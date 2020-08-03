Free Tarot Reading, August 4, 2020

Your free tarot card reading is here for Tuesday, August 4, 2020 for all zodiac signs.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo until August 19. The Moon will spend most of the day in Aquarius and enter Pisces at 10:27 p.m. EST.

What will your free tarot card reading predict for you?

The Moon in Pisces is spiritually intuitive. The Moon makes us all overly sensitive when in the twelfth solar house.

All zodiac signs can feel stuck in limbo, denoting a loss, but for Tuesday, we are being called to greater things.

It's time for a spiritual awakening. The Universe encourages you to look around.

Don't let the inconveniences of the day stop you from achieving your overall goal.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's free tarot card reading for Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

Free tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

Aries, the Eight of Swords presents itself to denote that it is important to recognize that this binding that you are feeling is mostly self-inflicted.

Yes, you have been hurt by many people, but you’re not being held back by them anymore.

You’re allowing your phobias and fears to keep you restricted from living out your life and allowing them to dictate the ways you express yourself.

Do not give your negative self-image or habits cling to you! You are allowed to release these feelings, stepping forward.

Will you get hurt again? The likelihood is yes because that’s part of life. Don’t allow it to stop you from living!

Free tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Taurus, the Nine of Wands appears to reveal that above all your resilience.

You’ve been fighting to move forward for a while, trying to break free from the battles that keep arising no matter how hard you try to avoid them.

You fight ferociously, defending yourself, your beliefs, and those you love.

Today take a break to rest from all this uproar.

Tomorrow you can go back in and fight, It’s important that you are taking care of your mental health through all of this conflict and to be sure to take space to refuel yourself.

Find some support where you can catch your breath before returning to the ring.

Free tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Gemini, the Six of Wands has shown itself to say that today can be your moment of glory.

For a while, you have been leading those you love to success.

You are about progress; you don’t want the same old thing every day, you refuse to settle.

You want to move forward, and you want those you care about to have the same drive.

Although there may be minor inconveniences today, expect to be recognized for your hard work to motivate your community and yourself to step into your highest version of self.

Free tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Cancer, the Nine of Cups reassures your happiness for today.

When you are in moments of questioning your worth, challenge yourself to look around at the life surrounding you.

Look at all you have accomplished this year, even if it’s smaller things.

If you are having trouble finding something to be proud of, push yourself to achieve a small goal that can lead to your contentment today.

Clean a corner of your room. Go for a longer walk than you would typically challenge yourself to do.

Get creative, and work on an art project in your head.

You have the ability to feel joy if you allow yourself to. You have reason to!

Free tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Leo, the Six of Swords shows up in this reading to tell you that today will be presenting a rite of passage.

The challenges you face today can be viewed as the universe hazing you to assure that you’re ready for the rewards it’s preparing you.

This tarot card urges you to get out of your natural environment, denoting a day trip if you can to open up your perspective and intuition for any messages your guides wish to reveal to you today.

This is a day you can expect to release some of the emotion or trauma that you have been staying silent about; be sure to surround yourself with those you trust.

Free tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

Virgo, the Knight of Wands comes presenting you with a ferocious passion today.

Expect the muse to hit you, overwhelm you, and move you into your next state of being.

Today is the day to take action that leaves you feeling inspired, servicing your dreams and ambitions.

It is important to note that this can also signal to be a little impulsive.

Be sure to take a pause before taking these bold actions to think about the long-term consequences of your actions.

While they may be worthwhile, some things may be better left unsaid in the heat of the moment as to not burn bridges you may need later.

Free tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Libra, the Seven of Cups reveals itself to show you all the opportunities ahead of you.

The possibilities for your future are endless. However, some of these hopes you have are more along the lines of wishful thinking.

Not all of these dreams you have are meant to be explored.

In fact, in doing so you’ll be taking away from the path you’re meant to follow.

It is important to direct your energy into exactly what you are craving out of life.

Not everything that bubbles up today is as it is presented.

Free tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

Scorpio, today the Ten of Wands comes forward to warn you that today will be coming at you with more than you can handle.

Be aware that today people will try to put their burdens on you.

Typically you wouldn’t mind helping them, but it will be one thing after another with your friends, family, and even personal matters.

Are you prepared to take on this responsibility?

If you have too much on your own plate don’t be afraid to draw a boundary and tell people no.

They will have to respect it; you do not have to break your back to carry other people.

Free tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Sagittarius, today speaks to nostalgia and childhood as we pull forward the Six of Cups.

You will likely still be thinking about your adolescence. Stay in those memories for a moment if they allow you to feel safe.

If these flashbacks give you feelings of warmth and comfort, feel free to explore memory lane today.

Daydream about your yesteryears.

However, don’t get too caught up in these moments of innocence to recognize that the past is behind you for a reason and that going forward and propelling yourself into the future will best serve you.

What can you take from these memories going forward?

Free tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

Capricorn, today comes bringing the Five of Swords, urging you to watch what you say as you may not be able to take it back.

This comes on a day of great conflict and tension for you.

This typically arrives after a falling out where you are still stuck in those icky feelings from the person you are no longer connected to.

This might increase your rage as the day progresses and triggers arise.

Don’t let the heat of anger get the best of you. Stay cool and level headed.

Your words can be ferocious and you don’t want to cause any more damage to the current situation.

Free tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Sun

Aquarius, The Sun brightens your day and brings you joy and fulfillment.

This is a day of having fun and finally feeling free.

This tarot card urges you to express yourself in style and words.

Don’t hold back in fear of judgment; allow yourself room to be your most authentic and joyous self.

Be optimistic that you’re putting your best foot forward today and you’re living up to your potential.

Luck is on your side, radiating next to you.

Step into the spotlight and allow your community and those you love to admire you.

Free tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

Pisces, The Moon pulls through to warn you of being entrapped in your own anxieties.

Your mind is fighting it’s the overly wild side with its suppressed tame side, battling for which step to take next.

This is severely impacting your direction in which to take to accomplish your goals.

Instead of hiding from the fear, severing off the road to your goals, face these fears!

You don’t have to live in hiding from the scary things.

Face them now so you can move on later instead of subscribing to a lifetime of fear.

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.