Horoscope For Today, August 13, 2020

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo, but only for a few more days. On August 19, Virgo season begins to bring out the Type A in us all.

It's a good day for planting seeds for the future. The waxing crescent Moon will spend a full day in analytical Gemini, which brings out the duality in all zodiac signs.

As one of the mutable zodiac signs in astrology, we are able to flex and be adaptable during Thursday's astrological forecast.

You can think through your problems and find new ways to tackle them. It can be easier to do so with the detached nature of a thinking zodiac sign like Gemini, where the Moon will complete its transit on Thursday.

Saturn provides some supportive structure to the Moon, so getting ready for organizing tasks is available to all zodiac signs.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon spends the day in lively Gemini and this encourages you to explore your communication sector today.

Gemini has a dualistic mindset, so you may be exploring various options today with an open mind.

It's a great day for gathering estimates for services or talking to counselors or advisors to gather information for decisions you need to make soon

The Moon in Gemini will harmonize with Mercury in Leo. This combo fuels your drive and determination to succeed. For today, you may enjoy some positive competition.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon spends the day in dynamic Gemini and this encourages you to explore your personal possessions; what you have, and what you want to attain in the future.

You may want to narrow things down to one goal but there can be distractions that keep you on your toes. If you find yourself feeling a bit scattered all over the place, gently return your thoughts and attention to the task at hand.

The Moon in Gemini will harmonize with Mercury in Leo, and this means that you have the ability to reclaim control over your life.

It will be ever important for you to stay on top of your A-game, not just for yourself but to stay in a positive light with others, too.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon spends the day in your sign, and this encourages you to be openly expressive and optimistic.

It's one of those days where self-care is due. It's good for you to take time out for yourself and to keep a simple pace. You need these downtime moments in order to regain mental clarity and to think.

The Moon in Gemini will harmonize with Mercury in Leo, so spending time in nature and letting yourself soak in some Sun can help you to remain happy and optimistic.

Refuel your energy so when you speak you're coming from a place where you feel fully satisfied with your life and reflect strength and confidence toward others.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon spends the day in shapeshifting Gemini and this encourages you to explore forgiveness and moving on to the future. It's time to let go of the past.

The Moon in Gemini will harmonize with Mercury in Leo, and this can be a delight for you in the form of good news coming through.

If you've got some money due to you or you're waiting for a final offer on a house or some sort of familial purchase, it may come through today.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Moon spends the day in openminded Gemini and this encourages you to explore your friendship sector. There are things in life you're meant to do, but you may need to venture independently at this time.

The Moon in Gemini will harmonize with Mercury in Leo and the day can give you something to roar about. You may feel a strong connectedness to your inner child.

You may also sense what you really want in your life and find that inhibitions are less intimidating. It can be a mentally positive and uplifting day for your zodiac sign.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon spends the day in lively Gemini and this encourages you to explore your work and career sector. You may be ready for a new challenge and a passion project could be underway.

If you have stacks of projects that you've meant to get to, rummage, and organize them. Maybe plan to do a few minutes each day until you've got one of them done.

The Moon in Gemini will harmonize with Mercury in Leo, and this can make your analytical and organization skills even more on point than ever.

If you've been wanting to start sorting and doing a purge of objects you don't use once again. This week is great for tackling the things that you are tired of seeing at the end of a long day.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon spends the day in lively Gemini and this encourages you to explore your personal philosophy sector and how you think about life and the way you learn from past experiences.

The Moon in Gemini will harmonize with Mercury in Leo, and this is a great time to sign up for a group study with friends that are interested in a similar hobby. You might want to try an online mastermind group or complete a life coaching program with your bestie.

Perhaps COVID has you thinking about changing careers and you are thinking of completing a certificate course with your boyfriend.

If you're thinking about taking a leap of faith to move forward with a goal in your academic life, the next few days are perfect for making the final jump in that direction.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon spends the day in lively Gemini and this encourages you to explore your shared resources and to take care of matters related to death, without feeling emotional about it.

The Moon in Gemini will harmonize with Mercury in Leo. It's the perfect day for a brainstorming session with people who you depend on and that rely on you too.

Focus on emergency planning such as anything that you may still need for hurricane season or the upcoming winter.

If you need to scan important photos or documents and have them added to the cloud for future reference, it's a great time to get that done. If there are any wills or health surrogate documents you want to have notarized, get that done this week.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Moon spends the day in lively Gemini and this encourages you to explore the way that you partner with others. You will find yourself evaluating your commitments for their dedication.

The Moon in Gemini will harmonize with Mercury in Leo. Sometimes loyalty can be put to the test and prove if someone is going to be there for you or not.

You may be in the process of discovering your real friendships and who it is that you can keep in your inner circle of trust. Learning who can safely be close to you may come with a few disappointments, but overall it's a wonderful opportunity to live in the truth.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Moon spends the day in lively Gemini and this encourages you to explore your health and wellness sector and the tasks you do each day.

The Moon in Gemini will harmonize with Mercury in Leo. It's a great day to make a plan to get fit with a friend. If you hate cooking or working out alone, having someone to motivate you can be helpful.

If you don't have a friend who wants to join you on this journey, you can sign up for Noom or any other fitness app and see if a social friend will want to take up a virtual challenge with you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Moon spends the day in lively Gemini and this encourages you to explore your joy and sense of romance.

The Moon in Gemini will harmonize with Mercury in Leo. It's a great day to embark on a fun adventure with a loved one.

You might enjoy watching Hamilton on Disney Plus or catching up on the latest song releases from Taylor Swift or Beyonce.

It's a great time to do something fun and interesting with your best friend. Make some memories!

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Moon spends the day in lively Gemini and this encourages you to explore your family relationships and the people you respect in life.

The Moon in Gemini will harmonize with Mercury in Leo. It's a great day for you to take ownership of an important goal.

Perhaps you've been hoping that someone else would do a certain thing for you, but the ball has been dropped. So, pick up where things didn't work out and get it done. You can do it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.