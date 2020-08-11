The Sun semi-squares Venus on Wednesday.

Your daily love horoscope for August 12, 2020 is here with astrology predictions for all zodiac signs.

The Moon changes zodiac signs this morning moving from fixed energy to the mutable qualities of Gemini.

The Moon in Gemini is playful and mentally charged which will affect your daily love horoscope in a positive way.

The Moon in Gemini can make our thinking dualistic, anticipate many conflicting thoughts that bring you to think about the complexities of love and life.

Gemini is the shape-shifter of astrology, and this to can impact your daily love horoscope on Wednesday.

The mutable zodiac sign qualities of this air sign can manifest in chatter, small talk, and an extra love of socializing with others.

For singles, this can make it easier to break the silence when meeting someone in person after chatting online for a long time.

For coupled partners, the energy of a Gemini Moon can encourage you to press to resolve problems that have made your relationship stagnant.

Gemini energy can feel sporadic, but for Wednesday's daily love horoscope, there is a harmony that builds throughout the day between the Moon and the planet Saturn.

Saturn retrograde in the zodiac sign of Capricorn can bring an introspective tone to the daily love horoscope, which makes it a great day for love that lasts.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Sun spends the day in the zodiac sign of Leo maintaining the theme of passion in your life. It's a great day for you to explore new ways to express romance with the one you love.

Venus in Cancer can make you feel more at home in your house and also in your own skin.

You're able to enjoy the little things that life has to offer and perhaps where you once felt agitated about the restrictions of a romantic relationship; those feelings are starting to be replaced with positive and optimistic ones.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Sun spends the day in the zodiac sign of Leo maintaining the theme of being in control of yourself and striving to do things in a way that supports your values.

With your ruling planet in the zodiac sign of Cancer, you're not as open about the things you feel right now. In fact, you're more protective than usual.

You may come across a slightly moody to your others today, but it's OK to need a little bit of space.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Sun spends the day in the zodiac sign of Leo maintaining the theme of communication and being bold when you would rather avoid a conversation that's unpleasant.

With Venus in Cancer activating your possessive side, you might surprise your partner when it's discovered that you even have one.

You may find that you're less likely to want to share the time you get to spend with your partner with others. You want your me-time to be we-time, too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Sun spends the day in the zodiac sign of Leo maintaining the theme of personal possessions and being open to working hard for what you need and letting go of what you don't.

With Venus in your zodiac sign, you are more aware of how you truly feel about yourself and others. It's a great day for you to be reflective and to make decisions that feel good in your heart.

You may be ready to release the people-pleasing side of your personality and start to consider your wants and needs as essential to your ability to express love openly.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Sun spends the day in the zodiac sign of Leo maintaining the theme of personal development and taking care of yourself.

It's a great time for you to take the time you need to do the little things that make you feel good about yourself.

From putting on perfume or spending an extra ten minutes to style your hair or makeup, even if you're working from home or think no one notices, these little details will make you feel amazing.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Sun spends the day in the zodiac sign of Leo maintaining the theme of karmic relationships and avoiding people who are toxic and drain you of your energy.

With Venus, the planet of love and beauty in your friendship sector today, you might feel like spreading the love with your best friend.

Perhaps you can team up at the end of the workday and have a nice dinner together.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Sun spends the day in the zodiac sign of Leo maintaining the theme of friendships and that this is the root of all relationships that last.

With Venus in Cancer activating your desire to work for love, you may find that you're eager to please your mate. You can do little things that make both your lives easier. Perhaps be the one to schedule the takeout tonight or pick the movie that you'll watch together.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Sun spends the day in the zodiac sign of Leo maintaining the theme of work and public image; you want to be treated with respect and held in high regard.

With Venus in the zodiac sign of Cancer, today, your learning and personal philosophy are open for change and eager to try on a new idea.

It's a great day to listen to a relationship podcast or binge-watch a therapist who shares openly about the dynamics of relationships on Youtube.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Sun spends the day in the zodiac sign of Leo maintaining the theme of personal philosophy and higher learning. It's good to make love an art form and something you study each day.

Venus in Cancer activates your shared resources and how you may be private or protective about what or who has ever helped you.

You don't have to tell things about your life to a new significant other unless you think it's necessary. Sometimes you may find yourself in situations where you regret saying more. Less is best.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Sun spends the day in the zodiac sign of Leo maintaining the theme of shared resources and the combining of strengths with your significant other.

Venus in Cancer activates your commitments and partnerships. You may find that you're more open and vulnerable at this time.

It's easy to connect with your significant other over the little things that life as to offer you as a couple. You may find something interesting and intriguing to share with your mate to keep the romance interesting, too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Sun spends the day in the zodiac sign of Leo maintaining the theme of committed partnerships and being with someone you can depend on.

Today's a great day for doing things that make your relationship special. You may find it fun and interesting to start a new routine that you can continue for a lifetime.

Try writing a little love note and sticking it where your partner can see it each day.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Sun spends the day in the zodiac sign of Leo maintaining the theme of wellness and daily tasks. It's the little things that count.

With Venus in Cancer, your romantic nature is emotionally driven. You may find that you cry openly or feel like grieving even if you don't know what it is that you're sad about right now.

Allow yourself room to process your feelings and not worry about if they make sense or not right now.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.