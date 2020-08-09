The Moon in Taurus invites love!

Your daily love horoscope for August 10, 2020 is here with astrology predictions for all zodiac signs.

Your daily love horoscope has lots in store for you and all zodiac signs.

The waning gibbous Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus.

Taurus rules Venus, the planet of love and beauty.

So, it's a wonderful day to express your loving and caring nature wherever you go.

The Moon in Taurus will affect your daily love horoscope in a positive way.

The Moon in Taurus is in communication with the planet Venus, which is currently in the zodiac sign of Cancer.

Venus in Cancer is attracted to the home, cooking, and doing things in a motherly way, so it's best to aim your zodiac sign's energy toward pursuits that support these areas of your life.

Venus in Gemini will semi-square the Sun in Leo bringing tension to the ego.

You will want to be mindful of any strong reactions you may have when it comes to love — both positive and negative.

Whatever your situation is, what does your daily love horoscope bring for you on Monday?

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, August 10, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon in Taurus conjuncts with Uranus today, and both planets spend the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, and this is a wake-up call to your sensuality.

Do little things for your partner that brings you closer together. Pay attention to the minor details. Write a little love note and stick in their wallet or purse. Think of something outside of the ordinary just to show you care.

The Moon in Taurus harmonizes with Venus in Cancer, which makes this the perfect time to cultivate a sense of family and love in your relationship. Establish a pattern that's predictable for you both. Aim for stability.

Mercury in Leo will square Uranus in Taurus, so your conversations may need work. You may have to work through some communication glitches, but this can be a rewarding thing for you to do.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon in Taurus conjuncts with Uranus today. Both planets spend the day in your zodiac sign and this is the perfect time to ask yourself what it is that you want in a relationship.

The Moon in Taurus harmonizes with Venus in Cancer, and it's a great time to have an important conversation. You may be inclined to share about your personal dreams and hopes and feel close to whomever really pays attention to what it is you have to say.

Mercury in Leo will square Uranus in Taurus so you find that you need to learn how to love your partner in a different way.

Be culturally sensitive, if you come from unique paths. Listen carefully and do your best to understand what your significant other's world view is.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon in Taurus conjuncts with Uranus today. Both planets spend the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, and you can become disenchanted with the past and no longer romanticize it.

The Moon in Taurus harmonizes with Venus in Cancer, so it's a great time to plan for the holidays and get some early gift shopping done. If you enjoy making homemade gifts, it's a wonderful time to start looking at patterns or ideas for what you want to make.

Mercury in Leo will square Uranus in Taurus and you may find that talking about how you share responsibilities is needed.

This can be a good time to split chores in half or to consider what your schedules need, especially if one partner is returning back to work after a long break due to COVID.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon in Taurus conjuncts with Uranus today. Both planets spend the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, and a great day to spontaneously spend time with a friend or you may run into one today while out doing errands.

The Moon in Taurus harmonizes with Venus in Cancer, it's a great time to review your needs and wants in a relationship and to aim for communicating them with your significant other.

Mercury in Leo will square Uranus in Taurus and you may find that you're able to interact on a new level with your significant other.

You may discover that certain things you do this week help to bridge a communication gap that brings you closer together with a meeting of the mind.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Moon in Taurus conjuncts with Uranus today. Both planets spend the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, and it's a great time to firmly take a stand for what you believe in and to decide if you want to work for something or not.

The Moon in Taurus harmonizes with Venus in Cancer, it's a beautiful time to let the past go and to move into a healing space of love and acceptance.

Mercury in Leo will square Uranus in Taurus making today perfect for planning out the details of your daily life with a partner.

If you've thought about creating a menu to make mealtime easier or wanted to put your financials into Quickbooks or some other type of application to streamline your spending, the next few days are perfect for getting organized.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon in Taurus conjuncts with Uranus today. Both planets spend the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, and it's a great day for education or learning how to help someone study using the internet.

The Moon in Taurus harmonizes with Venus in Cancer, it's a lovely time to focus on friendship and for developing a strong sense of connectivity by talking or sharing stories from the heart.

Mercury in Leo will square Uranus in Taurus and this brings an opportunity for sweet talk and to say things that uplift your significant other and help them to feel like you see them.

It's also a time when compliments are extra meaningful to you too, and you may hope to receive them!

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon in Taurus conjuncts with Uranus today, and both planets spend the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, and it's a great day to think about what you have and how others have been generous with you. You may feel inclined to do the same.

The Moon in Taurus harmonizes with Venus in Cancer, it's a wonderful season to work on your relationship. If you are married, you may start to question the roles you and your partner play and perhaps adopt more traditional approaches.

Mercury in Leo will square Uranus in Taurus and this is a great time for family and to reach out to connect with grandparents, older aunts and uncles, and people who have made a lasting impact on your life.

You can let people that you care about know that you love them by sending a card in the mail, calling or by text.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon in Taurus conjuncts with Uranus today, and both planets spend the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, and your relationship with others is strongly supported. You are a trusted and dependable helpmate.

The Moon in Taurus harmonizes with Venus in Cancer, and it's a great time to journal and explore your personal philosophy about love and relationships. You might be changing the way you feel since the pandemic and want to make much-needed adjustments.

Mercury in Leo will square Uranus in Taurus and it's a wonderful time to work on the details of your relationship and focus on what matters.

If there have been words spoken rashly without much forethought, take time to clear the energy and rebuild the trust you feel was broken during the communication breakdown.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Moon in Taurus conjuncts with Uranus today and both planets spend the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, and it's a great day to focus on the pleasures of life and get into the dirty work of making life function properly.

The Moon in Taurus harmonizes with Venus in Cancer, it's a great time to consider your resources and look at how you and your significant other can help one another out during difficult times.

Mercury in Leo will square Uranus in Taurus and this is a time to indulge in some reading and learning about love from articles, books or writers who help others to overcome shame and learn how to love themselves and others instead.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Moon in Taurus conjuncts with Uranus today and both planets spend the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus,

The Moon in Taurus harmonizes with Venus in Cancer, and if you're in a relationship that's undefined, today you may want to bring up the subject and try to figure out where things are headed. If you're single, there's potential to meet someone special and immediately hit it off.

Mercury in Leo will square Uranus in Taurus if you're going through a breakup or divorce, today's a good time to review paperwork and the details involving any division of property. If you're getting married or planning to, it's a good day for discussing a prenuptial agreement.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Moon in Taurus conjuncts with Uranus today and both planets spend the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus,

The Moon in Taurus harmonizes with Venus in Cancer, it's a great day to bring added love and sweetness to the daily routine.

Put a little finishing touch such as a smiley face on a paper napkin and tuck it into a lunch sack. Show that you're there to help when you can.

Mercury in Leo will square Uranus in Taurus and this will bring out your strong desire for close communication with a partner. If you love to dine outside or by candlelight be sure to stock up on candles and place settings so that your ambiance is cozy.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Moon in Taurus conjuncts with Uranus today and both planets spend the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus,

The Moon in Taurus harmonizes with Venus in Cancer, and it's a wonderful day to be romantic with someone. Try holding hands together or simply snuggle and watch clouds go by from your patio at dawn.

Mercury in Leo will square Uranus in Taurus and the details of the day become more valuable. Take the time you need to pay attention to the details. Try not to rush yourself when you are doing something for your significant other.

