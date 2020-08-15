Horoscope For Today, August 16, 2020

An intense astrological day ahead.

Your horoscope for today is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on Sunday, August 16, 2020.

Your horoscope for today encourages you and all zodiac signs to stay grounded.

The Sun will be at a critical degree while in the zodiac sign of Leo.

In astrological terms, this means that the strength of the Sun's expression while in its native zodiac sign becomes even more intense.

In astrology, the Sun is about the ego. The zodiac sign of Leo is about showing yourself to the world.

Everyone will want to hear good things about themselves on Sunday. Astrology defines the Moon as the symbol of your emotional energy, will not be so helpful on Sunday.

The Moon is home in the sweet sign of Cancer, but it will be opposing Jupiter in Capricorn. Jupiter makes our feelings grow but in a difficult way.

So, we have to watch it when the emotions are flaring during an egotistical time period. Sunday, be sure to keep both in check.

What else does your horoscope for Sunday have in store for your zodiac sign?

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and yesterday's horoscopes on Friday, August 14, 2020.

Yesterday's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon will spend most of the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini and enters Cancer in the evening.

While the Moon goes void of course in the afternoon, be careful about making major decisions that could backfire on you for being overly optimistic.

It's a good time to carefully consider the choices you are trying to make and weigh options in writing so you can see them visibly.

You will want to be cautious against speaking your mind without much forethought.

This evening after the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your daily horoscope reveals that it's important for you to spend some time in reflection.

Yesterday's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus the Moon spends the working part of the day in Gemini, so it's a good day to focus on matters related to personal property or your material possessions.

With a new solar season right around the corner, it's a great time to go through what you have and start to consider its purpose in your life.

Perhaps what you thought you'd need forever is no longer useful. Take a minimalistic approach and start to remove these objects to lighten your life's load and make room for new things.

When the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer tonight, it's a good time for quiet tasks such as doing bills, organizing paperwork or reviewing contracts that are pending.

Yesterday's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon spends the working part of the day in your sign, so it's time to focus on your personal development and anything that you need to complete outside of work.

If you've been putting off dental appointments or need to schedule your driver's license renewal, it's a great day to look at what needs your attention and start booking appointments.

When the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, it's a good time to review your financial matters and to start to make a dent in your economic plans.

Make a budget, update all your apps, and remove credit cards from any sites or auto pays that don't need to be there anymore.

Yesterday's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon spends the working part of the day in Gemini so it's a good day to focus on tying up any loose ends so that you're ready for Cancer season.

You may have left certain activities or things on your to-do list for another day, but now it's time to complete them.

You'll feel so much better once you've set to do that one thing that's been lingering over your head for a few weeks.

Later in the evening, when the Moon enters your zodiac sign, you can take a break and do something relaxing just for yourself.

Yesterday's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Moon spends the working part of the day in Gemini so it's a good day to focus on friendships and to make solid plans for your next get together.

You have been focused on getting so much of your personal work and responsibilities that it's going to be good to come up for air.

You deserve to have some quality time with your friends and to connect over coffee or your favorite dessert.

Later in the day, when the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, you may really appreciate having let your friends give you a boost of your self-esteem as something unfortunate can need to be dealt with.

Yesterday's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon spends the working part of the day in Gemini so it's a good day to focus on career and business building.

Gemini represents the past and the future, so if you have been ready for a change, think about what that means for you.

There may have been some recent adjustments you needed to make due to COVID, and some might not sit so well with you. A new career, a different schedule or some other creative compromise can be made.

Yesterday's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon spends the working part of the day in Gemini so it's a good day to focus on learning or research.

Aiming for the first part of the day to do your heavier thinking and strategic planning can be a great way to use the fast and savvy thinking of Gemini energy.

If you found that you missed a particular deadline you might find that something fortunate can help you out despite it.

Yesterday's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon spends the working part of the day in Gemini so it's a good day to focus on areas of life that you share with others or positions of dependency that you feel need adjustments.

Gemini energy has the ability to detach from situations and see the big picture, and this can be exactly what you need to help you review your situation.

You may find distancing yourself a refreshing and much-needed change to your perspective.

Yesterday's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Moon spends the working part of the day in Gemini so it's a good day to focus on relationships of substance and areas that need support or attention.

The analytical energy of Gemini can help you to see beyond what is being spoken by others today.

You may find that your curious nature can ask questions to help you clarify concerns or to be helpful and understanding.

It's a great day for you to make a lasting impression or to shower your support and love to friends that need you at this time.

Yesterday's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Moon spends the working part of the day in Gemini so it's a good day to focus on your health and life balance.

There's so much to do on Friday especially if you want your weekend free and clear to have some fun.

It can and will be tempting to multitask when the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Gemini, and this can result in a day where you feel stretched to your limits and overwhelmed.

You may think that you ought to do all the things on your to-do list because you can, but that doesn't mean you ought to work through lunch to get it done.

You have to pace yourself. It is a good idea to remind yourself that if it doesn't get done, it might not have been made for today.

Yesterday's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Moon spends the working part of the day in Gemini so it's a good day to focus on romance and passion. Gemini energy can be very creative when it comes to discovering how to make someone feel special.

If you have something that you love to do that just makes you feel happy inside, try to add it to your day.

If you love to listen to music or light a scented candle while doing work around the house, indulge yourself. Tune into the sweet stuff today.

Yesterday's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Moon spends the working part of the day in Gemini so it's a good day to focus on getting along with people in authority.

Some people can be hard to read and it feels a little stressful when you're around them. But everyone loves kindness. Show that you're there to support the team and that you really want what is best for everyone.

You may find that things work out smoothly when you're not trying to control the situation but instead come from a position that's supportive.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.