerness can create tension between your zodiac sign and that of others.

Virgo energy is associated with organization and setting things right. Mercury is in Virgo at this time, so Gemini and Virgo zodiac signs may find themselves doing lots of talking (lecturing, too).

The Moon in Virgo opposed the elusive Neptune and this astrological aspect can make it difficult to sense what you appreciate in others when it comes to love.

You may find this week ideally suited for taking action in your love life and with your relationships but try to hold back criticism. If you receive it, listen but perhaps with a grain of salt.

What else does astrology have in store for your zodiac sign, per astrology?

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Thursday, August 20, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo today bringing focus to your relationship and how passionate you feel toward one another.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Virgo activating your daily duties sector and how you think or act on an ordinary basis.

Venus in Cancer opposes Pluto, the planet of transformation, and Jupiter the planet of luck while they are in the zodiac sign of Capricorn making it difficult for you to find balance with others and your work schedule.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo today bringing focus to authority figures and people in your life that govern or make the rules.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Virgo activating your romance and love sector. You may be ready for some romance in your life.

Venus in Cancer opposes Pluto, the planet of transformation, and Jupiter the planet of luck while they are in the zodiac sign of Capricorn making it difficult for you to find balance in your learning process.

You may experience difficulty expressing ideas today. There can be a sense of frustration for not having all the answers.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo today bringing focus to your conversations and the strong need you have to talk and share ideas.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Virgo activating your leadership and the people you work with who make the rules.

Venus in Cancer opposes Pluto, the planet of transformation, and Jupiter the planet of luck while they are in the zodiac sign of Capricorn making it difficult for you to find balance in your shared resources sector. Perhaps you feel as though you do most of the giving.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo today bringing focus to your personal property.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Virgo activating your communication. it's a good day to send off important text messages or emails.

Venus in Cancer opposes Pluto, the planet of transformation, and Jupiter the planet of luck while they are in the zodiac sign of Capricorn making it difficult for you to find balance in your love life. You may not feel as though things are going as smoothly as you'd like.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo today bringing focus to your personal development.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Virgo activating your money sector. It's a great day to try and book new business.

Venus in Cancer opposes Pluto, the planet of transformation, and Jupiter the planet of luck while they are in the zodiac sign of Capricorn making it difficult for you to find balance in your day-to-day responsibilities.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo today bringing focus to your past including karmic relationships.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Virgo activating your personal development sector. It's a great day to aim for what you want in life.

Venus in Cancer opposes Pluto, the planet of transformation, and Jupiter the planet of luck while they are in the zodiac sign of Capricorn making it difficult for you to find balance in your romance life. You may feel like your romance life is on hold right now.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo today bringing focus to your friendships and how you feel about standing out in the crowd.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Virgo activating your spiritual awareness sector. It's a great day for fasting, prayer or meditation.

Venus in Cancer opposes Pluto, the planet of transformation, and Jupiter the planet of luck while they are in the zodiac sign of Capricorn giving you an opportunity to make a strong, lasting impression on parents of your partner or someone older than you whom you hope to date.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo today bringing focus to career and public reputation sector.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Virgo activating your friendships. It's a great day to evaluate who is in your inner circle.

Venus in Cancer opposes Pluto, the planet of transformation, and Jupiter the planet of luck while they are in the zodiac sign of Capricorn making it difficult for you to find balance in sharing ideas and how you need to feel heard.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo today bringing focus to higher learning and how you feel about life and the way others think.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Virgo activating your work and career sector. It's a great day to organize your desk or to clear out any clutter, emotionally or physically.

Venus in Cancer opposes Pluto, the planet of transformation, and Jupiter the planet of luck while they are in the zodiac sign of Capricorn making it difficult for you to find balance with how you want to spend your time the most.

You may feel as though household responsibilities absorb a large amount of your time leaving little left for love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo today bringing focus to shared resources and what you gain from others when they are generous.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Virgo activating your learning sector. It's a great day to take a course with someone you love or to complete an online marriage preparation class if you have the time.

Venus in Cancer opposes Pluto, the planet of transformation, and Jupiter the planet of luck while they are in the zodiac sign of Capricorn making it difficult for you to find a balance for your self. You may find that you're working harder lately and not necessarily smarter.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo today bringing focus to your love life and your personal commitments. It's a good day for exploring the status of an existing relationship.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Virgo activating your shared belongings sector. It's a great day to seek out opportunities or to barter or trade skills that you feel are valuable.

Venus in Cancer opposes Pluto, the planet of transformation, and Jupiter the planet of luck while they are in the zodiac sign of Capricorn making it difficult for you to find a balance between your past and the present. It can be tough to let the past rest and move on.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo today bringing focus to your daily duties and the tasks you need to manage each day.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Virgo activating your love life and the relationship you have with a person that you want to be close to.

Venus in Cancer opposes Pluto, the planet of transformation, and Jupiter the planet of luck while they are in the zodiac sign of Capricorn making it difficult for you to find a balance among your friendships. It can feel as though you are struggling to keep the status quo.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.