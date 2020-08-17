Your Weekly Love Horoscope & Tarot Card Reading For August 17 - 23, 2020, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Own up to your mistakes this week.

It's Midsummer, and what do we have here? Looks like a very interesting personal line up of astrological conditions coming our way in this weekly love horoscope.

There's something about this week, in particular, where many people are having a re-look at their lives, and figuring out exactly what went wrong and how to go about fixing it.

While it may feel burdensome, we're all going to experience a vision of what things would be like if we were to take matters into our own hands, for the purpose of mending what's become broken.

In general, it's a good week for learning and for owning up to what we've done to add to the problem. Taking responsibility for our own share of the mess is important, especially because the cosmic forces are now here to help us find our way back.

Let's have a look at the tarot card reading for each zodiac sign this week.

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Queen of Wands

Aries, you're about to make a crucial decision, so go ahead and believe in yourself with this one.

The days of self-doubt are over, and now is the time to believe in yourself and go for what you want. Let that special person know what you have in mind, and trust that the universe is fully backing you and your romantic intentions.

A good week for you, indeed, Aries.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): 9 of Swords

You've have sewn the seeds of love, and yet they're all bearing strange flowers, aren't they, Taurus?

It's time to reconsider some of your choices. You aren't learning from your mistakes and that's going to bite you on the tush soon if you don't change your ways.

You have great intentions, but you veer off into the wrong direction almost all of the time. Try to stay focused and complete what you start.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): 4 of Pentacles

It's time to put thought to action, Gemini.

You may have been putting off a certain thing for a little too long, and now it's starting to become procrastination. And that's not going to work for you. You need to bring more activity into your life.

You're becoming lazy and you know it. Let this week be the one where you change your life from inactive to alive.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): 10 of Cups

A great week for you, Cancer, in terms of love and happiness.

It's an ideal week in the Cancer world, as all the friends and family, loved ones and acquaintances all seem to be in alignment for you. You'll feel not only love and support from those you care about, but you may even discover new love in the midst.

All things are promising and positive for you this week.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): 6 of Wands, reversed

Leo, this may be the week where you're proven wrong on some issue, and that is going to dent your pride.

It's nothing you can't get over, but it's a lesson for you to learn and remember. And that lesson is: don't trust everyone!

You bought into someone else's lie and now you're kicking yourself for it. Let it go, and move on.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): 4 of Swords, reversed

"Some days the bear will eat you, and someday's you eat the bear." Well, Virgo, this week is the week where you eat the bear.

By that I mean, you're going to let someone in your life know exactly what's on your mind, and it's not going to make them too happy. But your mind and conscience will be cleared and you'll be able to give yourself a fresh slate to work on, in the future.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): 7 of Swords

Let's just say, you've seen better weeks than this one, Libra.

It's OK, nothing all too drastic is going to happen — it's more along the lines of crying for the past, for something you've lost. You'll be feeling hopeless and alone, but know this: the feeling will pass.

We're all entitled to a little self-indulgent pity party, and this week is going to be all yours.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): King of Wands

Sometimes you just have to take important matters into your own hands and get the job done, Scorpio.

When no one else seems to want to get their hands dirty, you're going to be doing just that this week. You're tired of waiting around for others to do a job you know you can do yourself, so, why wait another minute?

Do what's necessary and needed in your life, and don't wait for someone else to fix it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): 7 of Pentacles

This week is pretty much cruising on an even keel, Sagittarius — no amazing highs and no super lows, just easygoing living, nothing to write home about.

It's a good week in this way because nothing tragic or traumatic is happening either, and that's a reason to celebrate. So, eat all the good food, and enjoy all the good movies. It's a happy-go-lucky "boring" week for you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): 9 of Cups

You're on a lucky streak, Capricorn.

In the love department, it's all coming up you — you're on a roll. Your family life will feel secure, your love life will feel promising, and your general well being will be healthy and happy this week.

You may even dare to dream big, beautiful dreams again. Go for it! People in your life look to you to keep things steady and positive.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): 9 of Wands, reversed

Aquarius, you may want to go back to bed for the week and call for a re-do next week.

In other words, this week may be slightly messy for you. It seems you got yourself into some bureaucratic nightmare scenario and now you're backtracking over your steps.

This all has to do with some kind of documentation; it could be a government thing. Don't fret because it's temporary. Annoying, but nothing that will last.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10): King of Swords, reversed

This is the week where you realize that you're the only person who can right whatever wrong took place, Pisces.

You seize the opportunity to make things right. Your attempts work, as you're clearheaded and focused, you know where you went wrong, and you absolutely know what's needed to make things right again.

This week is all about making things right, your way.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.