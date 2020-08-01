Free Tarot Reading, August 2, 2020

Your Sunday free tarot card reading is here, zodiac signs!

Your free tarot card reading is here for Sunday, August 2, 2020 for all zodiac signs.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo until August 19. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius at 1:11 p.m. EST.

What will your free tarot card reading predict for you?

The Full Moon in Aquarius arrives on August 3-4, 2020. It's time to let go and release so you can manifest what you want in your life.

Just before the Full Moon, you’re allowed to be sensitive today.

Give yourself room to feel everything that comes to the surface.

Work alongside your inner child instead of working against them.

It doesn’t help you to stifle their energy.

Before the Full Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, make it a priority to spark some creative energy that you were more connected to in your youth.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's free tarot card reading for Sunday, August 2, 2020.

Free tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Judgement

Aries, the card of Judgement denotes that this is a time of an awakening for you.

These memories that come back from your past must be the catalyst to shape how you change your future.

Look within yourself and ask the tough questions. What are you proud of accomplishing in your past?

What do you miss? What values that you were raised to believe do you need to dismiss to make room for your own ideas?

Don’t ignore the thoughts that come up today. Work through them and tackle them head-on. Be decisive.

Free tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

Taurus, the Six of Pentacles comes to tell you that you can share what you’ve learned from past mistakes.

Today is a great opportunity to share some insight with those younger and less experienced than you.

Be active in the conversations around you; not only do you have a lot to offer to the dialogue but there are important messages being delivered for you from others today.

If you’ve been looking to uplift, but also haven’t felt as though you are doing enough, an enriching conversation with someone you’re close to can benefit you both and raise your vibrations.

Free tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

Gemini, Page of Wands presents itself to encourage you to connect to your youthful spirit today.

Today, look deeper for inspiration. Keep your eyes open for the muse to strike you; it will likely reveal itself while thinking over a memory of your past.

Allow yourself to explore your creative thinking. You have wonderful ideas coming to light from the corners of your mind. Entertain them!

Approach them with enthusiasm. It is also likely that you will hear from an old friend today, coming to you with good tidings for your future.

Free tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Star

Cancer, The Star denotes good omens and fortunes for today.

This card comes to bring hope to those it is pulled for. Use your memories to remind yourself just how far you’ve come and just how brightly you’ve always shined, even in your darkest moments.

Lighting the way is a new path to follow; let it guide you to where your journey leads next.

Today is a great day to set aside time to write a list of goals you would like to accomplish for yourself in the future.

It is very likely you will be able to achieve the things you set out to do today.

Free tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

Leo, The Sun presents itself to denote that you will be experiencing a day of good tidings and success.

Be optimistic about the opportunities that present themselves today.

Surrender control and fall into the natural flow of what life has to offer you for the day. You are freer than you allow yourself to believe most days.

You can radiate the confidence that is your birthright; you can do this by expressing yourself in your most authentic ways.

Be true to who you are and the rest will fall into place.

Free tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

Virgo, today the Ten of Cups comes bearing good news for your home life.

The memories that resurface throughout the day will fill your cup, making you feel overjoyed for the life you have today.

These memories don’t have to be from childhood, but from even a year or two ago with the person, you love most.

You could be feeling an abundance of joy throughout this day.

Don’t hesitate to call upon the people who live in the memories made you smile today.

They will likely be just as happy to hear from you as you will be to talk to them.

Free tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Libra, the Four of Pentacles denotes that you’re holding on for dear life.

You won’t surrender those you love or your possessions without a fight.

It is likely you are fearing to lose what you have because of a past memory that resurfaces today of when you had nothing.

Don't let this haunt you. You can guard yourself without allowing yourself to slip into paranoia, cutting everyone out of your world.

Not everyone in life is here to hurt you. Use your third eye to listen to your body’s response of who to trust and who to keep at a distance.

Free tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

Scorpio, the Knight of Swords arrives to shake up some big changes in your life.

Opportunities are arriving today and it is important that you take every chance you get to propel yourself forward.

While this can represent the destruction of old ways, this card comes when some much-needed change is being called for in your life.

Be aware that you can go after your dreams; you don’t need permission from others to follow through with what you're passionate about.

You won’t always have to fight so aggressively for the life you want.

Free tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Sagittarius, the Three of Cups calls upon a reunion today.

If someone has been taking up space in your mind it is likely that today they will manifest into your reality.

This is a call for celebration, bringing you joy that you haven’t experienced in longer than you care to admit.

This can particularly speak to a long lost love, re-entering your life in casual or even bold ways.

This is likely to go in favor of what you want rather than what anyone else is hoping for.

Today you will see success in your endeavors and be given a reason to rejoice.

Free tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Capricorn, the Nine of Cups comes to deliver the news that your wishes are coming true.

This is a day to feel gratitude for all the work you have done to better your life from a past hardship.

Allow yourself a moment to feel satisfaction with the actions you’re making.

This has been a hard journey; today should be a day you can kick up your feet and relax, knowing that you’re taken care of.

When past memories resurface today acknowledge just how far you’ve come from those days, and how much further you plan ongoing.

Free tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Temperance

Aquarius, Temperance presents itself to urge you to create balance in your life.

Things don’t have to be all or nothing; you can toggle the areas in between for moderation.

Aquarius, you are wise enough to be able to create some harmony amidst the chaos in your life.

Today is a call to end all disagreements and let go of grudges.

It doesn’t mean you have to allow people access to you, just let go of the emotional turmoil that seems to follow you like a lonely ghost.

Focus rather on better managing your time.

Free tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

Pisces, the Eight of Swords denotes that you have been feeling trapped in your life.

You are paralyzed in fear and anxieties that don’t seem to ease up their grasp on you no matter how hard you try to break free.

It is important to note that you do not have to fall victim to this.

A lot of the doubt and feelings of being powerless are self-imposed.

It is time you take off your own blindfold and untie the things that are holding you back and restricting you.

You do not have to be bound to this fate just because of your past haunting you.

