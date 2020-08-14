Free Tarot Reading, August 14, 2020

Your free tarot card reading is here for Friday, August 14, 2020 for all zodiac signs in astrology.

The Sun is in the fifth zodiac sign for five more days. The Moon will be in the zodiac sign of Cancer making the day perfect for catching feelings.

What will your free tarot card reading predict for you?

Today's free tarot card reading relates to a life path number 5 — The Freedom Seeker.

Famous people born with this life path number include Abraham Lincoln, Angelina Jolie, and Don Henley.

Best things to do include pursuing your goals and breaking barriers that stop you from finding happiness.

Today calls for a day to share your big feelings. It doesn’t do you any good to keep those emotions looked up inside yourself and hiding away from those who only want to help you.

Today is an important day to work through any of those big feelings that have been leaving you feeling like you need more from the world.

Ask your community for help, or at least an ear to lend you for when you’re ready.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's free tarot card reading for Friday, August 14, 2020.

Free tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

Aries, the Knight of Swords comes forward to predict your day. This card comes forward to say that you are trying to build up the confidence to fight for what you desire.

You have a clear set vision of what victory looks like for you and there’s nothing stopping you from getting to where you want to be; not if you have a say about it.

Be sure to talk to your cheerleaders to remind you just how worthy and important you are. You can’t expect to come up with the stamina to lead yourself to glory if you’re low on mental energy.

Ask your close friends, co-workers, or even family members for a serious pep talk. Allow people to pour into you so that you may go forth and be glorious.

Free tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Taurus, the Nine of Cups comes forward to predict your day. This speaks to your big hopes and wishes finally being fulfilled as you’re able to live up to the big dreams floating around your head.

Be sure that as you accomplish these big goals that you surround yourself with others to share in the celebration.

After all, you wouldn’t have made it this far without the support and guidance from your loved ones (although you did the hardest work on your own by showing up and working hard).

This is a day you should practice gratitude, thanking those who poured into you when you didn’t believe in yourself.

Allow people to rejoice with you, sharing in the wealth of your good fortune and valiant efforts.

Free tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Strength

Gemini, Strength comes forward to predict your day. You are so much stronger than you give yourself credit for.

You have survived every single one of your worst days, every crisis you’ve been a part of, every tragedy your heart has been a witness to.

Just like those days, today is a day of survival and knowing that you have the willpower to carry on.

Be open with your friends and family about the battles you’re having to fight and the energy you must use to endure them.

Let people know that you need some uplifting, a reminder that you can and will succeed if you keep trying.

You don’t have to create this strength on your own; ask people to remind you of your power.

Free tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Cancer, The Hermit comes forward to predict your day. This card is calling you to a place of solitary, so that you may think about deeper meanings in your life.

While you may be feeling moments of loneliness throughout your day, it’s important to note that sometimes you need time alone to process everything going on in your head.

While this is a day calling you to share your feelings, you may not be comfortable working with the revelations that arise today; and that’s OK!

This will be an important day to try journaling, whether you’re writing in a notebook or recording yourself talk for later understanding.

Get these emotions out and don’t be afraid to think on your own. Your mind is your greatest asset.

Free tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

Leo, the Ace of Pentacles comes forward to predict your day. This speaks to the foundations of a potentially prosperous plan. Be sure that you’re talking with your business partners or investors about the moves you’re making financially.

Ask them if there’s anything else you can be doing to generate a profit. This has the potential to sustain your income; these ideas that you know that you can monetize will take you far.

However, don’t expect any major cash flow immediately. The rewards will be slowly trickling in.

You can’t expect to be able to win a marathon if you haven’t trained. Stay diligent about your work and use the first fruits of your labor to motivate you to accomplish more as the time comes.

Free tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Star

Virgo, The Star comes forward to predict your day.

This speaks entirely to moments of hope. It is important that you cling onto hope for yourself and when you have enough to pour that energy into your community where it needs to be.

There are so many opportunities coming your way; if you pay attention closely you may be able to feel the energy buzzing around these bright and innovative ideas and journeys.

The road to the future is beginning to clear up, brightening from the darkness that once clouded it.

The path is becoming clear, the stars are aligning, and your future is becoming guaranteed.

Before you take off to your next big moment, be sure to send love and inspiration to those you love that need it.

Free tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

Libra, the Nine of Swords comes forward to predict your day. You likely didn’t sleep well the night before.

Whether you were up with racing thoughts or woken from your slumber with terrifying nightmares, this card denotes that you are endlessly worrying and panicking today from people and past memories that haunt you.

Today is an important day to reach out for some support.

That can look like calling your best friend or even your therapist to detail the things keeping you from resting, the root cause of your anxieties and worries.

Don’t allow these ghosts to plague you and keep you from living to your highest potential today. Face them, then dismiss them.

Free tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Scorpio, The High Priestess comes forward to predict your day.

This is a day you should be seeking further insight through your intuitive mind.

Be receptive to hidden messages delivered in the conversations you have and have your awareness open to any signs the universe is trying to show you.

Your subconscious will be working overtime to be able to transmit and receive the messages that present themselves to you throughout the day.

Open yourself up to the universe so that you may receive and be active in conversations and community today.

There is so much more to what you’re doing and you might be missing a big piece of the puzzle if you don’t pay close attention.

Free tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Sagittarius, the Two of Swords comes forward to predict your day. You may feel that you’re in a stalemate, unable to make a decision in which direction you want your life going.

You’ve made pro vs con lists, you’ve been wracking your brain with the answers, you’ve called out to the universe for a sign.

Today is a great day to go to your sounding board, the people you trust the most and ask for their valued opinions on where they think life should take you next.

They might be a little more open to what you must do because they aren’t as close to the decisions and choices as you are. Ask for guidance from the people who know you as well as you know yourself.

Free tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Capricorn, The Lovers comes forward to predict your day. This is a call to find the one you trust the most, who brings you peace and harmony.

This can speak to a romantic love interest or just someone you have a lot of compassion for in your heart.

It is important that you work out any problems that come up with your partners (or your community). If there have been issues with the ones you love, schedule a date night to discuss them.

Today will be a prime time to discuss what’s been bothering you and how you can work together to resolve these issues.

Capricorn, you are a hard worker and always carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders; take the load off and go to someone who can hold you and tell you how much peace you bring to them.

Free tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

Aquarius, the Ten of Wands comes forward to predict your day. You can’t expect to carry your burdens on your own. You’re independent and don’t want to bother anyone.

People are busy with their own lives, and after all, you think there’s no way there is enough time in the day for people to notice your problems. Aquarius, you’re wrong in thinking this.

You are just as worthy as anyone else. Do not fear asking for help, allowing the people who love you to help lighten the load and carry the burdens that are stressing you out.

If you don’t ask for some assistance you are sure to crumble under all of this pressure. It doesn’t have to be all or nothing; asking for help is not a sign of weakness and is necessary sometimes.

Free tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Pisces, the Knight of Pentacles comes forward to predict your day.

For today you will have the patience to get through any hardships that arise; with this, you will also have the energy to take on any of the worries of your friends and help guide them to success and harmony.

This isn’t a supernatural phenomenon occurring to provide you with this level of patience.

This has arrived through your hard work, that you push for every day that you can.

You have had to work a long and difficult time to be where you are today.

You know there’s much more action to be taken (in fact at times you may even be slow to take it) but you are here to enjoy the ride.

Share some of that wisdom with your friends in need of that energy.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.