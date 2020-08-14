Horoscope For Today, August 15, 2020

Uranus retrograde starts on Saturday.

Uranus retrograde starts on Saturday. All zodiac signs are in a reflective mode now, and if you're not, try to be.

Retrograde season is here to help all of us analyze our lifestyle choices. Where should you ponder a bit?

On your use of technology, the way that your job is structured, and how you feel about the things that you own. Uranus in Taurus is also about property.

Perhaps you've not invested time or energy to understand the world wide web in the way that you should.

Maybe you've been fighting it and now realize that the line has been drawn in the sand and to avoid embracing it you will leave yourself vulnerable and behind the times.

Maybe you need to update your filing system and put things in the cloud. Maybe you need to take old photos and scan them and start sharing your family images digitally.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, make the day about family. The Moon will spend the day in the sweet zodiac sign of Cancer and this brings attention to childhood.

You may have strong opinions that don't mesh well with others in your family, but this doesn't mean you don't love or respect the people in your life.

With Uranus turning retrograde in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your entire life is about to go into strong review anyway.

From who and what you believe as a person and the way that you use resources. It's a time of self-discovery and you'll need these small agitations in your life in order to see what you want more clearly.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, make today about communication. The Moon will spend the day in the intuitive zodiac sign of Cancer activating your conversation sector.

While talking about things can be hard to do, you may find that opening up is not easy but healing for you. The Moon in Cancer can give you a few tears to cry but letting something out is a growing part of the process.

With Uranus turning retrograde in the zodiac sign of Taurus, opens the door to significant life changes for the rest of this year.

You may be going through some personal evaluation. There will be doubts, but you have to not fight it. Let your life take on its shapes and forms so that you can see where your destiny lies.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, today invest in your personal space. Buy or organize something at home that adds value to your life.

The Moon spending the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer activates your personal investments, so it's the perfect time to grab that item you've been eyeing for so long.

With Uranus turning retrograde in the zodiac sign of Taurus, it's time to square away the past and let it go.

You may be ready to let the enemies of your life off the hook and then move on to the path of forgiveness.

You may be ready to let the past go now because carrying it with you all this time has felt exhausting, and you're ready to be free of this burden. Your happiness awaits you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, make the day about you. The Moon in your zodiac sign brings focus to your personal development and conjunct with Venus in your sign adds the bonus of love and beauty to your mindset.

It's a great day for you to get out in nature or to visit a museum virtually or in real life. You might want to stop by a craft store and pick up some acrylic paint and a new palette and try your hand at art to express how you view the world.

With Uranus turning retrograde in the zodiac sign of Taurus, so your friendships and everything in life are about to transform for you in a big way. You may want to start this process of change and growth with a celebration of where you are now and who you hope to be.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, today was meant to remove barriers of the past. The Moon in Cancer highlights your karmic sector, and it's a great day for you to connect with your higher power and spirituality.

While the Sun is in your zodiac sign you have the added bonus of experiencing the Universe's support. It's a great time for you to ask your higher power for help and to anticipate that things that you need will manifest for you as you strive to self-improve.

With Uranus turning retrograde in the zodiac sign of Taurus, so the work that you need to do at this time is mostly inward.

You may be going through deep changes that impact your career and so you'll want to keep an eye out for opportunity or luck when it appears.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, today is perfect for you to review friendships and to let people know you're thinking of them.

The Moon in your friendship sector brings attention to childhood friendships and mentors who have become like family.

It's always nice to say thank you to people who have helped you along your journey. You may find that by acknowledging others you start a trend of gratitude that makes everyone feel good.

With Uranus turning retrograde in the zodiac sign of Taurus, it's a great time to spend time each day evaluating where you would like to see your character grow.

You may find that you're eager to learn from others and to adopt new habits as a result of being around people you admire and respect.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, today is about work and what you feel needs to be done to build your career. With the Moon in Cancer in your public self sector, it's a great time to revise or revamp your website or update a wardrobe item.

With Uranus turning retrograde in the zodiac sign of Taurus, new resources can become available to you and they may not be what you were hoping to get. You may have to learn how to be creative once again with what comes to you.

You might even resent what you think is the Universe failing you, but being flexible and trying your hardest can help you to see that this what you needed.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the day is perfect for learning and reading something new. The Moon in Cancer encourages you to indulge in a good book or to spend some time journaling your thoughts.

Writing can be an important part of your healing journey. You may not realize that you are thinking a certain way until you write down how you feel. Then, a pattern will emerge and give you much-needed insight into yourself as a person.

With Uranus turning retrograde in the zodiac sign of Taurus, ad this is a time when you should take feedback from your loved ones seriously. You may discover that allowing people to speak into your life is a benefit of love that you could not live without.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, make today about charity. Give something away that you like but don't use. The Moon in Cancer activates your shared resources sector; pay it forward.

When you are generous with others not only does this make room for new things in your own life but it helps you to see how small human acts can promote huge changes and encourage you to give more when you can.

With Uranus turning retrograde in the zodiac sign of Taurus, can give you a strong desire to work out and try to be healthy but life and circumstances can make it hard for you to do. Give yourself some credit for making an effort even if you don't see results right away.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, today is about love and commitment. With the Moon in Cancer and conjunct with Venus, your relationships are enriched the more you give of yourself in them.

You can give the gift of time or share love and supportive energy. You help a family member repair something around the house or lend a listening ear. Whatever you do, do it with love.

With Uranus turning retrograde in the zodiac sign of Taurus, and this is a great time for you to try and secure your finances.

You may need to work with your significant other to find some budget-friendly options for food, clothing, and even how you pay for other miscellaneous expenses.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, today is about caring for yourself.

While the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Cancer, you are able to do things on autopilot and hear your inner voice when you're quietly working.

It's a great day for music and cleaning or to check out what's in the back of your linen closet and give it a good cleaning. Getting things organized can help you to feel in control of your personal space and not let clutter get the best of you.

With Uranus turning retrograde in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sense of self can start to withdraw from the opinions of others. You may no longer be interested in adjusting your life for the sake of maintaining the status quo.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, today was made for romance and the good stuff. With the Moon in Cancer activating your romantic sector, try to find the magic in life that makes you feel alive and blessed.

The day is made for a long beach walk or at least taking a stroll somewhere nature-oriented or peaceful. You can garden or do some art or make a craft. Whatever you decide to do, make it a soulful experience.

With Uranus turning retrograde in the zodiac sign of Taurus, you may talk to yourself a bit more than usual and find that the pep talks you give are a big help. Sometimes just thinking aloud can help you to hear your ideas for what they are and make adjustments as needed.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.