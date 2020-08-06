Horoscope For Today, August 7, 2020

Venus enters Cancer on Friday.

Your horoscope for today is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on Friday, August 7, 2020.

Your horoscope for today encourages all zodiac signs to be loving.

Venus leaves the zodiac sign Gemini to enter Cancer.

It's a power day for Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces; Aries it's a double power day for you.

The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Leo until August 19. The Moon will be in Pisces entering Aries.

Venus has spent quite a bit of time in the openly expressive zodiac sign of Gemini due to retrograde season.

Venus will be in Cancer until September 7, and so it's time for sensual pleasures and sweet conversations.

Take pictures and capture sentimental moments with people that you love.

If you love to cook homemade meals, then pull out your slow cooker or crockpot.

It's the perfect time for sitting on the porch and watching the clouds go by, too.

What else will Friday bring for your zodiac sign's daily horoscope?

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Friday, August 07, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon leaves Pisces and enters the zodiac sign of Aries activating your personal growth and development sector.

It's a great day to jump into an activity that you love to do even if it's just for a little while. While the Moon is in your sign you'll have bursts of energy and focused concentration but beware of boredom!

Venus enters Cancer, so you don't have time to get stressed right now. So, if traffic is heavy or you feel like you need a break, find something positive to do and then return to your project and finish it later.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon will leave Pisces and enter Aries in the morning activating your intrigue and drive to release the past.

Today's perfect for addressing and confronting things that you know have not been working to plan.

If you have to make corrective phone calls or send out a quick email to get something fixed, try to buffer your anger or frustration if you can.

You'll want to be sure to lead with what you want and why; it's a great day for negotiating with clarity.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon will leave Pisces and enter the zodiac sign of Aries and this opens your mind to friendships. Even if you only have a short amount of time to connect, reach out to people you love and say 'hi'.

It's a great time for you to start reconnecting with people that you don't see too often but never forgot the impact you had in your life.

Even if you feel that you didn't end on the best terms, letting the past go and moving forward with a positive connection can make today great for you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon will leave Pisces and enter the sign of Aries early the morning, and you're driven to achieve your goals.

It's a great day for setting your mind to accomplish tasks that require a lot of energy but little time. He may find yourself to be ultra-ambitious today. It's a good day for breaking the barriers and your career or within yourself.

Setting a goal that's personal is advisable, and if you don't think you want to get caught up in something long-term, pick a task that only lasts a few days while the Moon is in a cardinal zodiac sign.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Moon will leave Pisces and enter the sign of Aries and it activates your desire to start a new adventure.

It's a good time to try something that's new to you. You'll enjoy challenging yourself to a new way of thinking or taking on any type of competitive activity.

Now can be a great time for you to work on going out of your comfort zone and stopping yourself from becoming too complacent in a particular area of your life.

You might feel good about being spontaneous and doing something suggested just because it sounds interesting and you'd never done it before.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon will leave Pisces and enter the zodiac sign of Aries activating your shared resources sector.

It's a great day for you to explore what's happening in the world and how something may be out there to support what you want to do. There are lots of things that have started to expand due to the pandemic.

Grant opportunities or going to school and doing a course online can all be a part of the great environmental changes that allow you to pursue a dream or a goal that otherwise would not be available to you in the past.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon will enter the sign of Aries and this expands your ability relationship interests in either business or personal.

If you have been feeling the need to find a particular individual with certain skills for work you need in your house, today's a great day for getting referrals and following up on leads.

You might discover the right person for what you need, and since the Moon is in Aries, a special or promotion could also be involved where you can save some money or get lucky and have services provided sooner than you had anticipated.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon will enter the sign of Aries and this activates your daily tasks but also your desire to be healthy. Today's a great day for participate in a fitness-related activity.

Perhaps you'd like to squeeze in some kickboxing or an early morning jog. You may be able to catch up with a friend and get a walk in at the last minute.

If you're pressed for time, try to take the longer route for entering buildings or choose the stairs. Anything that is physical can be a great part of your day to expend this burst of Aries energy.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Moon will enter the sign of Aries activating your romance and time for children or a spouse. If you've been meaning to start a family, today you can discuss the idea with your mate.

If you have been feeling like the spark has gone out of your life, you can do something that brings back some passion and purpose.

Perhaps make a plan to do something you used to enjoy doing or just change the routine around. Go for a drive in the car and play some music. Maybe sit on the porch and watch the sunset with someone that you love.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Moon will enter the sign of Aries and this activates your sense of authority in the world. You may feel a desire to take the lead on a project or perhaps you are interested in gaining respect for something that you are doing right now.

If you haven't done something that you feel is worthy of respect and admiration lately, today is a good time to think about your legacy and what you want to be known for in the world, then start to create your vision into a reality.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Moon will enter the sign of Aries and this can make communication be more like a banter than long and drawn out in elaborate conversations.

Short and sweet is the motto for today. You may find it necessary to keep your time with others brief so that you can do all the things you need to do with your time today.

Don't plan to get too deeply into subjects that you're either ill-prepared for or not interested in. Focus on what you know, say what needs to be said, and move along.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Moon will enter the sign of Aries and for today, aim to get what you need from life and really enjoy your experiences.

The idea that life is short is sure to be at the forefront of your mind today. So, don't take anything for granted. Be sure to grasp all the amazing opportunities afford your way, and if you feel the memory or thought of someone tugging at your heart, pick up the phone and make a call.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.