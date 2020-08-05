Career Horoscope For August 6, 2020

Part of Fortune is in Scorpio, so luck will be found where you least expect it!

Your career horoscope is here for all zodiac signs starting on Thursday, August 6, 2020.

Here's what astrology has in store for your zodiac sign in the area of luck, money, and career.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo until August 19. The Moon is in the zodiac sign of Pisces.

The Midheaven starts the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius which brings attention and focus to innovation and friendship.

Perhaps you have a new idea and want to see it come to life. Chat with your friends to see if your idea can pass their test!

The eighth astrology house which governs shared resources will spend the day influenced by Jupiter, too. It's a good time for transformation because of Pluto's involvement.

If you been on the fence about a big dream or goal, Thursday was made to pursue your dreams.

Part of Fortune is in Scorpio and the sixth house, so your daily tasks are where it's at.

Be sure to stay true to your schedule but also anticipate surprises when you do!

What else does your career horoscope predict for all zodiac signs?

Scroll down to find tomorrow's career horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Thursday, August 06, 2020.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Midheaven is midway through the zodiac sign of Aquarius today which activates the friendship component of your career horoscope. Today, network and befriend people in the workplace.

Today is perfect for establishing new friendships. If you're interested in politics or want to become involved in some form of a charity project, it's also a good time to connect with people who recruit in certain roles or to volunteer your services with an organization you want to support.

The Part of Fortune is in Scorpio today transitting the sixth astrology house that rules duties and daily chores.

Your luck can be found in the typical everyday things that you do. You may run an errand and meet someone unexpectedly or pass a billboard or hear a commercial on the radio and discover an opportunity.

In other words, don't skip past the ordinary. Today, it can be a magical part of your day.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Midheaven at 14 degrees Aquarius today activates your career and money horoscope in the area of public image and your social status.

It's time to be creative and do something extraordinary so that you stand out from the crowd. If you have been trying to make a mark in a particular field, be extra kind and helpful. Go the extra mile.

The Part of Fortune is in Scorpio today transitting the sixth astrology house that rules duties and daily chores, and for you, this can mean you have to focus on the way that you connect with others in business relationships.

You may find that being a good listener makes you a welcomed part of a team. Make a routine of kindness, as it can also open doors for you in other areas of your career.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Midheaven at 14 degrees Aquarius today activates your career and money sector in the area of learning and also giving advice.

You may also find that you're ready to start traveling for work or maybe you are ready to ask for a job transfer; if so, now is a good time to do so.

The Part of Fortune is in Scorpio today transitting the sixth astrology house that rules duties and daily chores. But for you, the little things that bring you joy and happiness can be a place of solace and comfort.

You might not always enjoy everything you do at your job, but finding that one thing that makes it all worthwhile can be uplifting. Strive to discover your career's sweet spot, as later this can be a place that helps you to earn more money.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Midheaven at 14 degrees Aquarius today activates your career and money sector in the area of shared resources.

While at work, resources may actually be slim so you have to find a way to make better use of what you have.

You may want to discover a different approach to a job. Perhaps you could already be thinking of something that could be an improvement, so you can make a suggestion.

The Part of Fortune is in Scorpio today transitting the sixth astrology house that rules duties and daily chores, and for you, this can be found in how you approach people in authority. It's a good day to work on being the best you can be even when no one is around.

You may think no one notices you, but they do. You may be recognized for your work ethic and trustworthy nature.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Midheaven in Aquarius today activates your career and money sector in the area of relationships and your commitments. There may be a discussion where promises are made or some sort of deal that involves your contribution.

You may want to negotiate your position on a matter, and it's a good time to do so, even if it feels risky. The window of opportunity is there for you, so you can approach the topic with honesty and state your case clearly.

The Part of Fortune is in Scorpio today transitting the sixth astrology house that rules duties and daily chores, and for you, it can activate your communication style.

Your words can bring you good luck. Avoid speaking poorly of yourself to yourself. Be confident and unafraid to say what you really think.

If you are desiring something, talk about it. Put your intentions out there with action. Your words can bring an opportunity into existence for you.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Midheaven at 14 degrees Aquarius today activates your career and money sector in the area of daily duties. It's important to remember that small steps in the right direction lead to success.

You may not always want to do certain chores because they take up so much time or appear to be unimportant, but these moments snowball into something big down the road. Even the smallest tasks help to develop and strengthen your character.

The Part of Fortune is in Scorpio today transitting the sixth astrology house that rules duties and daily chores activates your possessions.

You have been blessed with certain things that others don't have, and so taking extra care while appreciating your blessings can help you to put things into perspective.

You may find that you save money when you have a stronger understanding of how good things are for you now. Impulse spending can lessen.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Midheaven at 14 degrees Aquarius today activates your career and money sector in the area of your hobbies, your mate, and even your children. When you have outside obligations that extend beyond your career, it can be truly difficult to feel like you have it all together.

You may be struggling to juggle many things, but remember that this is only for a moment and life will get better for you soon.

The Part of Fortune is in Scorpio today transitting the sixth astrology house that rules duties and daily chores and it activates your personal development.

You may not have time to focus only on yourself at this time, but self-care is going to be a big part of what makes this day go well.

Give yourself some sort of leeway so that when you feel tired or just need a break, you have something to look forward to doing.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Midheaven at 14 degrees Aquarius today activates your career and money sector in the area of authority and your childhood.

Consider what you wanted to do as a child and see if your current life is anything like that image.

You may need to retrace your footsteps and return to a time of simplicity. Try not to make life too complicated. The road to success is often dynamic and you don't have to put a bunch of pressure on yourself. Give yourself some slack.

The Part of Fortune is in Scorpio today transitting the sixth astrology house that rules duties and daily chores, and the way that you approach the past may feel like second nature.

You may be used to thinking things will always be a certain way when they will not. It could be time for you to change your belief systems. You might get lucky today with an epiphany. You may find that your strife starts to end the moment you accept a new idea, too.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Midheaven at 14 degrees Aquarius today activates your career and money sector in the area of communication. You might make a deal, improve your sales performance or have an important meeting that changes everything for you.

Don't avoid chats that come up out of the blue. Today, maybe a major milestone in your life all related to some type of message that is delivered to you.

The Part of Fortune is in Scorpio today transitting the sixth astrology house that rules duties and daily chores, and this can be a time to delegate tasks to friends who have the time to help you.

A friend may be in need and you have the resources to pay them to do a job for you. If you're the one looking for an opportunity, something good can come to you through a friend. Your luck is found outside of yourself but through your network.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Midheaven at 14 degrees Aquarius today activates your career and money sector in the area of money.

One of the best ways to make more money is to keep what you have and save. It's a great time to ask your credit card companies to reduce their interest rates or to look at other ways to cut expenses in your budget.

The Part of Fortune is in Scorpio today transitting the sixth astrology house that rules duties and daily chores, and what you do at work bodes well for you. You may find that you're able to get more done than usual today.

You may also get some sort of good luck benefit at work, such as a promotion, a raise or a lead to a new job that makes more money.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Midheaven at 14 degrees Aquarius today activates your career and money sector in the area of personal development and how you work with others.

It's a great time to try to do your best in all things. You may decide to change your work schedule or to eliminate certain things from your daily schedule so you can make more time for yourself.

The Part of Fortune is in Scorpio today transitting the sixth astrology house that rules duties and daily chores, and this works into your learning sector.

You may be coming to a place in time where school or more education is necessary. If you are thinking about going back to college, today is a good time to apply or to talk to an academic advisor for guidance.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Midheaven at 14 degrees Aquarius today activates your career and money sector in the area of your past.

When you think about all that you've done for work and your jobs, you'd be amazed at all the skills you've accumulated with time.

Perhaps you think that you don't have too many good qualities to put on a resume, but even the smallest duties you have taken on as an employee counts.

If you're revising a resume or a career profile, be sure to check out what other people in your industry include as their skills and see if you have those listed on yours as well.

The Part of Fortune is in Scorpio today transitting the sixth astrology house that rules duties and daily chores, and this activates your shared resources.

You may get lucky through a family member or your loved one. Perhaps someone gets a gift or money and you get the benefit of their blessing, too.

