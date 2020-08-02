Career And Money Horoscope For August 3, 2020

The Full Moon in Aquarius encourages letting go of old ways.

Your career and money horoscope is here for all zodiac signs starting on Monday, August 3, 2020.

Here's what astrology has in store for your zodiac sign in the area of luck, money, and career.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo until August 19. The Full Moon perfects in the zodiac sign of Aquarius at 12 p.m. EST.

The Moon in Aquarius is about networking and relationships.

If you ever heard the old adage, it's not always what you know but who!

When the Moon is at the Full Moon lunar phase, it's time to let go of things that no longer serve you.

It's also time to release any old baggage (emotionally or relationally) that is holding you back from growth.

What else will your career horoscope bring for your zodiac sign on Monday, per astrology?

Scroll down to find tomorrow's career horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, August 03, 2020.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Full Moon takes place in the sign of Aquarius opening the door to your network and relationships sector.

The Moon will also square Uranus in Taurus which can make something miraculous happen in the area of your personal possessions because of how you're learning to handle money with frugality.

You may have been prone to making or spending in excess, but hard times have taught you to do otherwise. This is a great time for you to continue pulling back some of your desire for more and be wise with money.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Full Moon takes place in the sign of Aquarius opening the door to your career and public image sector.

The Moon will also square Uranus in Taurus which can make something miraculous happen in the area of your personal life. You may be making some adjustments that you had not planned to do.

You may have been more stubborn than usual this year, but through a spark of love or a desire to succeed no matter what, you're learning to be flexible.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Full Moon takes place in the sign of Aquarius opening the door to your learning and personal philosophy sector.

The Moon will also square Uranus in Taurus which can make something miraculous happen in the area of past and karmic relationships.

You may have tried your hardest to do something for another person that took your life in a different direction. So, now is a good time to bring things back into focus and be genuine and true to your heart.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Full Moon takes place in the sign of Aquarius opening the door to your shared resources sector.

The Moon will also square Uranus in Taurus which can make something miraculous happen in the area of friendships.

A friend who borrowed something of value may repay you soon. You may also realize that you have people you can depend on in times of need.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Full Moon takes place in the sign of Aquarius opening the door to your commitment sector.

The Moon will also square Uranus in Taurus which can make something miraculous happen in the area of career and work.

Now isn't the time to worry about rejection but to put your work and desires out to the Universe with the hope of succeeding.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Full Moon takes place in the sign of Aquarius opening the door to your daily routines.

The Moon will also square Uranus in Taurus which can make something miraculous happen in the area of your personal life and ideas.

Now you may find that you have to adopt a new mindset to make your life easier. Even though you may be resistant to change, it's better to go with the flow and try something new that you had never done but sounds risky.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Full Moon takes place in the sign of Aquarius opening the door to your passion and life purpose sector.

The Moon will also square Uranus in Taurus which can make something miraculous happen in the area of what you come into via a friend or loved one. You may be able to benefit from a gift that your partner receives and it's a huge surprise.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Full Moon takes place in the sign of Aquarius opening the door to your respect for authority figures sector.

The Moon will also square Uranus in Taurus which can make something miraculous happen in the area of your commitments.

You may be able to get out of a deal you realized was not right for you or find something that does work better and make a seamless transition.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Full Moon takes place in the sign of Aquarius opening the door to your communication sector.

The Moon will also square Uranus in Taurus which can make something miraculous happen in the area of your routine and how you approach business. You may start to realize what's sabotaging your success and change your routine a bit.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Full Moon takes place in the sign of Aquarius opening the door to your personal possessions sector.

The Moon will also square Uranus in Taurus which can make something miraculous happen in love and romance. You might find that you can mingle business and pleasure. Your significant other can become a partner that's helpful even if it's hard at first.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Full Moon takes place in the sign of Aquarius opening the door to your personal development.

The Moon will also square Uranus in Taurus which can make something miraculous happen in the area authority figures and how you relate to others. You may be able to mingle with people who can be helpful to your career needs. You may even acquire a mentor.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Full Moon takes place in the sign of Aquarius opening the door to your karma sector.

The Moon will also square Uranus in Taurus which can make something miraculous happen in the area of communication. It's a great time to build a blog, start a Youtube channel or being writing and learning about the craft.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.