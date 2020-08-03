Career And Money Horoscope For August 4, 2020

Your zodiac sign's horoscope revealed.

Your career and money horoscope is here for all zodiac signs starting on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

Here's what astrology has in store for your zodiac sign in the area of luck, money, and career.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo until August 19. The Moon is in the zodiac sign of Aquarius and enters Pisces this evening.

Several astrological changes can impact the way you approaching spending on Tuesday.

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius suggesting innovative pursuits and group projects can begin successfully.

The Moon will be void of course starting at 5:27 p.m. EST which makes spending and major purchases ill-advised.

The Moon will be in a harsh aspect with Jupiter in Capricorn, so making decisions that are extreme can prove unwise.

The Moon will also be communicating with Mars in Aries, so all zodiac signs can be impulsive at times.

Mercury will leave the cardinal zodiac sign, Cancer to enter the Leo in the evening.

Words and ego sensitivity needs to be kept in check until Mercury leaves the critical degree of this transition next week.

What else does astrology say about your zodiac sign's career and money horoscope?

Scroll down to find tomorrow's career horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Tuesday, August 04, 2020.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, Mercury, the planet that rules communication, social media, transportation, and how you learn best will leave the zodiac sign of Cancer to enter Leo today.

While in Cancer, Mercury was less outgoing, but now it's time to be bold and slightly blunter. Mercury in Leo activates your romantic sector.

Mercury in Leo will enable you to speak passionately about subjects that make you happy.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, Mercury, the planet that rules communication, social media, transportation, and how you learn best will leave the zodiac sign of Cancer to enter Leo today.

While in Cancer, Mercury was about finding a gentle way of delivering what you wanted to say. Now, Mercury in Leo activates your family sector.

Mercury in Leo can help you to focus on things related to contracts that help to provide security to your family, or if you're single, your future family. If you have not started investing in retirement or want to work on creating a financial legacy, this is the time to start moving in that direction.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, Mercury, the planet that rules communication, social media, transportation, and how you learn best will leave the zodiac sign of Cancer to enter Leo today.

While in Cancer, Mercury was about money, but now Mercury in Leo activates your communication sector.

Mercury in Leo can help you to focus on things related to business communication, websites, or even buying a new car. If you have been thinking about starting a blog or going public with a message, this is a great time to move in that direction.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, Mercury, the planet that rules communication, social media, transportation, and how you learn best will leave the zodiac sign of Cancer to enter Leo today.

While in Cancer, Mercury was about your personal development and owning your message, but now Mercury in Leo activates your personal property sector.

Mercury in Leo can help you to focus on things related to money. If you have been unable to save money, you may start to find creative ways to do so now. Look at different means of buying items that help you to cut expenses and defer what you save to an account.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, Mercury, the planet that rules communication, social media, transportation, and how you learn best will leave the zodiac sign of Cancer to enter Leo today.

While in Cancer, Mercury was about the past and setting things to rest, but now Mercury in Leo activates your personal development sector.

Mercury in Leo can help you to focus on things related to going back to school or working with a mentor to improve your business skills. It's a great time to see what's available for your needs.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, Mercury, the planet that rules communication, social media, transportation, and how you learn best will leave the zodiac sign of Cancer to enter Leo today.

While in Cancer, Mercury was about friendship, but now Mercury in Leo activates your hidden enemies sector.

Mercury in Leo can help you to focus on things related to self-preservation. If you have individuals who often sabotage your success at work or people who you know slander you, it's time to start working on securing your vulnerabilities.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, Mercury, the planet that rules communication, social media, transportation, and how you learn best will leave the zodiac sign of Cancer to enter Leo today.

While in Cancer, Mercury was about work and career, but now Mercury in Leo activates your friendship sector.

Mercury in Leo can help you to focus on things related to networking or making new connections. If you have been socializing less, it may be time to start reaching out more.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, Mercury, the planet that rules communication, social media, transportation, and how you learn best will leave the zodiac sign of Cancer to enter Leo today.

While in Cancer, Mercury was about learning, but now Mercury in Leo activates your career and work sector.

Mercury in Leo can help you to focus on things related to work. If you've been thinking about changing jobs, it's time to redo your resume, put out your feelers or hire a recruiter who does job placements.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, Mercury, the planet that rules communication, social media, transportation, and how you learn best will leave the zodiac sign of Cancer to enter Leo today.

While in Cancer, Mercury was about shared resources, but now Mercury in Leo activates your learning sector.

Mercury in Leo can help you to focus on things related to personal philosophies. If you don't have a mission statement for your life, work on one this month to help give you focus.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, Mercury, the planet that rules communication, social media, transportation, and how you learn best will leave the zodiac sign of Cancer to enter Leo today.

While in Cancer, Mercury was about relationships, but now Mercury in Leo activates your shared resources sector.

Mercury in Leo can help you to focus on things related to generating financial support. If you've been meaning to start a business or apply for a business loan, it's a good month to start.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, Mercury, the planet that rules communication, social media, transportation, and how you learn best will leave the zodiac sign of Cancer to enter Leo today.

While in Cancer, Mercury was about daily tasks, but now Mercury in Leo activates your commitment and partnership sector.

Mercury in Leo can help you to focus on things related to it's a great time to start working with someone on a project that you need help on or looking for a person to hire in order to do that for you.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, Mercury, the planet that rules communication, social media, transportation, and how you learn best will leave the zodiac sign of Cancer to enter Leo today.

While in Cancer, Mercury was about having fun, but now, Mercury in Leo activates your daily duties sector.

Mercury in Leo can help you to focus on things related to your day-to-day duties. It's a good time to barter or trade skills with someone or to see if your budget can handle hiring new help for your housework.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.