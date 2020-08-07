Horoscope For Today, August 8, 2020

Saturday's astrology forecast is here, by zodiac sign.

Your horoscope for today is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on Saturday, August 8, 2020.

Your horoscope for today encourages all zodiac signs to take action.

The day is filled with fire! Saturday is meant to fire your energy up so you can get things done.

The Sun is in the fire sign of Leo which makes the weekend perfect for having fun and connecting with your inner child.

Leo is the most playful of all zodiac signs, and it makes adulting a little easier.

The Moon is in the zodiac sign of Aries all day Saturday, and it makes you want to start things.

Aries is the child of the zodiac sign, so Saturday emphasizes having fun with bursts of energy to power through whatever you have to tackle.

Certain zodiac signs will have more energy than others. In fact, fire zodiac signs Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius will feel completely jazzed up.

Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius will feel some lift in their energy, too.

If you're doing back-to-school prep for college or for your children, Saturday is great for supply shopping or running around to do brief and quick errands.

Be leery of getting too bogged down by unnecessary details. The Aries Moon can get agitated when things don't run smoothly or according to plan.

What else will your horoscope for Saturday have in store for your zodiac sign?

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Saturday, August 08, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon spends the day in your zodiac sign, which activates your energy and gets you to sense what you need within yourself.

The Moon conjuncts with Chiron the Wounded Healer allowing you to work through a difficult memory and grow through this time with flying colors.

The Aries Moon will harmonize with Mercury in Leo, which makes you driven to achieve things that you felt destined for as a child.

Even if you didn't grow up with the support of parents in the way you wanted, you'll find it easy to move on and forward today.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aries and conjuncts Chiron, the Wounded Healer, which can bring a strong desire to overcome a hidden enemy or situation that has plagued you from the past.

You could be carrying around some secret form of guilt for something you thought or felt you ought to do but haven't. You may sense that it's time to let it go and move on. Since Mars in Aries is igniting a little fire to let things that hold you back get the horns of the bull!

The Aries Moon will harmonize with Mercury in Leo, so writing, singing, communicating with a therapist, or someone who is a great listener and friend can all help you to get through this bump in the road and move forward.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon spends the day in Aries zodiac sign, which activates your friendship sector. And while the Moon conjuncts with Chiron in Aries, the wound of a friend may feel sharp.

You may have recently gone through a difficult spell with a friend you thought would always be there, and even though it happens it still isn't easy to get over. You may need to spend some time nursing your heart and deciding whether or not you want to try and be the one to work things out or wait and see if they do.

While the Aries Moon trines with Mercury in Leo consider that your time is valuable and it should not be wasted. You may find that putting your energy where it feels like won't be much of a return of your investment isn't worthwhile.

So, make new friends and let the situation work out itself; but if it doesn't you didn't spend time on things that don't belong in your life anymore.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon spends the day in Aries zodiac sign, which activates your career sector. It's a great day to do work that you love and that you want to be remembered for.

The Moon conjuncts with Chiron the Wounded Healer allowing you to work through any disappointments that you felt when you did something and another person got credit for it, or perhaps you tried to accomplish a task and felt undervalued.

The Aries Moon will harmonize with Mercury in Leo which can cause you to feel like you need to talk things through, which is actually a great thing to do.

Try to check in with the people who will either benefit or see your final project. Getting feedback or hearing what others have to say can help you to get a pulse on the work you're doing now instead of waiting for later.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Moon spends the day in Aries zodiac sign, which activates your higher learning, and it's a great day to start something that you know won't take you too long to accomplish.

If you have a training video you need to watch or want to just catch up on some Youtube on a subject you're researching, the day is made for these types of activities.

The Moon conjuncts with Chiron the Wounded Healer allowing you to work through feeling like you can't completely wrap your mind around certain topics.

The Aries Moon will harmonize with Mercury in Leo, and this lets you confront what you don't know.

Even if something you've wanted to learn felt like a challenge, it's a good time for you to put in the effort and try anyway; you may be pleasantly surprised by the outcome.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon spends the day in Aries zodiac sign, which activates your shared resource sector, and this can cause you to be unaware of the resources or opportunities available to you.

You can get so caught up in the things you're doing that you lose sight of the world around you. So be sure to go up for air in the event that you get too busy.

The Moon conjuncts with Chiron the Wounded Healer allowing you to work through any feelings of being a person who has missed out. Just because you missed a deadline or didn't take advantage of an opportunity in the past doesn't mean you never will.

The Aries Moon will harmonize with Mercury in Leo, so listening to your heart even when you feel that you're friends are being forthright with you is needed. If your friends show concern or say that they notice you're doing too much, perhaps take that into consideration.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon spends the day in Aries zodiac sign, which activates your partnership sector. You may find that you're more in tune with others than usual and it can either compel you to do more or to stop and smell the roses.

The Moon conjuncts with Chiron the Wounded Healer allowing you to work through any personality conflicts you've gone through. You may find that you're able to identify when it's you or when it's another person that's causing the rift in the relationship.

The Aries Moon will harmonize with Mercury in Leo, so your instincts can help you to work through any problem when you let your heart lead. Perhaps lean in on your superior listening skills so that you can process what's going on and why.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon spends the day in Aries zodiac sign, which activates your daily duties and you may feel like packing the day full of tasks that really can be done another day.

The Moon conjuncts with Chiron the Wounded Healer allowing you to work through your need to be an overachiever. You don't have to prove yourself to anyone when you're on your own time. It's one thing to aim for excellence but you can also relax too. Be sure to find balance.

The Aries Moon will harmonize with Mercury in Leo, so indulge yourself in something fun and educational. Read a book; play the Discovery Channel in the background while working around the house. Maybe listen to a podcast when you're taking a walk or starting your day.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Moon spends the day in Aries zodiac sign, which activates your love and desire to have fun and connect with your inner child. You may find that you're able to take things slowly and easily.

The Moon conjuncts with Chiron the Wounded Healer allowing you to work through your need to always be on top of things. You don't have to be all serious today if you don't want to. Watch some comedy. Learn a new joke or try something silly and fun just because.

The Aries Moon will harmonize with Mercury in Leo, so get ideas from a friend if you can't come up with things to do today that help to take your mind out of the ordinary.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Moon spends the day in Aries zodiac sign, which activates your family sector, and it's a great day to spend time with people in yours.

The Moon conjuncts with Chiron the Wounded Healer allowing you to work through hurt feelings you may have toward a particular family member or your broken relationships altogether. You're not alone; everyone has difficulty at times with family.

The Aries Moon will harmonize with Mercury in Leo, and this can empower your empathy with others. You may see the connectedness that comes with being in a family and how people tend to pass down certain habits or behaviors.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Moon spends the day in Aries zodiac sign, which activates your communication. You may find that it's easy to get into conversations but also get into arguments today. It's important to notice when the tension starts.

The Moon conjuncts with Chiron the Wounded Healer allowing you to work through feeling easily offended. If you're anticipating something to be said negatively, you may misjudge what is spoken. Or the person you're speaking to could be looking for an argument and it's best to bow out gracefully instead of getting into it with them.

The Aries Moon will harmonize with Mercury in Leo, will emphasize the details in today's interactions with others. In a text, chat, or however you get your point across, pay attention to the details.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Moon spends the day in Aries zodiac sign, which activates your material possessions, and you may be aware of what you have and what you need. It's a good day to take inventory but keep things into perspective.

The Moon conjuncts with Chiron the Wounded Healer allowing you to work through any materialism matters you face right now. You may be aware of what you're still falling short of in your life and it can cause you to despair.

The Aries Moon will harmonize with Mercury in Leo, which can help you to remain optimistic and positive. You may find that keeping positivity quotes or meditating on a particular truth is super helpful today.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.