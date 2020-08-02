Free Tarot Reading, August 3, 2020

The Full Moon in Aquarius is here!

Your free tarot card reading is here for Monday, August 3, 2020 for all zodiac signs.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo, and the Full Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Aquarius.

What will your free tarot card reading predict for you?

The Full Moon in Aquarius signifies letting go of the past so that something new can manifest in its place.

Monday's Full Moon in Aquarius denotes walking away and the Universe provides a chance to escape from situations that are more damaging than good.

Better days lie ahead. While the Sun is in Leo, recognize your worth and know that there is more destined to be explored.

You are not losing out by walking away; if anything you are leading yourself to a great victory, even if it’s not on your horizon quite yet.

You will be well supported as you leave the life you no longer wish to live and discard old habits that you have outgrown.

What else does the day bring for your zodiac sign?

Read on to find your zodiac sign's free tarot card reading for Monday, August 3, 2020.

Free tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Aries, the Ace of Cups denotes new beginnings for you.

With the parts of life that you are disregarding come new and exciting adventures awaiting you, starting today.

This new chapter comes bringing refreshing moments of love and budding partnerships.

The journey ahead holds joy beyond comparison.

You don’t have to stay in this rut you’re in, especially when new life is calling you forward.

Your feelings and emotions are only growing every day; let today be the first day of the rest of your life.

Free tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

Taurus, the Ace of Pentacles calls you forward to understand that you will be facing new financial beginnings.

This could be the start of a new job or the opening of a new savings account.

This denotes happiness; the change being brought will go to your continued success in ways you may not have realized you were capable of.

You may be receiving some unexpected funds to help kickstart some dreams you were hoping to be able to follow.

Whatever moves you make today is building a strong foundation for a happier future for yourself.

Free tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Gemini, the Three of Wands comes forward to tell you that it’s time to follow the bright light on the horizon.

You’ve been staring off into a more ideal future for so long. Today is the best day to start the future planning for how you will plot to get there.

This could come presenting an opportunity to travel in the future and break out of the community you feel you are stuck in.

Whatever decisions you make today know you will be happy with these choices as you progress into the future.

Be confident in knowing you make the best choices for yourself.

Free tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Cancer, The Emperor reveals himself so you can better understand what stability looks like for you.

The life you’re currently living may not provide you with the grounding you need.

Today you must be able to establish a more firm foundation if you wish to see success.

This can be found by taking advice or having a long discussion with a fatherly figure in your life.

A masculine presence that offers you more wisdom than you may have access to.

You need to create more structure in your life if you crave growth.

Free tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Leo, the King of Cups comes forward to give you the intuitive insight you need to make the final decisions in your life.

With this internal wisdom comes mastering recognition of how our bodies feel and respond to situations that make us uncomfortable.

This is creating a more mature emotional mind to work with in the future. You don’t have to be a victim to your emotions, you can be the one in control.

You are more intelligent than you give yourself credit for, especially in regards to your feelings. Master these big emotions to better work socially.

Free tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Virgo, the Knight of Pentacles presents itself to show you a lesson in patience.

Today, it is urging you to be practical; you’ve had a few days in deep emotion, now the universe is urging you to use your more rational mind.

You are ambitious; it’s time to start laying the groundwork for what you really want out of life; after all, you’re more than capable of making this come to reality and out of your mind.

Although you may find yourself to be ambitious, be cautious of times that you may come off more as stubborn than eager for your next adventure.

Free tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Libra, the Page of Cups comes through today to tell you to honor your inner child today.

If this wouldn’t make yourself happy when you were a child, what makes you think that doing these actions and following this path as an adult will better serve you? After all, that little kid you used to be will never go away.

Your inner child still lives within you.

Give them a chance to break free today and let them guide you.

Listen to what your dreams were when you were young and find a way to give that kiddo a chance to explore more opportunities.

Free tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Scorpio, the Seven of Cups denotes that you have a choice to be made; however, the endless options are overwhelming you.

This card comes through to tell you to focus on things step by step, viewing the outcome you want in the big picture rather than burdening yourself by taking on too much at once.

Break things down into smaller, digestible pieces and approach them one at a time.

You have the time to slowly work through this, you don’t need to be in a rush to get to the finish line.

Take baby steps...even the smallest foot forward is still moving to the future.

Free tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Death

Sagittarius, the Death card comes as a call to end any toxic habits or people you’ve been unwilling to give up.

If you aren’t ready to end these ties, it may happen on its own without your say regardless today.

Death comes to us to denote the end of a way we’ve been living our life.

The end of a partnership, the severing of ties, a startling conclusion to a thrilling chapter are all part of the death-rebirth cycle.

However, Death is always guaranteed new life to come back into the universe.

Take space to mourn the loss, but don’t stop yourself from getting excited for what this means in the future.

Free tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Capricorn, the Nine of Wands presents itself to tell you that it’s okay to take space from your ongoing battle.

You’ve been wounded. You may still be standing but you need to be able to allow yourself time to rest up and nurse yourself back to help.

After all, how can you win the entire war if you don’t take a knee to some battles to allow yourself to recuperate?

Don’t be afraid to reach out for some support today; you don’t have to take the weight of the world entirely by yourself.

You can rely on close friends and family for support today.

Free tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Aquarius, the Knight of Cups comes through urging you to follow your heart.

Allow yourself to be swept off your feet by someone who has caught your eye.

Let love be your guide instead of your rational mind today. Give yourself room to trust those who you hold close to you.

This is a call to start breaking down the walls you build to protect yourself.

You can still hold boundaries while allowing those who have proven your worth.

You don’t have to hide from the world forever. People are not out to get you; you’ve been hurt but that doesn’t mean this pain will last forever.

Free tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Pisces, the Ten of Pentacles reveals itself so you can better be on the lookout for money that may find its way to you today.

This denotes that you will be continuously working from today on to better increase your finances as the main goal for yourself.

This kind of planning can better prepare yourself in the future.

If you choose to grow your life it will provide for the future planning you have for yourself, including growing a family or going on lavish vacations with those you love.

This is also a call to start creating your own traditions. Find reasons to celebrate even on mundane days.

