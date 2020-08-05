Horoscope For Today, August 6, 2020

The Moon spends the day in Pisces.

Your horoscope for today is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on Thursday, August 6, 2020, and it's a power day for Cancer, Scorpio, and Virgo; Pisces you get a double power day while the Moon is in your sign.

You can find your zodiac sign's power day here.

Your horoscope for today encourages all zodiac signs to be open to change.

The Sun remains in the zodiac sign of Leo until August 19, but now, the astrology becomes interesting.

We are less than two weeks before a new solar season, and Mercury is coming out of a critical degree after entering Leo.

Mercury is the planet of communication that reveals how you think or learn. It's also the way that you approach conversations with others.

Mercury in Leo is actively in pursuit of recognition for the next few weeks and we shall see this rumble across the globe.

The heavy lifters of astrology — Jupiter, Saturn, and Pluto, are all in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, the symbol of our career and work.

As people start to prepare to go back to school this year, we may hear increasing opinions from the powers that be.

Each day is a gift, so while Mercury is in Leo, each zodiac sign will roar in their own way.

What else will your horoscope for today reveal this Thursday?

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Thursday, August 06, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces activating your spirituality sector. It's a great day for doing things that connect you with your higher power.

You might enjoy turning on some classical music and seeping a relaxing tea. It's a great day for journaling or saying a prayer or meditation that helps you to focus your attention.

The Pisces Moon conjuncts Neptune today, making it easier to be enlightened or intrigued by spiritual topics and conversations.

It's a great time to talk about a book you've read, a TedTalk that touched your heart or to discuss religion or politics with someone who understands your position and enjoys the dialogue.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces activating your friendship sector. It's a great day to take a walk with a friend or schedule some time to chat and catch up about life and appreciate one another's presence.

If you're the gifting type, it's a great day to send a gift to a friend who you know is going through some adjustments and could use a pick-me-up.

The Pisces Moon conjuncts Neptune today, and this activates your friendships and illusions about them as well.

While you may give people the benefit of the doubt often, you may also want to consider making time to truly see a person for who they are and loving them anyway, including whatever flaws come with them.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces activating your work and career sector. It's a great day to dream the impossible and to foresee it happening.

You may have a vision about the future. You may perceive a goal or a dream and decide that it's time to bring it into reality. You may find yourself to be more optimistic than usual, too.

The Pisces Moon conjuncts Neptune today, so it can be easy to get caught up into an idea today. You might be willing to work hard for what you want, but at the same time, you could be scattered with your energy; so be sure to put a plan into place and create baby steps.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces activating your personal philosophy sector. If you've ever loved the classics: literature, music or history, it's a great day to study and check out the latest movies on historical figures and learn something new today.

It's a great day to catch up on politics too; read up on the latest candidates and find out what's going on in your community so you're up to date with what affects you personally.

The Pisces Moon conjuncts Neptune today, so there can be some fogginess about your own belief systems. It's okay to doubt yourself every once in a while.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces activating your shared resources sector. It can be a great day of discovery for you.

You may find that your imagination and resourcefulness help you to pull through a difficult time. You will want to be sure to listen to your hunches and not ignore them. It can be a helpful means of communication for you via your spiritual guides.

The Pisces Moon conjuncts Neptune today, so you'll also experience moments of self-doubt. You may find that you're going to dream more and have ideas that seem to need some shape or structure. Jot them down for you to work on later, and don't let a good idea stay in your head too long. You don't want to lose it!

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces activating your relationship sector. You may find that staying closely connected with people who love you lifts your spirits and gives you a sense of support that's transcendental. You may discover solace with a soulmate or if you haven't found yours yet, you could soon.

The Pisces Moon conjuncts Neptune today, so you'll want to be careful about accepting promises from someone that you feel isn't forthcoming with you. Be sure to test what you perceive isn't accurate. Don't take things at face value.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces activating your daily tasks and health sector.

You can get caught up in the routine of things and lose track of time. It's a good day to set an alarm or have someone you trust to remind you of a meeting or a task you planned to complete today.

The Pisces Moon conjuncts Neptune today, so procrastination may come to tempt you. You may be easily persuaded to put off for tomorrow what you can do today. Try to resist it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces activating your romance sector. It's a great day to surprise someone you love with a sweet gift or do something that fulfills their dream.

You might plan a little getaway or make the evening special by making a favorite meal or baking a dessert that they love.

The Pisces Moon conjuncts Neptune today, so fantasy is not off the table. You might enjoy a game of questions where you learn something about your mate. Try not to probe too deeply though.

If you ask a question you don't want an answer to, you may not be told the truth anyway. Steer clear of matters that corner a person into revealing what they aren't ready to share.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces activating your family and authority sector. It's a great day to remember that you also have a spiritual family, too.

During times when you feel close to the people you grew up with but realize you're so different from each other, take comfort in knowing that you have created so many other relationships that are familial in nature. You have spiritual sisters, brothers, and even aunts and uncles that are there for you when you need them.

The Pisces Moon conjuncts Neptune today, so losing sight of the past is easier to do. You are healing from things that you've carried in your heart for too long. It's a great time for you to let go and let God do what you could not do.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces activating your communication and short-term travel sector. It's a great day to write fiction, poetry, sing songs that you love or plan your holidays. It's good to explore your imagination in productive ways, and you'll find it fun and entertaining, too.

If you love a good sci-fi movie or can get into a novel with a deep plot, today is also perfect for entertainment. So, unwind tonight with a friend watching or reading something of interest to you.

The Pisces Moon conjuncts Neptune today, so doing art can be fun too. Getting lost into things that help you to forget about life for a while are all great ways to pass the evening tonight.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces activating your personal property sector. Be careful not to do too many things at the same time. Today, it can be easy to misplace them. You will find that you're able to see yourself attaining what you want out of life. Your dreams can become a reality with hard work and dedication to what it is that you wish to do.

The Pisces Moon conjuncts Neptune today, so even though you're strong and capable you may tell yourself that the things you want to accomplish can't be done. You will need to push any negative self talk out of your mind today. It's essential to ignore when your subconscious mind is negative and try to reprogram your thinking.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces activating your personal development sector. It's a great day to project yourself as who you'd like to be. You don't have to be the person you say you want to be right now.

You can change and work hard to get there. Post things that you believe in. Get into motivational thinking and positive sharing. Tell yourself that your goals are able to be attained when you feel self-doubt kick in.

The Pisces Moon conjuncts Neptune today, so social media can be a positive or a negative for you. If you feel that you're wasting too much time online, try to take a break from scrolling the feed longer than you should. Be certain to dedicate the time that builds your life up!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.